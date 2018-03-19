Only 51% Of Australian Adults Brush Their Teeth Twice A Day

The data comes as Australia's leading dental academics attempt to improve the oral health of the population by 2025 through the Australia's Health Tracker series, seeking to find links between oral health and general overall health.



“In 2015-16, there were 67,266 potentially preventable hospitalisations for oral health problems and almost one-third of these were children under the age of nine years. Worryingly, there’s a growing number of children in this age group who are being admitted to hospital for dental health reasons," said professor Rosemary Calder, the director of the AHPC.



Doctor Hugo Sachs, the federal president of the ADA, said the evidence showed one-third of Australia's five to six-year-olds have had decay in their baby teeth.

"This is an unacceptably high rate and puts these children at risk of poor oral health in their development and adult years," he said.

Healthcare professionals are working towards a target of a 10% reduction in the proportion of children needing hospital care because of their dental health. So... uh.... brush ya teeth. And brush ya kid's teeth, too.