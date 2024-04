And people are obviously freaking out— especially as Canada and the U.S. won't experience another total solar eclipse until 2044. Niagara Falls (in the path of totality) has even declared a state of emergency as a precautionary measure for the giant tourist spike it's about to see. Please!!!! Someone get Dakota Fanning playing Jane Volturi over to Clifton Hill to do crowd control or something. OUR NATION DEPENDS ON IT.