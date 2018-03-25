Australia Was Caught Cheating At Cricket And People Are Pissed

Australia's sporting world is in a tailspin after its national cricket team captain Steve Smith admitted to pre-meditated cheating during a match against South Africa yesterday.

Smith confessed that he and a few other members of the national team's "leadership group" had authorised the illegal practice of ball tampering during the test – delegating the deed to youngster Cameron Bancroft. Bancroft was caught by television cameras using a piece of yellow tape to pick up grit from the ground before rubbing the ball with it, in an attempt to change its flight during bowling. Australian cricketing great and former national team vice-captain Adam Gilchrist said he was "shocked and stunned" by the incident.



"Shocked, stunned... really emotional and embarrassed... I"m not sure he (Smith) can remain captain." Former Australian vice-captain @gilly381 has his say on the #CricketAustralia match fixing scandal. https://t.co/xs4rt0Pv12

"Australian cricket is the laughing stock of the world and world sport." "This clearly is against the laws of the game and we've just had our national captain and our national team say - admit - that they sat down and planned a way to cheat." "We're all going to learn more about it in the next 24-48 hours... but look, I'm not sure he can remain captain. But that implicates the senior playing group." Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland said it was a "very sad day for Australian cricket," but stopped short of calling for the captain Steve Smith to stand down. "We have a responsibility to take this further," he said in a press conference. "We will over the next couple of days get a deep understanding of what happened and why." Both past players and the Australian public were outraged by the blatant example of cheating from the Australian team.

Very disappointed with the pictures I saw on our coverage here in Cape Town. If proven the alleged ball tampering is what we all think it is - then I hope Steve Smith (Captain) & Darren Lehmann (Coach) do the press conference to clean this mess up !

@vanOnselenP Sack the team Sack the coach Sack Cricket Australia's executive team Go to the states and re-build the team from the bottom up.

This is a case study in how to handle a crisis absolutely appallingly. Total train wreck. #CricketAustralia

At a minimum, Steve Smith should immediately be made to pick up 50 pieces of rubbish at recess.

No process needed James, he's admitted to premeditated cheating. Stand him down immediately. Hopeless....

Weak as piss.

Officials will arrive in South Africa on Monday to begin an investigation into the matter. Steve Smith and his teammates will take to the field on Sunday for the fourth day of the test match.



