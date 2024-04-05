There are two kinds of eclipses I love. The first being the third installment of the Twilight series— Eclipse. Something we don't talk about is how Dakota Fanning carried Stephenie Meyer's little saga on bareBACK with nothing more than a set of red contact lenses, and this is none more evident than in Eclipse. So there's that.
The second is A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE— which is occurring across Canada on April 8, 2024— and will see parts of the country PLUNGE into a few minutes of daytime darkness. Let me put on "Total Eclipse of the Heart (Glee Cast Version)" first and then I'll explain.
Okay, so now that Jesse St. James is in my ears... *cracks knuckles*: A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes in front of the Sun. When the Earth, Sun and Moon are perfectly aligned, the sun looks TOTALLY covered. Look, here's a GIF I found:
Depending on how much the Moon blocks the Sun during an eclipse, there are PARTIAL and ANNULAR eclipses too. But a total solar eclipse is a pretty rare event. Luckily a bunch of Canadian cities are right in the "path of totality" and will be able to witness it (if it's not too cloudy).
And people are obviously freaking out— especially as Canada and the U.S. won't experience another total solar eclipse until 2044. Niagara Falls (in the path of totality) has even declared a state of emergency as a precautionary measure for the giant tourist spike it's about to see. Please!!!! Someone get Dakota Fanning playing Jane Volturi over to Clifton Hill to do crowd control or something. OUR NATION DEPENDS ON IT.
But like HELLO! It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here are all the Canadian cities that'll experience a few minutes of total darkness during the solar eclipse according to The Weather Network (all times are local times):
Niagara Falls, Ontario - totality begins at 3:18:18 PM
Hamilton, Ontario - totality begins at 3:18:12 PM
Kingston, Ontario - totality begins at 3:22:15 PM
Montreal, QC - totality begins at 3:26:49 PM
Sherbrooke, QC - totality begins at 3:27:42 PM
Fredericton, NB - totality begins at 4:33:49 PM
Miramichi, NB - totality begins at 4:34:24 PM
Summerside, PE - totality begins at 4:37:08 PM
Gander, NL - totality begins at 5:12:59 PM