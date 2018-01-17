People Are Freaking Out After This Woman Repaired A Butterfly's Damaged Wing

Romy has always had a love for butterflies and they became a very personal symbol for her after her mother died 20 years ago. "Before she died, my mother said to me 'Romy, whenever you see a butterfly, know that I'm there with you and that I love you'," she told BuzzFeed News.

In September last year, Romy discovered a few caterpillars on a milkweed bush in her garden. She decided to pay close attention to them and watch them as they transformed from crawling caterpillars to orange and black monarch butterflies.

Shortly after seeing the caterpillars in her garden, Romy decided to catch a few of them, feed them until they transformed into butterflies, and then release them. "It just happened," she said. "It felt right."

"I knew that they were being threatened by mankind; I knew that we needed to help our pollinators for the survival of us all, but I didn't know just how much these little guys have stacked against them until I got involved in helping them. So, my garden grew, my knowledge grew, and my heart grew, more than I could ever imagine."

Romy has been watching caterpillars transform into butterflies for months now and says it's an amazing feeling.