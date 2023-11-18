Skip To Content
    I Asked AI To Turn These Animated Disney Couples Into Real People And Some Are...Better Than Others

    Tell me your favs in the comments!

    Z
    by Z

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Aladdin and Jasmine

    A man in a blue vest stands in front of a woman in a light blue headband. The desert is in the background.

    Belle and the Beast

    A woman with a gentle face in a yellow dress stands close to a man that looks like a bear.

    And here is one where the Beast is a person:

    A woman in a yellow dress stands next to a man wearing princely attire and sitting on a throne.

    Tiana and Prince Naveen

    A woman in a green ballgown and tiara stands in front of a man in a cream and blue suit. There is a castle in the background.

    Ariel and Prince Eric

    A woman with red hair and a crystal headpiece stands looking longingly at a man in a blue suit.

    Prince Philip and Aurora

    A woman with a gentle face and blond curls stands in front of a man. Her looks longingly at her and wears a decorated suit coat. A castle is the background.

    Cinderella and Prince Charming

    A woman in a blue dress stands in front of a man with a blue suit. They look lovingly at each other and there is a castle in the background.

    Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder

    In what appears to be a small village square, a man and woman embrace. He wears a leather vest and she wears a purple dress which her long, blond hair cascades down.

    Pocahontas and John Smith

    A man and a woman in cream colored clothing stand side by side. The woman has dark hair and wears a necklace with a large blue stone.

    Jane and Tarzan

    A shirtless man with a long necklace and a woman with a cropped shirt and long hair walk through a jungle together.

    Mulan and Shang Li

    A man and a woman in traditional Chinese attire hold each other and smile in front of red temples.

    Snow White and her prince

    A man wearing a white colored blue shirt and red cape stands right behind a woman with blue and red dress on. She hold flowers and has a red bow in her hair.

    And lastly, Lady and Tramp

    A woman in a red dress, pearls, and curls stares at a man in a sophisticated suit. A bowl of spaghetti and meatballs is on the table in front of them.
