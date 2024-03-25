Skip To Content
From Nelly Furtado To Elliot Page, Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2024 Junos

Trend alert.... antlers???

Isabella Torchia
by Isabella Torchia

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This year's host, Nelly Furtado

Woman in a shimmery sequined dress standing on the red carpet
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

2. Elliot Page with Tegan and Sara

Three individuals pose together, each dressed in formal attire, with a backdrop featuring logos for JUNOs and CBC. They stand on a surface that has additional logos
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

3. The Beaches

Four women posing at an event, dressed in stylish attire ranging from suits to dresses
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

4. Kardinal Offishall

Man in a varsity jacket and bright sneakers posing at the Junos event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

5. TALK

Person in regal white cape and crown posing on event backdrop
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

6. Charlotte Cardin

Woman poses on red carpet in a green jacket and black heels, with JUNOS and CBC logos in the background
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

7. Venus

Woman in a bold, textured outfit with midriff exposed and feather details, posing on the JUNOS red carpet
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

8. Haviah Mighty

Celebrity on red carpet in studded white vest, ruffled pants, and fringe earrings
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

9. RUSSELL!

Man in a purple cardigan, white splattered pants, red bandana, posing at the Junos
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

10. Rêve

Woman in an elegant gown with architectural shoulders posing at the Junos
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

11. Jeremy Dutcher

Person on red carpet in eclectic outfit with mixed patterns and layered white jacket
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

12. Aba Amuquandoh

Woman in a neon green dress with cutouts, posing on the Juno Awards red carpet
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

13. Lubalin

Person in oversized gray suit and long coat poses at event with &#x27;JUNOS CBC&#x27; backdrop
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

14. Jah'Mila

Person in sparkly long-sleeve gown with leg slit and train posing on event backdrop
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

15. Begonia

Person posing in a blue gown with sheer sleeves and ruffle details, sporting red hair
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

16. Katie Tupper

Woman in a unique black cut-out dress posing on the Junos event backdrop
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

17. Bambii

Woman posing in a sheer, fitted dress at the Juno Awards, with a clutch bag
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

18. Aysanabee

Person in black attire with feathered accents posing at the JUNOS CBC event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

19. Ikky

Man in a beige coat and navy sweater smiling on a backdrop with logos
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

20. Maestro Fresh Wes

Man in a peach suit poses with sunglasses at an event with CBC backdrop
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

21. Shawn Everett

Person in patterned coat and glasses standing before a backdrop with logos
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

22. Lauren Spencer-Smith

Smiling person in layered monogrammed sweater and hat, hands in denim pockets, at CBC event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

23. Ammoye

Person at event in a metallic gold outfit with ruffled top, sheer skirt, and red handbag
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

24. Gary Beals

Man in patterned suit poses with hand in pocket at the JUNOS event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

25. 4KORNERS

Person in black outfit with white dove print on red carpet at JUNOS event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

