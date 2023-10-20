33 Things That Aren't Totally A Necessity, But Are Still Super Fun

1. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to bathe your home in a kaleidoscope of colors.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $17.80 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).
2. A bottle of Bachan's beloved BBQ sauce that's truly a top-tier condiment. You'll want to soak everything in your fridge in this magical elixir.
Bachan's is a Japanese-owned small business founded by Justin Gill. The sauce is inspired by his grandmother, Judy Yokoyama's recipe. Resisting advice to cut costs and water down this beloved sauce, Gill prioritized maintaining its integrity and only using clean ingredients. Their sauce is cold-filled, vegan, small-batch, non-GMO, BPA-free, and preservative-free.
I've tried this sauce and immediately made everyone I know try it as well. It's the kind of sauce that makes you go "oh...wow, oh WOW" when you taste it.
Get it from Bachan's for $10.99 or Amazon for $9.49 (there are also gluten-free, hot and spicy, and yuzu options!).
3. A fancy switch plate cover because HELLO everything in your home can and should be fancy as all heck.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in four finishes).
4. A wall-mounted cat scratcher for design-lovers who want their cat to have a proper place to scratch. And by proper, I mean ✨aesthetic✨.
Promising review: "This is no ordinary cat scratcher! It's sleek, well made, and takes up minimal space (which makes a big difference in our smaller home)! Our cat has been a complete terror lately, moving on from shredding our couch to literally tearing the paint off our walls. This seemed like the perfect fix, as it attaches to the wall. I rubbed some cat nip on it and set it down flat to get our cat used to it and then hung it on the wall a few hours later. So far so good, he seemed to take to it really quickly! This company just released this product, and I feel like my purchase really mattered. This has quality, style, and excellent customer service! I would 100% buy this product again and anything else they make!" —ANicholeG
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A magazine rack that looks like a drawing that popped off the page. It'll be a sleek way to display magazines, letters, and — OK — clutter.
6. A variety pack of hard candies spiced with traditional Mexican flavors that will delight the senses. Spicy, sweet, and tangy all come together to create flavor magic.
Tamalitoz is a Latinx- and Queer-owned business based in Texas. This ribbon-style candy is filled with a mild chili lime seasoning, making for a tangy, sweet treat. It was started in a tiny candy store in Mexico City by husband-and-husband team, Jack and Dec.
Promising review: "I once tried these after seeing them in a check out line, and now I am completely in love. They are the perfect mixture of sweet, spicy, and salty! Since I go through them pretty fast, this is a great way to get all the flavors for a good price at once. They do tend to get stuck together in transit, especially traveling in Florida, but I’ve never had trouble separating them by gently patting the bag. If these candies pique your interest, just go ahead and buy them!" —Katie
Get five bags from Amazon for $28.50.
7. A pack of woodland creatures happy to help in any way they can. Need that bag clipped, Snow White? You got it!
Get a set of six from Amazon for $3.49.
8. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smucker's Uncrustables copycats at home. FINALLY we can all be reunited with the sadly discontinued grilled cheese variety.
Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Get it from Amazon for $15.96.
9. A mini fisherman who sits on the edge of your pot and holds onto a single piece of spaghetti that you can take a bite of when you wanna see if the pasta is ready.
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
10. A glowing Sappho bust lamp so wonderful, you'll consider it your own personal muse.
Get it from StaticGaze on Etsy for $35+ (available in white or color changing).
11. A Marshmallow Whip Maker loved by TikTokers thanks to its ability to turn your hum-drum cleanser into light frothy foam. Foam = easier to apply and less friction bothering your skin.
To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam.
Promising review: "This thing is the bomb. Does exactly what it advertises — makes a thick whipped cream/foam out of washes, making it economical as well as fun. It can 'soften' harsh washes to make the concoction gentler on skin. It's also great for mixing washes if you have two or more you'd like to combine for different effects. And of course, a little goes a long, long way with this puppy. For the price, it's a steal — if you're into this kind of thing. Definitely give it a try if you're not sure. It's a really cool device." —KnockKnockMe
Get it from Amazon for $8.
12. Honey gummies bursting with flavor and antioxidants. Good luck not eating the whole bag in one sitting!
Latine-, woman-owned small business. Founder Joline RIvera created these honey gummies after discovering she was insulin-resistant.
I'm a huuuuge fan of these! They have a strong honey and fruity flavor, and the consistency is perfect. If you love sweet, chewy treats, you should definitely check them out.
Get six packs from Rbel Bee Sweets for $19.96+.
13. A pack of cardboard NES cartridge coasters which are ironic because protecting your coffee table is NO game!!!
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?
It can last up to 10 hours and has seven LED colors.
Promising review: "I can honestly say I was shocked to find this little gem, especially for the price. I have used it daily since it arrived at my doorstep. I’ve been taking it back and forth from home to work, but I will Instead buy a second one, and most likely a couple more as gifts, as Christmas is around the corner." —Helen Quigley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors).
15. Magical Flames — a cool invention that turns your boring old fire into a rainbow fire. Camping has never felt so rave-like.
Promising review: Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement... but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
Get it from Amazon for $6.92.
16. A box of bubble wrap sheets to proudly display wherever someone more sensible might put a tissue box.
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
17. A pair of hooking bear pins that help shrink the waistline of jeans that are a little too big. Plus, they just look really cute holding paws! I want what they have. :')
