20 Sneakers That'll Actually Fit Wide Feet

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of classic Keds. These lil' dudes have been popular for decades for good reason — they look good with everything from jeans to dresses.
2. Dr. Scholl's kicks famous on TikTok for their unreal comfort. Shoes with arch support that are actually cute? I'll take 100 pairs.
3. A pair of chunky Skechers with memory foam support that are designed to work for all foot shapes, especially wide feet.
4. Some low-rise canvas sneakers by Cariuma that come in so many colors and materials, you're likely to pick up multiple pairs to match your many moods.
Promising review: "Love it, so comfortable! I have broad feet, these are the only sneakers that fit well and feel light." —Aida Haron
Get them from Cariuma for $85 (available in men's and women's sizes 5–13, four materials, and 21 colors).
5. A chunky sneaker designed for those suffering from plantar fasciitis or other foot pain. The roomy toe box provides a comfortable fit and an anti-shock design may help minimize knee pain.
6. A pair of recycled cotton canvas sneakers that would never dream of weighing you down on your next excursion. And check out those patterned laces!
7. A pair of platform high-top Converse for an elevated (wink) take on a classic sneaker. Unlike your normal Chucks, these are a bit wider and often more support.
8. Slip-on sneakers, which have already made hundreds of people with wide feet happy campers. They have padded footbeds for extra comfort, wide toe boxes, and no laces for quick getaways.
10. Lightweight, perforated sneakers offering some much-needed airflow in the summer. Squished, sweaty toes are NOT a thing this summer.
11. A cushioned pair of New Balance sneakers, which, unlike many athletic shoes, come in extra wide. That's pretty helpful if your feet tend to feel cramped in standard or even wide shoes.
13. Or a pair of slip-on Vans if you don't have the time to worry about tying and untying your shoes.
And here's where you can grab a pair of iconic checkerboard slip-on sneakers, because you can never have too many Vans.
Promising review: "I have several Vans slip-on shoes, they are comfortable and go with any outfit!" —Loves Slip-Ons
Get them from Vans for $55 (available in sizes 5–17.5, wide fits, and 10 colors).
14. A pair of sneakers that might be the most inclusively sized pair of shoes we've seen — these come in quarter sizes so even people between half sizes can find a perfect fit.
Atoms is a South Asian-founded small business that sells ultra-comfortable, everyday shoes. They're headquartered in Brooklyn, and one of the co-founders Sidra Qasim was featured on Humans of New York.
Promising review: "I love my Model 000 white sneakers. The first time I wore them was on a trip, and I wore them for two days straight. There was no break-in required. They are my new favorite shoes! They are lightweight but provide good support, too. I washed them, and they came out looking brand new, and they dried really fast." —Julia W.
Get it from Atoms for $145 (available in women's sizes 5–16.5 with quarter size increments, men's sizes 3.5–15 with quarter size increments, six classic colors, and 11 limited colors).
15. A versatile pair of Asics boasting lightweight gel cushioning and reversed lugs on the bottom for optimal uphill and downhill traction. Whether you're going on a hike or hitting the grocery store, these will do the trick.
16. A pair of New Balance running sneakers that requires a zero breaking-in period so you can throw them on and get out there, blister-free.
17. Comfortable walking sneaks with thick soles and plenty of room for your toes. You'll find yourself reaching for these all the time.
18. Allbirds tree runners that are honestly a fan-favorite of the BuzzFeed Shopping team. Anyone who has worn them has claimed that there isn't a single sneaker in existence that can beat them in sheer comfort.
You can also machine wash them! Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.
Promising review: "These are super comfortable. I want a pair in every color. As reference, I have high arches and wide feet, but if you have narrow feet these might not be for you." —Kate M.
Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).
19. A pair of genius sneakers made for all the people suffering from squished shoe heels. The "Patented HandsFree Labs shoe entry technology" means you can just shove your foot in there and the back will snap back in place.
Why not just buy slip-ons? Because laced shoes are cute and adjustable!
Promising review: "Love these! They’re very comfortable and have become one of my favorite shoes. I have slightly wide feet and the regular width of these are great." —Sarah H.
Get the women's Vegas shoes from Kizik for $109 (available in sizes 6–13, in two widths, and six colors) or see the whole selection of futuristic shoes here.
20. Rothy's slip-on sneakers that are a favorite amongst parents, long-walk-takers, and pet owners. These are machine-washable so you can just throw them in the laundry bin whenever they're looking a lil' dingy.
Promising review: "Love how comfortable they are and go with everything! True to size and fit my wide feet perfectly!" —Lindsay D.
Get them from Rothy's for $119 (available in women's sizes 5–13 and seven styles).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.