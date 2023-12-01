Skip To Content
It's Time To Share The Best Xmas Sitcom Episode You've Ever Seen

"The One with Christmas in Tulsa" is prime Chandler.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

All sitcoms try seasonal episodes, and while they're not easy to nail, some of them are truly hilarious.

NBC

So, we want to know what the best Christmas sitcom episode you've seen is, and why it's so good.

Maybe you loved the 'Christmas in Tulsa' episode with Chandler quitting his job?

NBC

Or perhaps the secret santa episode of The Office particularly tickled you?

NBC

Maybe you loved the 'Christmas Eve Eve' episode of New Girl?

Fox

Or perhaps you thought the 'Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas' episode of The Golden Girls was the best you've seen?

NBC

Whatever it is, we want to know the best Christmas sitcom episode ever! Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.