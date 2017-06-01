Sections

People Keep Sharing Stories About Their Cannibal Hamsters After A Picture Of Baby Hamsters Went Viral

Warning: This post contains stories about pet hamsters eating their young.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Earlier this week Twitter user Felicity (@fntsygrl) sent out a tweet about her pet hamster who had given birth to a dozen or so tiny babies.

MY HAMSTWR JUST GAVE BIRTH
felicity🌹 @fntsygrl

MY HAMSTWR JUST GAVE BIRTH

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet went massively viral, with over 13,000 retweets and almost 50,000 likes. Felicity, it turned out, had only had her hamster for a week. She hadn't even named it yet and had no clue the hamster was pregnant.

twitter.com

Her series of tweets about the new hamster family's living arrangements also went viral.

update: mom and babies have been moved to bigger/safer cage, all babies are still alive and well!!
felicity🌹 @fntsygrl

update: mom and babies have been moved to bigger/safer cage, all babies are still alive and well!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

On top of bursting cuteness onto the timelines of thousands of Twitter users, Felicity's tweets also started a discussion about something sinister: hamster cannibalism.

my hamster once ate all her babies n proceed to kill the father (which was also her brother) https://t.co/faPdSbYZGj
@BeatrizBarce

my hamster once ate all her babies n proceed to kill the father (which was also her brother) https://t.co/faPdSbYZGj

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's all very Shakespearian.

See, hamsters are one of many animal species that have been known to eat their young. Bears do it too, and they're kinda like big, deadly hamsters.

A study from earlier this year linked the phenomenon to a "collapsing" habitat, but there's also evidence linking it to stress, fear and inadequate sustenance. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

A study from earlier this year linked the phenomenon to a "collapsing" habitat, but there's also evidence linking it to stress, fear and inadequate sustenance.

Suddenly, people all over the world were sharing their own shocking stories about hamsters eating their young. Honestly, it was a mess.

@tom_harlock my hamster had 5 babies and one of them ate the rest, don't trigger me like this
mona 🌹 @signofniaII

@tom_harlock my hamster had 5 babies and one of them ate the rest, don't trigger me like this

Reply Retweet Favorite
DO NOT TOUCH THE BABIES OR THE MOMMA HAMSTER WILL EAT THEMMM I KNOW FROM EXPERIENCE THERE WAS BLOOD EVERYWHERE https://t.co/D8bagNyemR
Vひ @JVersai

DO NOT TOUCH THE BABIES OR THE MOMMA HAMSTER WILL EAT THEMMM I KNOW FROM EXPERIENCE THERE WAS BLOOD EVERYWHERE https://t.co/D8bagNyemR

Reply Retweet Favorite
when i was 9 my hamster had babies and ate them so we gave the hamster back to the pet store https://t.co/XbgZDsIRgX
Isabella kitzmann @isabella_kitz3

when i was 9 my hamster had babies and ate them so we gave the hamster back to the pet store https://t.co/XbgZDsIRgX

Reply Retweet Favorite
I had a hamster back in 7th grade & them lil shit ate her babies. Till this day I'm confused
Tabarius da Feminist @tabariusthegoat

I had a hamster back in 7th grade & them lil shit ate her babies. Till this day I'm confused

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SoDamnTrue Ive had a hamster that ate all its babies and a hamster that ate its dad. Never again will I get a hamster.
PremePig 🐖 @MonsieurSupreme

@SoDamnTrue Ive had a hamster that ate all its babies and a hamster that ate its dad. Never again will I get a hamster.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kaylee_blaise @YXXNGTRIBE @FreddyAmazin 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 this happened to my friend one hamster ate the other looking like a snack😭
April zoë✨🗿 @aprilzoe_

@kaylee_blaise @YXXNGTRIBE @FreddyAmazin 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 this happened to my friend one hamster ate the other looking like a snack😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@fntsygrl If she gets stressed out or feels scared for her babies she'll turn on them and eat them.
kenadee @kenadetaylor

@fntsygrl If she gets stressed out or feels scared for her babies she'll turn on them and eat them.

Reply Retweet Favorite
twitter.com
twitter.com

And there was also just a lot of general confusion about hamster babies and what they look like.

When I was little, my hamster had babies but I thought her organs just all fell out.
KC @KaceyCase

When I was little, my hamster had babies but I thought her organs just all fell out.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ion know about yall but this is the first time I've seen hamster babies https://t.co/Ip1U8mlpNh
Xavier @xavierrrh

Ion know about yall but this is the first time I've seen hamster babies https://t.co/Ip1U8mlpNh

Reply Retweet Favorite
@xavierrrh Fr made me think they don't reproduce and there's only a certain once they die they go extinct, you do l… https://t.co/CFavMQ2m5O
verania{: @verania201

@xavierrrh Fr made me think they don't reproduce and there's only a certain once they die they go extinct, you do l… https://t.co/CFavMQ2m5O

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rt if this is the first time you ever see hamster babies https://t.co/n2Ss7UevWO
Sebass pena @20sebass01

Rt if this is the first time you ever see hamster babies https://t.co/n2Ss7UevWO

Reply Retweet Favorite

For what it's worth, Felicity's hamsters seem to be doing well:

update on the babies!! they've grown & are starting to show pigment. they're all there just hidden under each other… https://t.co/XDOenbdYhW
felicity🌹 @fntsygrl

update on the babies!! they've grown & are starting to show pigment. they're all there just hidden under each other… https://t.co/XDOenbdYhW

Reply Retweet Favorite

So everyone please just give her a break.

can y'all stop replying to me assuming idk how to care for hamsters i've had them before and am keeping in contact w a breeder for questions
felicity🌹 @fntsygrl

can y'all stop replying to me assuming idk how to care for hamsters i've had them before and am keeping in contact w a breeder for questions

Reply Retweet Favorite

TL;DR: Mumma hamsters sometimes (but not all the time) eat the babies and you should be prepared for such an incident.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

