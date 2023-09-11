Skip To Content
    I Took A Chance And Went On A Group Trip With Strangers This Summer— Here Are 9 Things You Gotta Know Before You Do The Same

    Would I recommend it? Did I have fun? Am I old? And other questions answered.

    Isabella Torchia
    by Isabella Torchia

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I came so close to being the— say it with me: the ONLY living PERSON on your Instagram timeline to NOT go to Europe this summer. Gasp! What! NOoooOO! UNFORTUNATE! — you shriek as you read this.

    The background: When the travel company Contiki asked if I wanted to go on one of their group trips, I let the email simmer in my inbox.

    Okay to be fair, I let almost every email simmer in my inbox— it’s part of my quote unquote creative process, aka being Girl With ADHD.

    I let this one bake a little longer than usual. I was hesitant. Sure, the very gracious offer was coming at the perfect time. Would I love an opportunity to Eat, Pray, Love an increasingly confusing summer situationship away by traipsing around Europe in my ONE and ONLY singular sundress???? Hello, ya duh! I’m HUMAN!!!

    You see— I didn’t know much about Contiki other than it seemed like something to do when you’re 20 and wanna party with a group of equally hot strangers in a foreign country. Which is truly like, fun if that's the life chapter you're on. But me?

    I had convinced myself I was too old and boring to take Contiki up on their trip offer. But THENNNN they followed up and mentioned they also had a ~Pride Trip~ available that ended in Amsterdam for Pride. Admittedly—that got me, a Certified Gay Person™, real GOOD gal!

    So I sucked up my fear of people born after the year 2000, packed my bags, and headed on a very 🌈 10 day trip to London, Paris and Amsterdam.

    What I learned on my journey was that the assumptions I had about Contiki weren't necessarily true. And I actually had— pause for effect— an AMAZING TIME?!

    If you (like me), aren't sure if these kinds of group trips are for you— here's a list of all the other things that surprised me too:

    1. Okay, first thing's first: FINE, not everyone is 20 years old.

    group of people on canal
    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia

    Only some! And that's okay! People are allowed to be 20! But actually— Contiki touts itself as social travel for 18-35 year olds. My group spanned across this age group, which immediately smashed my "Am I The Oldest Woman To Ever Exist???" complex going into the trip. 

    2. The planned group excursions aren't super touristy.

    I assumed group travel meant that I'd be following a STRICT itinerary of very classic hotspots— following someone around wearing a headset and carrying a little flag à la Miss Ungermeyer in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. 

    Instead, our Miss Ungermeyer was tour manager Scott, who joined us on some pretty unique experiences— ones that I wouldn't have thought to do myself if I was on my own solo trip. Like this pastry tour in Paris (led by a local) that obvs changed my life:

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia

    That pastry above is the Brioche Saint Genix, a type of brioche made with sugar coated crushed pralines. I've never (AND WILL NEVER!!) have anything like it.

    Or drag brunch at Mrs. Riot in London:

    Isabella Torchia / Via BuzzFeed

    Bottomless mimosas + drag queens who also sing live = a perfect Saturday afternoon for moi. 

    3. And because the experiences were so unique, I actually ended up learning a ton— and seeing sides of the cities completely differently.

    This really was a true genuine surprise to me! But the itinerary was curated to have what Contiki calls "Make Travel Matter" Experiences.

    One of ours was visiting activist and speaker Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir at The Common Press Bookshop— a queer and intersectional bookstore in East London.

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia, woman on stage

    There she gave us a very fun chat about the history of queer culture in London, and then turned it over to poet and, get this— former SWORD SWALLOWER, Livia Kojo Alour for a reading.

    Another was heading down the canals of Amsterdam for a tour of the city led by refugees.

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia

    Lampedusa is a collective whose canal tours are exclusively conducted by migrants on actual former refugee boats. What resulted was a truly eye-opening afternoon as our tour guide very graciously shared their own journey with us.

    4. There's a perfect amount of free time to hit spots on your own travel to-do list— which means you can make your trip completely your own.

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia, Spice Girls / Via giphy.com

    Call me an Aries Sun, Pisces Moon— but I love being alone. Which was another reason I wasn't totally convinced group travel would be for me. But outside of the planned activities, you have a ton of free time to still do your own thing— like go see the stairs the Spice Girls filmed the Wannabe music video at... of course.

    5. You can say no to things!

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella

    You probably won't want to as the line up of activities is very fun, and you're gonna be like "WOW, IT'S ACTUALLY SO WILD I'M IN (insert city here) RIGHT NOW". But if you wanna dip back to the hotel for an early night, that's cool too. You do what you feel comfy with, and everyone is very chill and nice if you decide to skip out on things.

    6. You actually do in fact, make friends.

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia

    See above, photo proof of me and my friends (NOT paid actors). Some of them 20 years old even!

    7. It's actually really nice to not have to think about how to get from place to place.

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia

    My trip was a "train trip", meaning we travelled from country to country via... well, the train! And TBH I loved not having to book or manage any of that. I rolled up with my suitcase when it was asked of me, got handed a ticket, plopped my ass down on the train and voilà. It felt luxurious. 

    8. Travel snafus are NOT your problem to deal with.

    I've been on a few of my own trips where I'm left scrambling due to last minute mix-ups (there is an infamous trip to Mexico in 2019 that I dare not get into details about...). But with Contiki, you're not responsible for figuring out things like hotel hiccups, cancelled flights or trains. It was stress free, which I think is particularly helpful if you're a bit of an anxious traveller. 

    9. There is something for everyone!

    BuzzFeed / Via Isabella Torchia

    Going on a "Pride Trip" was perfect for me because I'm 💅 and love being with other 💅 people!! PERIOD!! But Contiki has a bunch of other trips that are catered toward different travel styles— so you get to see the world doing things you love with like-minded people. You can check out all the trips by travel styles here!

    So whaddya think, sounds kinda cool right? Lemme know below if you've been on a group trip like this and what you thought. You can also check out Contiki here, and maybe I'll see you on a trip soon!!

