I Stayed In A Brand New Hostel In Dublin And Had The Best Time, Here's Why You Should Too

There's nothing like exploring a new city. Recently, I was lucky enough to get my first taste of Ireland with a trip to Dublin – somewhere I'd been meaning to visit for a long time.
With only three days to see as much as possible, it was a godsend to be staying at the brand-new Clink i Lár hostel, located in the heart of the city.
The hostel itself was clearly very new, as felt by its clean, modern style, and the checking-in process was smooth and easy – also, our private room had a wonderful view over the city.
It was a joy to be able to wander around, with many of our recommended attractions (and pubs, quite a few pubs) within a 10-15 minute walk. A stroll down the river Liffey takes you right through the heart of the city, and is a lovely way to get your bearings.
We headed down the river to the oldest pub in Dublin, The Brazen Head, which dates back to the 12th century. It's a charming start to the trip, and of course, we had to try out the Guinness.
Heading back in towards the centre, you can check out Dublin Castle, where you can visit two museums and learn about the importance of the Castle to Irish history.
We walked over towards the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, one of many distilleries in the city that offer tours. After a trip around the distillery itself and a lesson about the history of Irish whiskey, we sampled it and were treated to the best Irish coffee I'd ever had.
If you're still feeling some more booze-related tourism, you'll be only a 15-minute walk from the Guinness Storehouse at St. James's Gate.
We had no problem meeting interesting people, and the staff at Clink i Lár were happy to give us recommendations for pubs, attractions, and restaurants. They also host solo-traveller events at their own bar if you're looking to meet fellow travellers.
The hostel features 628 beds, sleeping guests across a variety of air-conditioned rooms, including private ensuite rooms, female-only rooms, and mixed dorms ranging from 4 to 12 beds, with prices starting at £26 per night. Overall, I'd highly recommend staying there if you're thinking about exploring Dublin!