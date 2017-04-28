Sections

An 18-Year-Old Woman Has Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Attacking An 89-Year-Old Man

The 18-year-old is being held in Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Western Australian teenager Tayla Perkin has been charged with murder after "an altercation" with an 89-year-old man on Anzac Day.

Police were called to a home in the beachside community of Esperance, 700km from Perth in Western Australia, on Tuesday afternoon, where the elderly man was found with head injuries. Police say the teenager and the man knew each other.
Channel 7

Shortly after arriving at Esperance Hospital the man died.

Channel 7

Tayla Perkin appeared in court on Thursday morning and had her initial charge of grievous bodily harm upgraded to murder.

She is being held at Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

