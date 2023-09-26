It's Time To Share The Worst Movie You've Ever Seen, And Please Don't Hold Back

Community·Posted 3 hours agoIt's Time To Share The Worst Movie You've Ever Seen, And Please Don't Hold BackMovie 43, enough said.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink We've all watched a movie and been utterly disappointed, sometimes to the extent that it even becomes hilariously bad. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix So, I want to know the worst movie you've ever seen and what was so bad about it. Maybe you were on board the hype-train for Movie 43, until you saw it... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Relativity Media Or perhaps you've never felt disappointment like you did watching The Last Airbender? Paramount Pictures Was Cats unbearable to watch for you? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures Or were you shaking your head throughout Dirty Grandpa? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Lionsgate Films Whatever it is, we want to know the worst movie you've ever seen, and what was so terrible about it. Leave your comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed post or video.