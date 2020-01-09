Leonardo DiCaprio Apparently Found A Man Who'd Fallen From A Cruise Ship And Had Been Missing For More Than 11 Hours

According to multiple reports, Leo and his boat captain found the missing man and pulled him from the waters.

Ben Henry
Ben Henry
BuzzFeed Staff

Leonardo DiCaprio is being praised as a hero after he and his friends apparently helped save a man who'd fallen from a cruise ship and had been treading water for 11 hours.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Leo was enjoying time on a boat while holidaying in the Caribbean over the New Year when the captain was informed about a missing man who'd gone overboard.

Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

"Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search," a source apparently told People. "Their efforts resulted in helping save a man's life."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Other reports say that Leo and his boat crew found the man just as night was falling and that a storm was approaching when they pulled the man from the water.

Christopher Jue / Getty Images

The boat captain apparently told the Daily Mail that the rescue was a "one in a billion shot".

While Leo has yet to publicly acknowledge the story, he looked relaxed and rested when he attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night just days after the dramatic search took place.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In fact, while at the event, Leo's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood costar Brad Pitt made reference to Titanic while thanking him in his acceptance speech, saying: "I would've shared the raft."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

BuzzFeed has reached out to reps of Leonardo DiCaprio for comment.

