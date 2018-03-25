Australia Was Caught Cheating At Cricket And People Are Pissed

Australia's sporting world is in a tailspin after its national cricket team captain Steve Smith admitted to pre-meditated cheating during a match against South Africa yesterday.
Smith confessed that he and a few other members of the national team's "leadership group" had authorised the illegal practice of ball tampering during the test – delegating the deed to youngster Cameron Bancroft.
Bancroft was caught by television cameras using a piece of yellow tape to pick up grit from the ground before rubbing the ball with it, in an attempt to change its flight during bowling.
Australian cricketing great and former national team vice-captain Adam Gilchrist said he was "shocked and stunned" by the incident.
"Australian cricket is the laughing stock of the world and world sport."
"This clearly is against the laws of the game and we've just had our national captain and our national team say - admit - that they sat down and planned a way to cheat."
"We're all going to learn more about it in the next 24-48 hours... but look, I'm not sure he can remain captain. But that implicates the senior playing group."
Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland said it was a "very sad day for Australian cricket," but stopped short of calling for the captain Steve Smith to stand down.
"We have a responsibility to take this further," he said in a press conference.
"We will over the next couple of days get a deep understanding of what happened and why."
Both past players and the Australian public were outraged by the blatant example of cheating from the Australian team.
Officials will arrive in South Africa on Monday to begin an investigation into the matter. Steve Smith and his teammates will take to the field on Sunday for the fourth day of the test match.
