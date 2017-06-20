Sections

Carrie Bickmore Snapped At Labor For Making Excuses Over The Tampon Tax

"It's 2017," said The Project host. "It seems ridiculous that we're having this conversation."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Carrie Bickmore, host of Channel 10's The Project, has clashed with shadow health minister Catherine King after the Labor MP defended her party's decision not to back a Greens bill that would have removed the GST on tampons, pads, and other sanitary items.

On Monday, the Senate voted down the Greens bill 15-33, with shadow treasurer Chis Bowen telling BuzzFeed News that Labor believes in exempting tampons and other sanitary products from the GST – but not via the Greens' proposed amendment.

"The fact of the matter is that if the Greens amendment was successful in getting up today it would have sunk the GST Low Value Threshold legislation ensuring that thousands of Australian retailers continue without a level playing field against foreign retailers," he said.

Appearing on The Project on Tuesday night, King said the Greens' bill was a "stunt" which would have "basically scuttled the opportunity we had for retailers in this country to have an even playing field with foreign retailers."

King insisted that Labor wanted to get rid of the tax, but that it "had to be done properly".
But Bickmore insisted that this was an issue easily fixed. "It's 2017," she said. "It seems absolutely ridiculous that we're having this conversation."

King defended Labor's decision saying the problem was that states and territories were dependent on revenue from the GST, and that a replacement must be found before the tax is removed.
"When you start saying things like 'we have to find other ways to fund hospitals'... like it seems like that's a shame that that's where the conversation ends," said Bickmore. "Because in principle it just shouldn't be there, but then people aren't wanting hospitals defunded."

"Do you know what I mean?" asked Bickmore. "It's either that or that."
Last week, BuzzFeed News revealed that removing the "tampon tax" would cost state and territories around $40 million per year.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

