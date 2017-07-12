Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are Angry With This Newspaper's Graphic That Appears To Show Same-Sex Attraction As Unhealthy

"I live in NSW, drink booze and occasionally take [drugs], but the most unhealthy thing is being a big ol' queer I guess."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph has prompted a flurry of outrage following the publication of an image on Wednesday morning which appeared to show same-sex attraction as unhealthy.

This morn's Daily Telegraph lists kids being attracted to the same sex as an example of being unhealthy, alongside… https://t.co/6Y2CtBy3Wd
Sally Rugg @sallyrugg

This morn's Daily Telegraph lists kids being attracted to the same sex as an example of being unhealthy, alongside… https://t.co/6Y2CtBy3Wd

Reply Retweet Favorite

The graphic was created to illustrate a new report from the New South Wales government on the state of the health of NSW's young people. The report covered "everything from obesity to sexuality".

is it just because @dailytelegraph has so normalized its bigotry and social contempt that this seems to have not ma… https://t.co/1uDSlZM3ib
Jonathan Green @GreenJ

is it just because @dailytelegraph has so normalized its bigotry and social contempt that this seems to have not ma… https://t.co/1uDSlZM3ib

Reply Retweet Favorite

While the Daily Telegraph article itself is pretty straightforward – there's even a paragraph highlighting the findings regarding youth sexuality – the muddled graphic has drawn criticism from a lot of people on social media.

Wtf @dailytelegraph if I didn't already think you were complete garbage this is the mail in the coffin 😒 https://t.co/haYzVwF2Bd
emma @EmmaConfetti

Wtf @dailytelegraph if I didn't already think you were complete garbage this is the mail in the coffin 😒 https://t.co/haYzVwF2Bd

Reply Retweet Favorite
um @dailytelegraph are there any stats on the number of people responsible for this piece who are still living in 1… https://t.co/fwoL5HNTRw
Elle McClure @ellemcclure

um @dailytelegraph are there any stats on the number of people responsible for this piece who are still living in 1… https://t.co/fwoL5HNTRw

Reply Retweet Favorite
Being same sex attracted is not a health concern! I repeat, is 👏 not 👏 a 👏 health👏 concern 👏 @dailytelegraph
Desiree Cai🌻🐕 @iamDesireeCai

Being same sex attracted is not a health concern! I repeat, is 👏 not 👏 a 👏 health👏 concern 👏 @dailytelegraph

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hey @dailytelegraph there is zero evidence to put same sex attracted young people in your unhealthy graphic. Kids d… https://t.co/gay8bewHrp
PatriciaKarvelas @PatsKarvelas

Hey @dailytelegraph there is zero evidence to put same sex attracted young people in your unhealthy graphic. Kids d… https://t.co/gay8bewHrp

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@dailytelegraph A homo here. I'm pretty stoked to be gay, I have a great friends, a career, a heater! I don't feel like a "health concern."
BM @macleanbrendan

.@dailytelegraph A homo here. I'm pretty stoked to be gay, I have a great friends, a career, a heater! I don't feel like a "health concern."

Reply Retweet Favorite
i live in NSW, drink booze and occasionally take le drug, but the most unhealthy thing is being a big ol' queer i g… https://t.co/8rRiKvirPS
chloe sargeant @chlosarge

i live in NSW, drink booze and occasionally take le drug, but the most unhealthy thing is being a big ol' queer i g… https://t.co/8rRiKvirPS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some are sharing the graphic with an explanation on how to lodge a complaint to the Australian Press Council.

Anyone with a spare 5 mins, feel free to flick a complaint about the @dailytelegraph about their image below… https://t.co/CCnmtj72x3
Campbell Clarkson @clarksca

Anyone with a spare 5 mins, feel free to flick a complaint about the @dailytelegraph about their image below… https://t.co/CCnmtj72x3

Reply Retweet Favorite
To lodge a complaint about the Tele's dangerous rubbish go to Australian Press Council: https://t.co/b8s0Ec0UJd https://t.co/Xsm4XoZbik
Jill Stark @jillastark

To lodge a complaint about the Tele's dangerous rubbish go to Australian Press Council: https://t.co/b8s0Ec0UJd https://t.co/Xsm4XoZbik

Reply Retweet Favorite

Micah Scott, from Minus 18, Australia's largest youth-led network for gay, bi, lesbian and trans teens, told BuzzFeed News there were two major issues with The Daily Telegraph's reporting.

"The graphic is the first and most obvious issue. The Daily Telegraph suggests being same sex attracted is a health hazard and that is pretty disgusting," he said.

"Articles like this make people feel like there's something wrong with them – couple that with daily attacks on [sexual health teaching program ] Safe Schools and young trans teens as well."

The second major issue, said Scott, was that the report blamed poor health outcomes on young people.

"The irony is lost on The Daily Telegraph that this type of vilification and blame is what can actually cause poor health outcomes in the first place," he said.

"If they approached these issues with any sincerity they would highlight that the best way to address these issues through support programs, not blaming the individual."

The Daily Telegraph did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews