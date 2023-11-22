29 Tiny Gifts To Give Yourself When You Want A Little Burst Of Dopamine

To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam.

Promising review: "This thing is the bomb. Does exactly what it advertises — makes a thick whipped cream/foam out of washes, making it economical as well as fun. It can 'soften' harsh washes to make the concoction gentler on skin. It's also great for mixing washes if you have two or more you'd like to combine for different effects. And of course, a little goes a long, long way with this puppy. For the price, it's a steal —if you're into this kind of thing. Definitely give it a try if you're not sure. It's a really cool device." —KnockKnockMe

Get it from Amazon for $8.