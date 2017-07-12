People Are Angry With This Newspaper's Graphic That Appears To Show Same-Sex Attraction As Unhealthy

Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph has prompted a flurry of outrage following the publication of an image on Wednesday morning which appeared to show same-sex attraction as unhealthy.
The graphic was created to illustrate a new report from the New South Wales government on the state of the health of NSW's young people. The report covered "everything from obesity to sexuality".
While the Daily Telegraph article itself is pretty straightforward – there's even a paragraph highlighting the findings regarding youth sexuality – the muddled graphic has drawn criticism from a lot of people on social media.
Some are sharing the graphic with an explanation on how to lodge a complaint to the Australian Press Council.
Micah Scott, from Minus 18, Australia's largest youth-led network for gay, bi, lesbian and trans teens, told BuzzFeed News there were two major issues with The Daily Telegraph's reporting.
"The graphic is the first and most obvious issue. The Daily Telegraph suggests being same sex attracted is a health hazard and that is pretty disgusting," he said.
"Articles like this make people feel like there's something wrong with them – couple that with daily attacks on [sexual health teaching program ] Safe Schools and young trans teens as well."
The second major issue, said Scott, was that the report blamed poor health outcomes on young people.
"The irony is lost on The Daily Telegraph that this type of vilification and blame is what can actually cause poor health outcomes in the first place," he said.
"If they approached these issues with any sincerity they would highlight that the best way to address these issues through support programs, not blaming the individual."
The Daily Telegraph did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.