America Has Discovered The Anti-Avocado Toast Millionaire And They’re Just As Pissed As Us

At least, that's what baby boomers would have you believe.

Anyone who lives in Australia knows that the young generation of wannabe homeowners Down Under is apparently being thwarted by two things: $4 coffee and avocado toast.

Over the last few months Australian media has been spinning a tale – with help from young property tycoons and expert demographers – that the main reason millennials can't afford a house is because they're unwilling to sacrifice their weekend brunch.

Just ignore the fact that the median house price is $1.1 million in Sydney, $826,000 in Melbourne, and $655,000 in Brisbane.

The government recently responded to Australia's housing affordability crisis by introducing a new initiative that would allow first-time home buyers the opportunity to "salary sacrifice" $10,000 of their own money into their superannuation fund, (basically a pension) which they can then use on a house deposit later down the track.

BuzzFeed News was told just last week that the scheme would only drive up house prices.