"They Moved A Rock Halfway Across The Country. A F**king Rock" – 17 Ridiculous Things Absurdly Wealthy People Have Done That Make No Sense

It's not easy to imagine what it would be like to uber-rich, but obviously they do some pretty extravagant, unrelateble things (particularly with their purchases).
Well, u/CoolCoast7853 recently asked r/AskReddit, "What is the most rich thing you've seen wealthy people say/do casually?" And we thought we'd share some of the wildest responses.
1. "My friends bought a house in Palm Springs but the renovation was taking too long so they just bought a second house in Beverly Hills to live in during the renovations. They kept both."
2. "A relative bought a house in Malibu Colony (right on the beach) to live in while their Palisades home was being remodeled. Then they told me they kept the Malibu home because it was just easier than driving back to the Palisades after a day at the beach."
3. "My dad knows a billionaire who had a french chateau disassembled and reassembled in the US. He acted like it was just a normal as building a house. My dad's been there a few time and said it’s an insane property with a huge manmade lake and huge sprawling lawns."
4. "Someone once asked me where I summer. I've never felt so poor than saying um… here ? Using 'summer' as a VERB, is a sign we are not in the same tax bracket."
5. "I had a friend of mine casually ask if I wanted to go to Dubai for a week to do some skydiving training in a couple of weeks. My response was 'no, I have to work for a living'. Blew my mind when they asked me like it was no biggie to duck out for a week and blow $15k."
6. "I live not far from an old (now abandoned) castle in France. It was bought decades ago by a Chinese couple, they had the staircase taken out and shipped to China and just left the place and never returned. It’s been neglected since."
7. "It was from an eight-year old! My very wealthy friend got remarried and her son said he wouldn't mind staying with me while they went on their honeymoon. As we took our seats on the plane, he looked so confused. He sheepishly asked, 'Who are all these people on your plane?' Oh, my little dude..."
8. "I witnessed a guy park in a bus zone in front of a meter maid. They told him he can’t park there. He told them 'have the towing company park it for me. I’ll have someone pick it up later.'"
9. "Went to a wedding as a +1 at a mansion in Greenwich Connecticut (the bride's parents home). Her father was talking about the landscaping and how his wife liked a rock (which was about the size of a small car) that was at their other home outside of Denver, so they had the rock moved from Denver to Connecticut. Seriously, they moved a rock halfway across the country. A fucking rock."
10. "I had a friend whose parents were obscenely wealthy. Like, she’d pay $100k every year to bring her horses from Canada to FL for the summer to ride at the stable I was working at, and her horses were worth $300k+. She offered to bring me back with her to Canada to take care of her three horses full time lol."
11. "In 1994, I watched the CEO and founder of my employer, with an estimated net worth of at least $100 million, drop a twenty-dollar bill and other bills on the sidewalk. He glanced at it and then kept walking."
12. “'My wife doesn’t like our private jet so she rents a NetJet whenever we travel. I just meet her at the resort.' Real quote, verbatim."
13. "Pales in comparison to some, but this guy paid me $100 just to walk over to the pianist at the fancy restaurant I worked, and hand him $500 to play another Elvis song. He was a Texas oil guy."
14. "I used to teach at a private school with some extremely wealthy families. I overheard a student's conversation with her dad on the phone one day. 'Jessica invited me to a sleepover at her house next weekend.' Pause 'Yes, I know the Super Bowl is next weekend but I've been to the Super Bowl before. I have never been to a sleepover.'"
15. "My friend told me she was running low on good extra virgin olive oil so would have to go to Europe soon."
16. "As we are installing a wireless access point in their home theatre: 'My son crashed and totalled his Mercedes, will you guys be done in time before he gets back? We need to take him to get another one.'"
17. "My ex-boss is a billionaire and I recently had him over for dinner. Super smart, really humble guy. We chat and he likes my sofa. The next week, I realise that he's bought half the sofa company."
