25 Things That'll Basically Be Life Preservers Keeping You Afloat In Your Sea Of Stuff

Promising review: "I used to be like you. Wake up, blindly shower, maybe make some eggs if you have any energy left after those other chores. Weren't you planning on going to the gym this morning? Ugh, sorry health, lifting all the hard drives and other electronics from one bag and putting them in the other will have to do again, because it takes forever to get everything I need later in the day across the border from pack to duffle. Grid-It is like a Nexus pass for bags. Cross packs in seconds securely and hassle-free. You will be amazed by the gear combos you can pack on just one of these. I carry envelopes and stamps in the zip-up pocket on the back now and get a weird amount of admiration for keeping such old-school yet extremely relevant supplies on hand for friends or passers-by." —Josh

Get it from Amazon for $14.50.