People Are Angry With This Newspaper's Graphic That Appears To Show Same-Sex Attraction As Unhealthy

This morn's Daily Telegraph lists kids being attracted to the same sex as an example of being unhealthy, alongside… https://t.co/6Y2CtBy3Wd

Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph has prompted a flurry of outrage following the publication of an image on Wednesday morning which appeared to show same-sex attraction as unhealthy.

is it just because @dailytelegraph has so normalized its bigotry and social contempt that this seems to have not ma… https://t.co/1uDSlZM3ib

The graphic was created to illustrate a new report from the New South Wales government on the state of the health of NSW's young people. The report covered "everything from obesity to sexuality".

Wtf @dailytelegraph if I didn't already think you were complete garbage this is the mail in the coffin 😒 https://t.co/haYzVwF2Bd

While the Daily Telegraph article itself is pretty straightforward – there's even a paragraph highlighting the findings regarding youth sexuality – the muddled graphic has drawn criticism from a lot of people on social media.

um @dailytelegraph are there any stats on the number of people responsible for this piece who are still living in 1… https://t.co/fwoL5HNTRw

Being same sex attracted is not a health concern! I repeat, is 👏 not 👏 a 👏 health👏 concern 👏 @dailytelegraph

Hey @dailytelegraph there is zero evidence to put same sex attracted young people in your unhealthy graphic. Kids d… https://t.co/gay8bewHrp

.@dailytelegraph A homo here. I'm pretty stoked to be gay, I have a great friends, a career, a heater! I don't feel like a "health concern."

i live in NSW, drink booze and occasionally take le drug, but the most unhealthy thing is being a big ol' queer i g… https://t.co/8rRiKvirPS

Anyone with a spare 5 mins, feel free to flick a complaint about the @dailytelegraph about their image below… https://t.co/CCnmtj72x3

Some are sharing the graphic with an explanation on how to lodge a complaint to the Australian Press Council.

To lodge a complaint about the Tele's dangerous rubbish go to Australian Press Council: https://t.co/b8s0Ec0UJd https://t.co/Xsm4XoZbik

Micah Scott, from Minus 18 , Australia's largest youth-led network for gay, bi, lesbian and trans teens, told BuzzFeed News there were two major issues with The Daily Telegraph's reporting.

"The graphic is the first and most obvious issue. The Daily Telegraph suggests being same sex attracted is a health hazard and that is pretty disgusting," he said.

"Articles like this make people feel like there's something wrong with them – couple that with daily attacks on [sexual health teaching program ] Safe Schools and young trans teens as well."

The second major issue, said Scott, was that the report blamed poor health outcomes on young people.

"The irony is lost on The Daily Telegraph that this type of vilification and blame is what can actually cause poor health outcomes in the first place," he said.

"If they approached these issues with any sincerity they would highlight that the best way to address these issues through support programs, not blaming the individual."