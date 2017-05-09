The Government Announced It Will Be Drug Testing Centrelink Clients And People Are Pissed

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Around 5000 Centrelink recipients will be randomly drug tested, and those who return a positive sample for ecstasy, cannabis, or ice will be moved to a cashless debit card for up to two years.

There will be multiple tests used: saliva, urine, and hair follicle, and Centrelink recipients will receive a letter at random that informs them to attend a face-to-face meeting at their local Centrelink office. They will not be told they are about to be drug tested.