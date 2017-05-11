Sections

If You Buy This House You Get Free Avocado Toast For A Year

All you have to do is spend $600,000 on the property.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A real estate agency in Queensland, Australia, has come up with an unusual way of attracting home buyers – free avocado toast for a year.

imgur.com

The deal applies to multiple properties, including this townhouse in the Brisbane suburb of Sherwood, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its asking price is a little under $600,000.

realestate.com.au

A spokesperson for listing agency Ray White Sherwood told BuzzFeed News the avocado deal applied to a few houses on its books.

This is a picture of the avocado on toast you would maybe get if you bought the house that Ray White has included in the listing. Look, you even get feta.
realestate.com.au

Here's how the deal works: if you buy the property you get to pick from one of the multiple cafes in the area, and have free avocado toast once a week for a year. If a couple buys the house they get two avocado toasts.

realestate.com.au

The idea originated when developers were thinking about ways to attract home buyers to Sherwood.

realestate.com.au

The deal – as wild as it is – seems to have worked. One property has already been sold.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

