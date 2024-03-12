21 Things That Will Bring Order To Your Home In A Snap

1. A stackable shelf to help you utilize more space in your cabinets.
You can also use it in your bathroom, bedroom closet, or office.
Get it from Amazon for $17.87+ (available in two material types and seven colors).
2. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things.
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.
Promising review: 'These are great! They come with command strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).
3. An under-cabinet drawer to bring order to whatever cabinet you've been avoiding lately.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it on Amazon for $26.87 (also available in bronze).
4. Stackable, collapsible storage bins designed with plenty of doors so you can easily access your toys, groceries, laundry accessories, massive Squishmallow collection, etc., etc.
Promising review: "These are amazing! For just about any items from personals like shampoo and conditioner to kitchen supplies. I'm gonna have to buy the bigger ones next order!! Stackable, has wheels, 4 different colors 2 different sizes. Has doors!!!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes, five colors, and packs of one, two, or three).
5. An adjustable hanging rod that hangs onto the one in your closet so you can double your closet space.
Promising review: "This is the best closet organizer. I originally bought a similar item that doesn't adjust, but this is 100 times better! Not only does it adjust vertically to fit whatever length of clothes, but it also adjusts its width, making it extremely functional no matter which closet you may want to use it in within your house. This makes it possible to switch and organize basically any closet!" —Cicee
Get it from Amazon for $17.87.
6. A pair of Command broom holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet and bopping you on the head.
They can hold up to four pounds!
Promising review: "Super simple to put up, works great, and makes organization a snap! Really happy with how well this simple project turned out!!" —Mat Snyder
Get them from Amazon for $14.40.
7. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).
8. A kinda-chic toilet paper stocker that'll keep your rolls hidden and safe from water damage.
Promising review: "I really love it. Living in a shoebox in NY, I constantly look for storage solutions. This design is incredible. It takes up so little footprint and fits perfectly between the toilet bowl and the wall, and is very functional. I hate having to go to the deli store to get a couple of rolls of toilet paper at a time. Now I can get 12 rolls at a time, though if you get the larger rolls, they won't come through the hole on the bottom. You will have to retrieve the larger rolls by removing the top, which is not a big deal. I put a wonderful Olavie diffuser and body scrub on the top, and it looks really nice. It's a must-have for any small apartment living!" —Ken H
Get it from Amazon for $56.
9. A hanger stacker so you can bring order to that nest of plastic that's been growing by the day.
Promising review: "I have two of these and love them. I have one in the closet and as clothes are removed for wearing the hanger goes on this rack. The other is in the washroom so that they are handy for hanging clothes as they come out of the dryer. I exchange the racks when that becomes necessary so that I always have some clothes hangers in my washroom. Highly recommend these because leaving the hangers on the rod in the closet just takes up too much room and is wasted time when gathering them." —Avid Reader in New Mexico
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. An expandable, cabinet-lining, two-tier shelf that will make every bottle you own visible and easily accessible.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? This is the best invention ever. Very easy to assemble and fit my cabinet easily. Buy this, you won't regret it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in two styles).
11. Shelf dividers to bring some structure to the top of your closet, an area previously known as the Wild West of storage.
Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice. I got the gray ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
12. A magnetic stove shelf you can just pop right on...and bam! Now you have a place for your most-used seasonings.
Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
13. A tea bag organizer to bring order (and space) to your packed cabinets.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half for jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
14. A set of two nesting storage tables offering both storage and lid space for your things. Your many, many things!
Promising review: "My husband and daughter were asking for end tables for our new living room, but I didn't want to have two more pieces of furniture to dust just to hold beverages during television viewing. I found these nesting tables on Amazon and decided to give them a try because the small one nests in the larger one when it's not being used and I can store an extra blanket inside so there isn't clutter on my couch. They are light and easy to maneuver in the room and the perfect height to sit next to our couch wherever a family member needs them....these tables are attractive, convenient, lightweight, and functional. I would definitely buy again." —Chris S.
Get it from Amazon for $81.43+ (available