The Government Announced It Will Be Drug Testing Centrelink Clients And People Are Pissed

"Drug use is a mental health issue. Drug testing trials for welfare recipients is embarrassing work Australia."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian treasurer Scott Morrison has announced that as part of the 2017/18 budget, thousands of people who sign up for welfare will be drug tested.

Around 5000 Centrelink recipients will be randomly drug tested, and those who return a positive sample for ecstasy, cannabis, or ice will be moved to a cashless debit card for up to two years.

There will be multiple tests used: saliva, urine, and hair follicle, and Centrelink recipients will receive a letter at random that informs them to attend a face-to-face meeting at their local Centrelink office. They will not be told they are about to be drug tested.

People were rather taken aback by the announcement.

Drug use is a mental health issue. Drug testing trials for welfare recipients is embarrassing work Australia. #Budget2017
James Breko Brechney @breko

Drug use is a mental health issue. Drug testing trials for welfare recipients is embarrassing work Australia. #Budget2017

drug testing welfare recipients is important because we cannot afford to have people trying to escape the shitty reality we condemn them to.
Colley @JamColley

drug testing welfare recipients is important because we cannot afford to have people trying to escape the shitty reality we condemn them to.

Yep, drug users are just 'rorting the system' - not dealing w/ issues or trying to get a bit of pleasure out of life. #Budget2017
Jarryd Bartle @JarrydBartle

Yep, drug users are just 'rorting the system' - not dealing w/ issues or trying to get a bit of pleasure out of life. #Budget2017

Oh wow, trial to drug test welfare recipients, who will be put on cashless debit card if they test positive
David Donaldson @davidadonaldson

Oh wow, trial to drug test welfare recipients, who will be put on cashless debit card if they test positive

And many, many, many people had their own suggestion: if we're going to drug test welfare recipients before they are allowed to take public funds, maybe we should also drug test politicians.

Who uses drugs: people with disposable income. Who doesn't have disposable income: dole recipients. #budget2017
Glengyron @glengyron

Who uses drugs: people with disposable income. Who doesn't have disposable income: dole recipients. #budget2017

While you're drug testing job seekers, maybe do a few random swabs of advisers credit cards in Parliament #Budget2017
Dancing Dan @DancingDanB

While you're drug testing job seekers, maybe do a few random swabs of advisers credit cards in Parliament #Budget2017

Maybe they should drug test parliament first. https://t.co/p7mUeuhTPJ
jacqueline looker @lepavego68

Maybe they should drug test parliament first. https://t.co/p7mUeuhTPJ

if welfare recipients are drug tested before receiving govt funds, then drug test the entire public service, parl. included. #Budget2017
Pablo Fiasco @Ptain

if welfare recipients are drug tested before receiving govt funds, then drug test the entire public service, parl. included. #Budget2017

If the Govt is going to drug test citizens who exist on Commonwealth handouts, can they start with MPs? #budget2017
Mark Newton @NewtonMark

If the Govt is going to drug test citizens who exist on Commonwealth handouts, can they start with MPs? #budget2017

Greens leader Richard Di Natale said that drug testing welfare recipients will only stigmatise them further.

'It’s a perfect storm of ill-informed, mean-spirited policy,' he said in a statement. “Once again the government is taking a page from Tony Abbott’s playbook and trying to raise revenue on the back of the most vulnerable people in our society. By extending the waiting period for access to income support from three to six months for people who have more than $18,000 in the bank, this government is driving those people trying to get out of poverty further into it.'
William West / AFP / Getty Images

"It’s a perfect storm of ill-informed, mean-spirited policy," he said in a statement.

“Once again the government is taking a page from Tony Abbott’s playbook and trying to raise revenue on the back of the most vulnerable people in our society. By extending the waiting period for access to income support from three to six months for people who have more than $18,000 in the bank, this government is driving those people trying to get out of poverty further into it."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

