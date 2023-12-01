It's Time To Share The Best Xmas Sitcom Episode You've Ever Seen

Community·Posted on 1 Dec 2023It's Time To Share The Best Xmas Sitcom Episode You've Ever Seen"The One with Christmas in Tulsa" is prime Chandler.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink All sitcoms try seasonal episodes, and while they're not easy to nail, some of them are truly hilarious. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC So, we want to know what the best Christmas sitcom episode you've seen is, and why it's so good. Maybe you loved the 'Christmas in Tulsa' episode with Chandler quitting his job? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Or perhaps the secret santa episode of The Office particularly tickled you? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Maybe you loved the 'Christmas Eve Eve' episode of New Girl? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox Or perhaps you thought the 'Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas' episode of The Golden Girls was the best you've seen? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Whatever it is, we want to know the best Christmas sitcom episode ever! Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.