It's Time To Own Up To The Silliest, Stupidest Things You've Ever Done

Yes, I walked into two lamposts in the space of 20 seconds.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
BuzzFeed Staff

Making mistakes, having brain farts, and doing silly things is part of being human – and if we can't laugh at ourselves, what can we do?

So, we want to know the silliest, stupidest, or most ridiculous thing you've ever done, because sharing is caring.

Maybe you thought it would be a good idea to try race down a hill in a shopping trolley?

Or perhaps you forgot your mic was on in a work meeting while you were talking about someone?

Maybe you put in the wrong destination in your sat nav and made a 300 mile detour.

Or did you attempt to impress someone by pretending you could swallow swords?

Whatever it is, we want to know the silliest, stupidest, or most ridiculous thing you've ever done. Leave a comment below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article.