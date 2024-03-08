If You Could Give Any Film A Sequel, We Want To Know What It Would Be

Look, it seems like every film is getting a sequel, prequel, or remake at the moment, and frankly, it can be quite tiring. However, sometimes we have those movies that we loved so much, all we want is a little more.
So, we want to know the movies you'd love to get a sequel and why.
Maybe you thought The Nice Guys set up perfectly for a sequel, and wanted another one?
Or maybe loved it so much you think the Zootopia deserves a second act?
Did you enjoy the first two so much that you are demanding a 23Jump Street?
Or maybe you think it's time for more Alita: Battle Angel?
Whatever it is, we want to know the movie sequel you'd actually love to see, and why. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in BuzzFeed article.