 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

This Girl Dressed As "Commitment" For Halloween And Tagged All Of Her Exes In A Pic

"It’s not worth it for me to look at all the comments...these people don’t know me or know the joke so I’m not too bothered by it!"

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is Haleigh Conner, a second-year biology and neuroscience student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Recently, Conner attracted waves of attention for her decision to dress up for Halloween as "Commitment".

Supplied

With Halloween fast approaching (it's literally today), Conner had been thinking about her costume for some time. In early in October she made the choice to go as "commitment."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

After putting a photo of herself in costume on her Instagram, Conner tagged all of her exes and tweeted out the pic as well. That's where it really took off. Soon enough thousands of people were retweeting her with a range of reactions.

supplied
ADVERTISEMENT

Conner told BuzzFeed News the "exes" were made up of boys from her middle school days, back when love and romance was silly.

"I had boyfriends in middle school, but that usually consists of only seeing each other at school and having your parents drive you around to places," she said. "It was never anything serious of course."

But Conner didn't really make that point in the photo caption she tweeted and, as a result, was at the back end of a lot of hate. "People are commenting on how many exes I have... but some people reached out and said it was really funny and that it was savage [towards my exes]," she said.

Nah she's a queen, they were peasants 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/oTfTimoZo0
R @RashaaadWoodard

Nah she's a queen, they were peasants 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/oTfTimoZo0

Reply Retweet Favorite
You don't even know, she was the shiiiiiiiit in middle school https://t.co/Vx9OMdUgiu
Will Bahner @Will_Bahner

You don't even know, she was the shiiiiiiiit in middle school https://t.co/Vx9OMdUgiu

Reply Retweet Favorite
@halesconn imagine still being this bitter about ur exes lmfao
Dead Bundy @ConnorAMiller

@halesconn imagine still being this bitter about ur exes lmfao

Reply Retweet Favorite
A level of aggressive pettiness that I can’t help respecting https://t.co/FoqXwjyoiL
Mike Moynihan @StrengthOfFates

A level of aggressive pettiness that I can’t help respecting https://t.co/FoqXwjyoiL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AH6jUNxC7v
🎲🎲 @1chedda

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AH6jUNxC7v

Reply Retweet Favorite
@halesconn
BEE | Future Sight @OpticMarshmalo

@halesconn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Conner says a few of the exes have since contacted her, and that they thought it was pretty funny. "I've only been in one very serious relationship," she said. "It’s not worth it for me to look at all the comments and such, these people don’t know me or know the joke so I’m not too bothered by it!"

I love you for this https://t.co/fhEoe8ehHP
aubrey 🎃 @aubrey_gebert

I love you for this https://t.co/fhEoe8ehHP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Conner wore the costume out last weekend. She said lots of people laughed and told her the costume was super creative. "I think a few of my exes have gained a few followers as well, which is always a plus in today's world," she said.

supplied

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With AUNews

ADVERTISEMENT