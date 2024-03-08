Skip To Content
If You Could Give Any Film A Sequel, We Want To Know What It Would Be

I'm still waiting for 23 Jump Street.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
BuzzFeed Staff

Look, it seems like every film is getting a sequel, prequel, or remake at the moment, and frankly, it can be quite tiring. However, sometimes we have those movies that we loved so much, all we want is a little more.

VH1 / MTV

So, we want to know the movies you'd love to get a sequel and why.

Maybe you thought The Nice Guys set up perfectly for a sequel, and wanted another one?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Or maybe loved it so much you think the Zootopia deserves a second act?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Did you enjoy the first two so much that you are demanding a 23 Jump Street?

Columbia Pictures

Or maybe you think it's time for more Alita: Battle Angel?

20th Century Studios

Whatever it is, we want to know the movie sequel you'd actually love to see, and why. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in BuzzFeed article.