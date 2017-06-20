Carrie Bickmore Snapped At Labor For Making Excuses Over The Tampon Tax

On Monday, the Senate voted down the Greens bill 15-33, with shadow treasurer Chis Bowen telling BuzzFeed News that Labor believes in exempting tampons and other sanitary products from the GST – but not via the Greens' proposed amendment.

"The fact of the matter is that if the Greens amendment was successful in getting up today it would have sunk the GST Low Value Threshold legislation ensuring that thousands of Australian retailers continue without a level playing field against foreign retailers," he said.