One of the newest residents at a Utah Zoo is so cute it could kill, literally.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed Gaia, an eight-month-old black-footed cat, last month as it introduced a furry friend that it described as “small in size but large in her feisty personality.”

The species is native to Africa, among the smallest in the world and – according to Smithsonian magazine – it’s one of the deadliest cats on the planet with the ability to capture “more prey in a single night than a leopard does in six months.”

“They have a reputation for being a very fierce cat, pound for pound,” said Bob Cisneros, the zoo’s associate director of animal care, in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune.