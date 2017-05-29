A Huge, 200kg Great White Shark Jumped Into A 73-Year-Old's Boat For No Apparent Reason At All

A 73-year-old fisherman on Australia's north coast has been left with a bloody arm and a damaged boat after a 200 kilogram, 2.7-metre long great white shark leapt out of the ocean and into his fishing boat.

Terry Selwood was fishing on Saturday trying to catch snapper at Evans Head, on the New South Wales north coast, when the monstrous shark jumped over the motor of his boat and onto the floor, hitting Selwood with its pectoral fin.



"There I was on all fours and he's looking at me and I'm looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn't get out quick enough onto the gunnel, I was losing a fair amount of blood," Selwood told ABC North Coast.

Unable to enter the main part of his boat (because, y'know, there was a 2.7-metre shark in there with him) Selwood called the Marine Rescue Unit who promptly arrived and took him to shore before returning and dealing with the shark / boat situation.

"It won't deter me from fishing, no way in the world," said Selwood.