People Are Mocking Trump's Decision To End His Major Business Councils

"You can't dump me because I am dumping YOU!"

Posted on
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

As news broke on Wednesday that multiple CEOs wanted out of President Trump's two major business councils in protest over his handling of the deadly violence in Charlottesville, the president took to Twitter to let the world know that, actually, he was going to close the councils altogether.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council &amp; Strategy &amp; Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council &amp; Strategy &amp; Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!

Trump's statements were made all the more confusing because of a tweet he sent yesterday, which said he had no issue with the business leaders dropping out of his councils because he had "many to take their place."

And as the news broke of Trump's decision the jokes rolled in.

Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

There were a lot of tweets about ~ break ups ~.

Jen Siebel Newsom @JenSiebelNewsom

Micah Cohen @micahcohen

Ron Asher @rmasher2

Donna Dickens @MildlyAmused

And about how, actually, Trump didn't want anyone coming to his Sweet 16 anyway.

amy brown @arb

eve ⚔️ peyser @evepeyser

There was also a lot of reminiscing about schoolyard days.

David Simon @AoDespair

Oliver Willis @owillis

But some people just went straight to the point:

Shannon Coulter @shannoncoulter

The old pre-emptive breakup! It's all just turning into one big Seinfeld sketch.

David Mack @davidmackau

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

