    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Unique, Weird, And Fun Things For Anyone Looking For Something Different

    Special items for special people.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Magnets shaped like Goldfish or gummy worms, to really capture the magic of your kitchen (the place where the snacks are).

    Handy Cute Art/Etsy, Thimble Kitty Co/Etsy

    Get them from Etsy: the six Goldfish at Handy Cute Art for $10.20 (originaly $12) and the five gummy worms at Thimble Kitty Co for $8.75.

    2. A book of judgy fish stickers in case you need even more side eye in your life.

    Sticker books with fish illustrations on display, one open showing stickers
    Brass Monkey

    The book comes with over 60 stickers, including two puffy ones. 

    Get it from Brass Monkey for $8

    3. A "Bling Thing" calculator with rhinestone buttons offering a new definition for "girl math."

    calculator with rhinestone buttons
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This calculator is so cute. I get comments and laughs each time I use it. Think Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. It’s that type of cute. I love it. Would definitely buy again to give as a gift. Also the display is good size so it’s very easy to read. I wish that had different colors but this is still super cute." —Karen Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $13.80.

    4. A pair of plush slipper socks to keep your paws nice and warm.

    Bottom of socks with paw print
    Top of socks with spots and paws
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great product! They fit comfortably, are very cute and don't shrink in the washing machine. I think they are priced fairly and I received them in the mail very quickly. I love these!" —Marcie

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. A fun and beautiful board game where the point of the game is basically to become a thriving forest. *wistfully stares out of the window*

    A box with a tree on it that says Photosynthesis
    A game board covered in trees
    Amazon

    Basically you're growing trees. Each player starts with two. The trees absorb light and get light points, which can be used to disperse seeds. There is a "sun" rotating around the board, so players have to time and position everything properly to get the most sunlight.

    Promising review: "Don't be fooled by the beautiful artwork, or the adorable little illustrated animals hidden within the components, Photosynthesis is a vicious abstract strategy game, and it's probably the best use of thematic gameplay for any tabletop game in 2017, worthy of being equated with other top tier uses of theme in designing gameplay, such as Shadows Over Camelot, Blood Rage, and just about anything produced by Fantasy Flights." —Paul Bulger

    Get it from Amazon for $38.95.

    6. Journal stamps that add some extra structure to your agenda. The 18-piece kit comes with various designs that'll allow you to add the days of the week, star ratings, reading lists, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my first time purchasing a large stamp set on Amazon so I wasn't sure which set I should go with. I wanted something for journaling and this set seemed to have a nice variety of productivity stamps. I love the fact that they are rubber stamps, and they print clearly on paper. They're not too big or small either." —Beautybydesy

    Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $20.99.

    7. An eye-catching tabletop lighter shaped like a jelly mold that even comes with a little hidden tray underneath.

    Person holding a whimsical gelatin dessert styled with decorative toppings on a platter, against a draped background
    Edie Parker

    Get it from Edie Parker for $275 (available in four colors).

    8. A pink poodle made of solid chocolate. Chocolate Easter bunnies don't stand a chance against this beautiful snack.

    3D pink poodle chocolate with intricate design
    Houses & Parties

    Houses & Parties is a woman-owned, full-service event and interior design collective in Savannah and New York City. 

    Get it from Houses & Parties for $98.

    9. A bead-filled weighted eye mask that offers gentle pressure while blocking light. It's helped over 4,000 happy reviewers get decent shut-eye.

    Person wearing a pink sleep mask and shirt resting head on hand, lying on a textured surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This eye mask is so soft, perfectly weighted, and works great at keeping the sunlight out. As a side sleeper, this works perfectly. Love the color." —Ali

    Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in six colors). 

    10. Japanese Utility Knife shaped like a whale. I dare you to look into this tool's eye and not fall in love.

    Six whale-shaped knives with unique blade shapes displayed on wooden surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you like interesting and useful things, this knife might be for you. I bought it because I was intrigued by the design, but it turns out to be a very useful desk knife for letter opening and other paper cutting tasks. Razor sharp and probably great for pencil sharpening." —RobReeves49

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four styles). 

    11. A "Ball Boy" candle made in collaboration with Prince and Vacation Sunscreen. The soy wax candle has "notes of freshly-uncanned tennis balls, Prince cotton sweatbands, Vacation sunscreen, and courtside cucumber sandwiches." Reviewers say it smells like playing tennis in Miami.

    Commemorative Ball Boy scented candle by Prince Vacation, surrounded by tennis balls
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I used to play tennis and after seeing this candle all over TikTok, I had to try it. It’s a must-have for any tennis player! Brings back nostalgia on the court." —Rufus Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $42.

    12. A floating cabana so now any pool can have a swim-up bar. The nearly 6-foot-long inflatable offers shade, drink holders, and places for your ice or ingredients. With such a legit setup, I wouldn't blame you if you charged your guests for drinks.

    Two people cheersing in a pool with a striped canopy float filled with fruit
    Funboy

    Get it from Funboy for $79 (available in two colors).

    13. A Shrek toothpaste cap to make all your TikTok dreams (or nightmares?) come true.

    gif of a plastic limbless shrek on a tube of toothpaste with the toothpaste coming out of its butt onto the toothbrush
    CasualChicken/Etsy

    I thought products like this were only true in fairytales.

    Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.

    14. A pack of six giant catnip joints so you can get high with your cat. That's everyone's dream, right?

    reviewer's cat with the joint in its mouth and catnip on the floor
    hand holding the joint up to a cat
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is definitely some great stuff for your furry felines. It's fun to watch them. Each of my cats has a different reaction. It's also very good for their digestion and keeps them happy/entertained/playful/high." —MNMB

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in several styles).

    15. A keychain shaped like a classic Ikea bag sure to either bring back fond memories of eating Swedish meatballs or horrible flashbacks to melting down in the outrageously long checkout line.

    tiny blue ikea bags with credit cards and car keys inside
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $5.40.

    16. A sullen cat candle worth hanging out with on your bad days because misery loves company.

    pouting cat candle
    KikiCandles ca/Etsy

    All candles are hand poured and handmade in Toronto, Canada.

    Promising review: "I bought one of the cat candles from here for my friend’s birthday, and oh my gosh… I didn’t realize how adorable candles could be!! Beautifully made, lovely scent, and very cute packaging! I especially love the little freebie candle that came with my order; I’ll definitely be keeping that one for myself. 😉  Thanks so much! 💕" —Madison

    Get it from KikiCandlesca on Etsy for $12.31+ (available in 23 colors and 16 scents). 

    17. An infectious disease coloring book oozing with hours of gross relaxation. This purchase is nothing to sneeze at.

    coloring book cover with body parts all over it
    picture of disease for herpes simplex
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    It has over 35 pages filled with icky stuff like flesh-eating bacteria and parasitic worms.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.86.

    18. A pair of socks featuring Kevin spilling chili that you can look at for comfort whenever you think you had a day.

    socks with kevin spilling chili on them
    Amazon

    Get them from Amazon for $14.95 (available in three colors).

    19. A simple black mug with an important secret message that reveals itself when you add a hot drink.

    mug with nic cage surrounded by flowers that says you're my national treasure
    reviewer with the mug
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    One thing to note: You can't put color-changing mugs in the microwave or dishwasher. If you wanna go with a more low-maintenance mug, this one has a similar design.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.

    20. An ironic Dracula garlic crusher ready to mince several cloves with a simple twist of his head. I'd wager this is easier to clean than a traditional garlic press AND it's cute.

    One garlic crusher that's shaped like a tiny vampire and another of the same crusher with the lid, which is shaped like a vamprie head, removed to reveal crushed garlic inside
    Amazon

    This little blood-sucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "I was getting very tired of the garlic presses that turn garlic into a mush and require incredible force to mash the clove into unrecognizable oblivion. This is far easier and turns the garlic into pieces rather than mush." —C. Pearlman

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

    21. Sponges that look like quaint embroidery, despite their blunt messages. It even comes with a suction cup frame for storage!

    frame with sponge that says clean up your act
    Amazon

    It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups. Warning for language prudes: Some of the messages include curse words. 

    Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in PG- and R-rated version).