32 Unique, Weird, And Fun Things For Anyone Looking For Something Different

1. Magnets shaped like Goldfish or gummy worms, to really capture the magic of your kitchen (the place where the snacks are).
4. A pair of plush slipper socks to keep your paws nice and warm.
5. A fun and beautiful board game where the point of the game is basically to become a thriving forest. *wistfully stares out of the window*
Basically you're growing trees. Each player starts with two. The trees absorb light and get light points, which can be used to disperse seeds. There is a "sun" rotating around the board, so players have to time and position everything properly to get the most sunlight.
Promising review: "Don't be fooled by the beautiful artwork, or the adorable little illustrated animals hidden within the components, Photosynthesis is a vicious abstract strategy game, and it's probably the best use of thematic gameplay for any tabletop game in 2017, worthy of being equated with other top tier uses of theme in designing gameplay, such as Shadows Over Camelot, Blood Rage, and just about anything produced by Fantasy Flights." —Paul Bulger
Get it from Amazon for $38.95.
6. Journal stamps that add some extra structure to your agenda. The 18-piece kit comes with various designs that'll allow you to add the days of the week, star ratings, reading lists, and more.
7. An eye-catching tabletop lighter shaped like a jelly mold that even comes with a little hidden tray underneath.
8. A pink poodle made of solid chocolate. Chocolate Easter bunnies don't stand a chance against this beautiful snack.
9. A bead-filled weighted eye mask that offers gentle pressure while blocking light. It's helped over 4,000 happy reviewers get decent shut-eye.
10. Japanese Utility Knife shaped like a whale. I dare you to look into this tool's eye and not fall in love.
11. A "Ball Boy" candle made in collaboration with Prince and Vacation Sunscreen. The soy wax candle has "notes of freshly-uncanned tennis balls, Prince cotton sweatbands, Vacation sunscreen, and courtside cucumber sandwiches." Reviewers say it smells like playing tennis in Miami.
12. A floating cabana so now any pool can have a swim-up bar. The nearly 6-foot-long inflatable offers shade, drink holders, and places for your ice or ingredients. With such a legit setup, I wouldn't blame you if you charged your guests for drinks.
13. A Shrek toothpaste cap to make all your TikTok dreams (or nightmares?) come true.
I thought products like this were only true in fairytales.
Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.
14. A pack of six giant catnip joints so you can get high with your cat. That's everyone's dream, right?
15. A keychain shaped like a classic Ikea bag sure to either bring back fond memories of eating Swedish meatballs or horrible flashbacks to melting down in the outrageously long checkout line.
Get it from Amazon for $5.40.
16. A sullen cat candle worth hanging out with on your bad days because misery loves company.
All candles are hand poured and handmade in Toronto, Canada.
Promising review: "I bought one of the cat candles from here for my friend’s birthday, and oh my gosh… I didn’t realize how adorable candles could be!! Beautifully made, lovely scent, and very cute packaging! I especially love the little freebie candle that came with my order; I’ll definitely be keeping that one for myself. 😉 Thanks so much! 💕" —Madison
Get it from KikiCandlesca on Etsy for $12.31+ (available in 23 colors and 16 scents).
17. An infectious disease coloring book oozing with hours of gross relaxation. This purchase is nothing to sneeze at.
It has over 35 pages filled with icky stuff like flesh-eating bacteria and parasitic worms.
Get it from Amazon for $9.86.
18. A pair of socks featuring Kevin spilling chili that you can look at for comfort whenever you think you had a day.
Get them from Amazon for $14.95 (available in three colors).
19. A simple black mug with an important secret message that reveals itself when you add a hot drink.
20. An ironic Dracula garlic crusher ready to mince several cloves with a simple twist of his head. I'd wager this is easier to clean than a traditional garlic press AND it's cute.
This little blood-sucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I was getting very tired of the garlic presses that turn garlic into a mush and require incredible force to mash the clove into unrecognizable oblivion. This is far easier and turns the garlic into pieces rather than mush." —C. Pearlman
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
21. Sponges that look like quaint embroidery, despite their blunt messages. It even comes with a suction cup frame for storage!
It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups. Warning for language prudes: Some of the messages include curse words.
Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in PG- and R-rated version).