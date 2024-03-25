From Nelly Furtado To Elliot Page, Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2024 Junos

Trending badgeTrendingMusic·Posted 2 hours agoFrom Nelly Furtado To Elliot Page, Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2024 JunosTrend alert.... antlers???by Isabella TorchiaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. This year's host, Nelly Furtado Cindy Ord / Getty Images 2. Elliot Page with Tegan and Sara Cindy Ord / Getty Images 3. The Beaches Cindy Ord / Getty Images 4. Kardinal Offishall Cindy Ord / Getty Images 5. TALK Cindy Ord / Getty Images 6. Charlotte Cardin Cindy Ord / Getty Images 7. Venus Cindy Ord / Getty Images 8. Haviah Mighty Cindy Ord / Getty Images 9. RUSSELL! Cindy Ord / Getty Images 10. Rêve Cindy Ord / Getty Images 11. Jeremy Dutcher Cindy Ord / Getty Images 12. Aba Amuquandoh Cindy Ord / Getty Images 13. Lubalin Cindy Ord / Getty Images 14. Jah'Mila Cindy Ord / Getty Images 15. Begonia Cindy Ord / Getty Images 16. Katie Tupper Cindy Ord / Getty Images 17. Bambii Cindy Ord / Getty Images 18. Aysanabee Cindy Ord / Getty Images 19. Ikky Cindy Ord / Getty Images 20. Maestro Fresh Wes Cindy Ord / Getty Images 21. Shawn Everett Cindy Ord / Getty Images 22. Lauren Spencer-Smith Cindy Ord / Getty Images 23. Ammoye Cindy Ord / Getty Images 24. Gary Beals Cindy Ord / Getty Images 25. 4KORNERS Cindy Ord / Getty Images Who's your fave? Follow along for more Junos on BuzzFeed Canada's Instagram and TikTok!