    16 Ridiculously Silly Things That Children Did That Are Making Me Giggle (And Shake My Head Disapprovingly)

    "I fell directly into a big bush of stinging nettles, which thankfully broke my fall somewhat."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    We all do silly things when we're growing up, but these kinda dumb things are pretty funny to look back on once we're on the other side of childhood.

    So, here 16 very silly and stupid things we did as kids...

    1. "I used to do gymnastics and one time our teacher was guiding us through a backflip."

    "We would stand at the top of the folded gym mat, him at the side and he would help us flip and land safely. My turn came, and he popped off to do something quickly. I, being the dumbass I was, decided I could just do it myself. A knee to the nose and a lot of crying and blood resulted. Never tried it again, quite rightly."

    2. "I put my pinky in a pencil sharpener and turned it."

    3. "I'd seen those movies where people tie bedsheets together and climb out of their window to sneak out at night."

    "I was like 12 and thought that it looked very feasible, so I got about seven sheets, tied them together, and tied the end to my bed frame. It started off really well until I was about halfway down and the one I was holding came undone – I fell directly into a big bush of stinging nettles, which thankfully broke my fall somewhat."

    4. "In year seven (11-12 years old), me and my friend were playing tennis at school and I kept getting hit in the face. She told me to hold the tennis racket in front of my face so it wouldn't get hit."

    "I did and it hurt even more because the whole racket hit my face not just the ball."

    5. "When I was really little, maybe three, I found a wasp laying on the sidewalk, presumably dead."

    "I'm not entirely sure why (I guess because I was a toddler), but I wanted to step on it and squash it. This probably would've been fine, except for the fact that I was barefoot! I guess I was too little to know that they could still sting you after they were dead. Needless to say, I now have a huge phobia of wasps and bees."

    6. "When I was in fifth grade, my friend and I decided to see what having poison ivy was like..."

    7. "Not me, but my aunt... My mom was jumping up and down on the bed, and my aunt was pretending to smoke a cigarette with a nail."

    "My mom jumped and scared her, and my aunt swallowed the nail. Grandparents took her to the hospital only they couldn't find the nail. Apparently, my aunt had so much acid inside her that the nail had eroded."

    8. "At school, I tried to scare my friends by *pretending* to drink the plastic cup of ink we were using for our art lesson."

    "I put it on my bottom lip, but then I kind of slipped backwards and a big ol' gulp of black ink filled my mouth. My teacher was not happy."

    9. "I stuck a rock up each nose so that I couldn't breathe during snack time."

    10. "One time my friend was doing the whole 'put an ice cube on your lip' thing."

    "I was like 'oh wow lemme try that'. She didn't get to the part about how to take the ice OFF your lip and I just pulled it off, which took my whole lip skin off with it."

    11. "In kindergarten, I stabbed my hand with a pencil just to see what would happen and I still have a scar from it."

    12. "When I was really young (like five maybe), I was fascinated by the way melted wax pools in a candle, and I wanted to touch it and see what happened."

    "I was smart enough to know it would be hot and decided I would stick something else besides my finger into the wax... I grabbed a Kleenex from a nearby box, stuck it into the wax, and had a fraction of a second to admire the way the wax stuck to it before finding myself holding a flaming Kleenex.

    That's when my grandma, luckily, entered the room, shouted at me to drop it, ran over, and stomped it out."

    13. "I put my pinky in a stapler hoping to be able to wrap a staple around it."

    "I forgot the fact that when it closed, it would press the flesh outward right into the path of the points."

    14. "I watched Jackass as a kid and was instantly inspired."

    "For my first 'stunt,' I thought I'd ride my bike down the flight of stairs in my house. I successfully made it to the bottom, but I hadn't calculated the stopping speed. I rode the bike straight through our glass backdoor, smashing it to smithereens." 

    15. "I once climbed the (very unstable and not secured into place) shelves full of art supplies like a ladder to reach the construction paper on top."

    "The whole thing came crashing down on top of six-year-old me."

    16. When I was in the first grade, my mom would pack my school lunch, and it almost always included pudding cups."

    "That is until, one day, I decided it would just be awesome to paint the cafeteria tables with it. Other kids were cracking up laughing so I kept painting. Not only was I not allowed to bring pudding anymore, but nobody else could either. Yep, I inspired the no-pudding rule, that I'm sure no one ever thought they'd have to make!"

