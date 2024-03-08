Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Sneakers That'll Actually Fit Wide Feet

    If your toes are feeling like sardines in your current sneakers, check these out.

    by
    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Becca Glasser-Baker
    by Becca Glasser-Baker

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A pair of classic Keds. These lil' dudes have been popular for decades for good reason — they look good with everything from jeans to dresses.

    a reviewer wearing the white Keds
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this same kind of Keds shoe almost 15 years ago (not from Amazon) they lasted a long time (I wore them everywhere) I needed a replacement and these were comparable! They’re a nice shoe and they fit well for a size 10 wide foot!" —Carla DJ

    Get them from Amazon for $21.83+ (available in regular sizes 4.5–13, narrow sizes 5–13, wide and extra wide sizes 5–13, and 17 colors; note: not all sizes are available in all colors). 

    2. Dr. Scholl's kicks famous on TikTok for their unreal comfort. Shoes with arch support that are actually cute? I'll take 100 pairs.

    A pair of white low-top casual sneakers with laces and a brown brand tag on the heel
    Zappos

    Promising review: "Like so many, I bought these because of TikTok and they didn't disappoint. Cute and incredibly comfortable! Fingers crossed they're long- lasting. I usually buy wide width but that wasn't an option. Thankfully, these don't pinch or anything." —Jess R

    Get it from Zappos for $70 (available in sizes 6–11 and five colors). 

    3. A pair of chunky Skechers with memory foam support that are designed to work for all foot shapes, especially wide feet.

    a reviewer photo of the white sneaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shoe is a really good shoe if you have problems with your feet. I have problems finding shoes that are comfortable and look good too. These come in wide width and have good arch support. I can wear them all day with no pain right out of the box, no need for breaking them in. I will buy them again!" —S.D.

    Get them from Amazon for $41.97+ (available in regular and wide sizes 5–11 and two colors). 

    4. Some low-rise canvas sneakers by Cariuma that come in so many colors and materials, you're likely to pick up multiple pairs to match your many moods. 

    low rise canvas sneakers in rose
    Cariuma

    Promising review: "Love it, so comfortable! I have broad feet, these are the only sneakers that fit well and feel light." —Aida Haron

    Get them from Cariuma for $85 (available in men's and women's sizes 5–13, four materials, and 21 colors).

    5. A chunky sneaker designed for those suffering from plantar fasciitis or other foot pain. The roomy toe box provides a comfortable fit and an anti-shock design may help minimize knee pain.

    A reviewer wearing grey sneakers
    amazon.com

    Read more about how a lack of arch support can aggravate plantar fasciitis at the American Podiatric Medical Association

    Promising review: "To start, I have messed-up feet. Bunions, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, and they are EXTRA wide. Anyway, these shoes are the answer to my prayers. I bartend so I NEED support. Saw these and ordered with expectations of returning them. I will say, try all three different inserts that come with them. They say to break them in one to three hours a day for a few days...nope! I put them on and didn’t want to take them off! The support made my lower back pain not so noticeable, there is plenty of room in the toe box, and this is the very first pair of shoes I can recall that my foot does not hang over the edge of the sole, as it is sufficiently wide. And as a final note, I just finished a Friday night shift. My feet are fine!" —Michele P

    Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in regular, wide, and extra wide sizes 6–10 and 12 colors).

    6. A pair of recycled cotton canvas sneakers that would never dream of weighing you down on your next excursion. And check out those patterned laces!

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s legs mid-air, showcasing stylish sneakers with blue accents and ribbon laces
    Everlane

    Promising review: "Love the shoes!!! At first I was a little skeptical about the color because I tend to get light-colored things dirty, but these shoes are still clean without [an] issue. The amazing fit of the shoes makes me want to wear them daily. I was initially nervous that they were gonna be very tight on my wide width feet but, due to the material, it was like wearing a soft sock. I am beyond impressed with them and would easily continue to wear them!" —Everlane Reviewer

    Get them from Everlane for $130 (available in two colors and men's sizes 4–11 or women's sizes 6–13). 

    7. A pair of platform high-top Converse for an elevated (wink) take on a classic sneaker. Unlike your normal Chucks, these are a bit wider and often more support.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These Chucks are made a little wider than standard. They are so light, breathable, and comfortable. Definitely an all-day shoe." —HRValleyGirl

    Get them from Nordstrom for $110+ (available in sizes 4.5–11.5 and two colors).

    8. Slip-on sneakers, which have already made hundreds of people with wide feet happy campers. They have padded footbeds for extra comfort, wide toe boxes, and no laces for quick getaways.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend ordering a half size down.

    Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable slip-on tennis shoes that I have worn! I ordered my normal size (11) and they actually fit a tad bit big. I have fairly wide feet too. Afraid the next size down would have been too small, though! I have these black, the tan, and the [faux] snakeskin. They are all comfortable and similar in fit!! Would certainly recommend and will likely order more!!" —Courtney

    Get them from Amazon for $34.50+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 14 styles).

    9. A pair of side-zip sneakers with hidden wedges that give you lift, support, and a chic look.

    reviewer wearing hidden wedge sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly! I have wide feet and they come in wide sizes. Perfect wiggle room in the toes and no areas that rub or poke. Both zippers work and the white part doesn’t have cheap stitching like other brands. They're comfortable and you can hardly tell there’s a hidden heel. I feel so tall!" —Jane

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and 13 colors).

    10. Lightweight, perforated sneakers offering some much-needed airflow in the summer. Squished, sweaty toes are NOT a thing this summer.

    a photo of the shoes with the holes on display
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love my shoes. I did struggle with the sizing as I have very wide feet, bunions, and little shoe options always. So annoying. However, my kids love their Natives and I wanted to have my own. I'm a nanny, and I need hassle-free, universal shoes so I can be ready for whatever is in store for me. Since my feet are wide, it took a few days to break in, but it finally gave." —AMS

    Get them from Amazon for $35.20+ (available in women's sizes 5–15, men's sizes 3–13, and in 17 colors).

    11. A cushioned pair of New Balance sneakers, which, unlike many athletic shoes, come in extra wide. That's pretty helpful if your feet tend to feel cramped in standard or even wide shoes.

    A reviewer wearing the black shoes with a white &quot;N&quot; and breathable mesh fabric covering the shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I have wide feet and have always had a tough time finding decent running shoes that don't end up squeezing my toes and forefeet after a few runs. These NB running shoes came in X-Wide, which is what I need for long-run comfort. Lower price than their premium brand, too.” —Charles Brown

    Get them from Amazon for $104.99+ (available in men's sizes 7–12 regular, wide, and extra wide, and in eight colors).

    12. Wide-sized Old Skool Vans offering some lowkey edge to any otherwise boring outfit.

    Person wearing classic black and white canvas sneakers
    Zappos

    Promising review: "After almost 25 years of suffering from wide feet, Vans has finally heard the cries from my many sad shoe experiences outside of their stores and introduced these lovely shoes. Not only are they comfortable and affordable, but they're also making my inner teenage angst go off the charts. Pair that with my new smartphone and the wireless earbuds I've got, and I'm ready to ride the bus…to work. Thank you, Vans!" —WideFootHoggle

    Get them from Zappos for $70 (available in women's sizes 9–15.5, men's sizes 7.5–14, and two colors). 

    13. Or a pair of slip-on Vans if you don't have the time to worry about tying and untying your shoes. 

    Three images of black, pink, and gray sneakers
    Vans

    And here's where you can grab a pair of iconic checkerboard slip-on sneakers, because you can never have too many Vans.

    Promising review: "I have several Vans slip-on shoes, they are comfortable and go with any outfit!" —Loves Slip-Ons

    Get them from Vans for $55 (available in sizes 5–17.5, wide fits, and 10 colors).

    14. A pair of sneakers that might be the most inclusively sized pair of shoes we've seen — these come in quarter sizes so even people between half sizes can find a perfect fit. 

    all white sneakers on a model that's wearing black socks
    www.instagram.com

    Atoms is a South Asian-founded small business that sells ultra-comfortable, everyday shoes. They're headquartered in Brooklyn, and one of the co-founders Sidra Qasim was featured on Humans of New York.

    Promising review: "I love my Model 000 white sneakers. The first time I wore them was on a trip, and I wore them for two days straight. There was no break-in required. They are my new favorite shoes! They are lightweight but provide good support, too. I washed them, and they came out looking brand new, and they dried really fast." —Julia W.

    Get it from Atoms for $145 (available in women's sizes 5–16.5 with quarter size increments, men's sizes 3.5–15 with quarter size increments, six classic colors, and 11 limited colors).

    15. A versatile pair of Asics boasting lightweight gel cushioning and reversed lugs on the bottom for optimal uphill and downhill traction. Whether you're going on a hike or hitting the grocery store, these will do the trick.

    Workout shoes on grass with a portable speaker attached to one shoe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love these shoes! I've been having knee pains while running and needed to get a pair that better supported my underpronation. These were perfect, and I haven't had pain since. I run anywhere from 3–10 miles on a run, five days a week.” —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in sizes 5–11.5 regular and wide and in 15 colors).

    16. A pair of New Balance running sneakers that requires a zero breaking-in period so you can throw them on and get out there, blister-free.

    A reviewer wearing the shoes with an &quot;N&quot; on either side, showing off the dense heel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “These shoes are incredible. They’re very padded and help with stability while running. They are definitely true to size so make sure you know your actual shoe size! I have a ton of foot issues but these accommodate my custom orthotics for working out. I’m in love with these shoes!!!” —Lauren

    Get them from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in seven colors).

    17. Comfortable walking sneaks with thick soles and plenty of room for your toes. You'll find yourself reaching for these all the time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Definitely not a shoe to run or actually work out in. I added some comfy inserts in the shoe and they are great for walking my dog or looking cute with a casual outfit. I have problems with the soles wearing out on my shoes super quickly. This sole isn’t wearing down anytime soon! I have gotten lots of compliments.

    I'm between sizes and typically size up with sneakers because I have longer toes. These came with plenty of extra room, so I think this is a great shoe for people with wider feet. I am able to wear thick socks comfortably!" —Stephanie Hawkins

    Get them from Amazon for $58.90 (available in sizes 5–9.5 and two colors). 

    18. Allbirds tree runners that are honestly a fan-favorite of the BuzzFeed Shopping team. Anyone who has worn them has claimed that there isn't a single sneaker in existence that can beat them in sheer comfort. 

    model wearing the knit lace-up sneaker in grey with white sole
    Allbirds / Via www.instagram.com

    You can also machine wash them! Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.

    Promising review: "These are super comfortable. I want a pair in every color. As reference, I have high arches and wide feet, but if you have narrow feet these might not be for you." —Kate M.

    Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).

    19. A pair of genius sneakers made for all the people suffering from squished shoe heels. The "Patented HandsFree Labs shoe entry technology" means you can just shove your foot in there and the back will snap back in place. 

    gif of foot going into sneaker with a heel that collapses and snaps back
    Kizik

    Why not just buy slip-ons? Because laced shoes are cute and adjustable! 

    Promising review: "Love these! They’re very comfortable and have become one of my favorite shoes. I have slightly wide feet and the regular width of these are great." —Sarah H. 

    Get the women's Vegas shoes from Kizik for $109 (available in sizes 6–13, in two widths, and six colors) or see the whole selection of futuristic shoes here.

    20. Rothy's slip-on sneakers that are a favorite amongst parents, long-walk-takers, and pet owners. These are machine-washable so you can just throw them in the laundry bin whenever they're looking a lil' dingy. 

    white sneakers with blue stripes on the heels
    Woman in a striped shirt and cream pants sitting while wearing slip-on shoes, suitable for a shopping article
    Rothy's

    Promising review: "Love how comfortable they are and go with everything! True to size and fit my wide feet perfectly!" —Lindsay D.

    Get them from Rothy's for $119 (available in women's sizes 5–13 and seven styles).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.