Top 10 Reasons to Become A BJ’s Wholesale Club Member Today

1. With a BJ's Wholesale Club membership, you can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. BJ’s provides savings on weekly grocery shopping, including fresh produce, deli, bakery, prepared foods, and more.
2. BJ's is committed to providing members with everyday freshness by offering great value on high quality fruits and vegetables. Whether you're looking for seasonal favorites or year-round staples, BJ’s has you covered.
3. In addition to grocery shopping at BJ’s, members can also find a wide assortment of other everyday essentials, including paper goods, home decor, seasonal items, furniture, toys, electronics, and other must-have categories.
4. From cleaning and kitchen supplies to bathroom and baby products, BJ’s has you covered with all your household favorites, including a large selection from its exclusive brand, Berkley Jensen.
5. Members can choose from a large selection of BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms natural and organic items, which prioritizes both quality and taste.
6. Plus, with BJ's Gas®, members can take advantage of everyday low gas prices through BJ’s Fuel Saver program.
7. BJ's makes it easy for members to shop how they want by offering a variety of convenient shopping options on BJs.com and the BJ’s mobile app, including same-day delivery, curbside or in-club pickup, and Express Pay.
8. Fun fact: BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturer coupons to stack on top of BJ’s exclusive coupons for even more savings. Additionally, members can access digital coupons on the BJ’s mobile app and add them to their membership card.
9. Exclusive member benefits also include access to BJ’s Optical, Travel, and Tire Center — for even more membership perks!
10. There’s a membership for everyone at BJ’s, including The Club Card Membership and The Club+ Card Membership, providing incredible value for smart-saving families, risk-free.
Imagery courtesy of BJ's