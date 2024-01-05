Skip To Content
    29 Things That Will Magically Give Your Home More Space

    These things make efficient use of space so you can cram even more stuff in your small home.

    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tea bag organizer so you can finally get rid of those bulky boxes.

    plastic container with six drawers on each side
    Amazon

    It fits up to 100 standard-sized tea bags!

    Promising review: "It holds so many, the storage capacity is wild! It was able to clean up all of our various types of tea boxes and slim down the space. I should have bought this sooner." —BB

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

    2. A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets. Or between your laundry machine and the wall. Or in the garage next to your car. Wherever you have a tiny sliver of unused space.

    a thin shelf with four shelves
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." —Kathy G. Guevara

    Get it from Amazon for $29.92.

    3. A cutting board and strainer hybrid that will take up so much less space than your colander.

    chopping board with strainer built in placed over sink
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This fits perfectly across my sink and makes the process of chopping vegetables more efficient with less cleanup because everything is over the sink. Great design, well made, and stores compactly." —Amis Lamis

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    4. An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up soo much desk space.

    purple accordion folder with smiley face being pulled from bookshelf
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 11 colors).

    5. An over-the-toilet storage unit so you can finally have enough space to fit all those half-full bottles of shampoo.

    over the toilet shelf
    Wayfair

    Get it from Wayfair for $41.99.

    6. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers can be cold ones.

    amazon.com, kickstarter.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a little gift for my husband because I thought it was kinda cool and he would enjoy. He loves it and shows everyone who comes over. They install very easily, the bottles stick without any thought that they will fall down. The magnetic is so strong it draws the bottle up when you get close. It is still easy enough to pull the bottle off when needed. I would recommend these to anyone — they are a bit expensive but well worth the money. Great gift idea!" —Christine

    Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.

    7. An stackable shelf to help you utilize more space in your cabinets.

    two small table-like shelves with one slightly shorter so they can interlock
    Amazon

    You can also use it in your bathroom, bedroom closet, or office.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.87+ (available in six colors).

    8. A car seat storage bag so everything you need is in one place instead of rolling around under the seats. Your passengers will finally have leg room AND a cold drink, because this thing has an insulated cooler pocket.

    organizer with thermal inside, plus three outer pockets and two drink holders and a tissue box
    Amazon

    It has a cooler, two side pockets, a front pocket, and a place for tissues.

    Promising review: "This is a great space-saver. I had a full-size floor version of this but when I had my second child I just didn't have the room for it. This is the next best thing — it adjusts to fit any seat, has a wipe holder, holds several bottles of water (or milk) — and keeps them cool in the summer. Holds snacks, gloves, baby books, or any number of small items in the other compartments." —Robert Weinberg

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    9. An end table with a secret compartment sure to free up some much needed coffee table space for your impressive Instagram dog book collection.

    Hammacher Schlemmer

    Get it from Hammacher Schlemmer for $79.95.

    10. A genius T-shirt roll holder that'll keep all your shirts tidy, easily accessible, and out of your drawers (meaning more space for other stuff).

    My closet door closed with several shirts hanging from a hook at the top of the door. The shirts are attached by rolling them up and putting them through stretchy loops.
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    The Roll Keeper is based in Kelso, Washington and run by Traci, who has been crafting for over 40 years.

    Promising review: "Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from! " —Mallory Mower, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99.

    11. A hanging set of rainbow folders to give you some filing cabinet space and give your cubicle a pop of color.

    organizer hanging on wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this to keep paperwork in order that I bring back and forth from my office and home. It's easy to see everything when it's hanging up or collapsed down in my work bag. Great design!" —Invalid

    Get it from Amazon for $7.90.

    12. A shower shelf for the corner of your bathroom or shower, because every nook and cranny needs to be utilized in small spaces.

    four tier shelf in corner of shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great for my stand-up shower. There is no space for my things and the shower racks that hang over the shower head were not enough. This fit perfectly in the corner and got everything I needed. Would definitely recommend." —Destinie Arguello

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two sizes).

    13. An adjustable hanging rod that hangs onto the one in your closet so you can double your closet space.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best closet organizer. I originally bought a similar item that doesn't adjust, but this is 100 times better! Not only does it adjust vertically to fit whatever length of clothes, but it also adjusts its width, making it extremely functional no matter which closet you may want to use it in within your house. This makes it possible to switch and organize basically any closet!" —Ohgr8one

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87.

    14. A towel rack and shelf combo so you can make the most of your bathroom or kitchen wall space.

    white shelf with black metal bar across it and another below it for a hand towel
    amazon.com

    The bottom bar can be fixed to the wall or the shelf.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    15. Rainbow nesting storage containers that will make a hue-ge difference in your cabinet space. No more free-floating containers and mysterious lids!

    amazon.com

    The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.

    Promising review: "If you don't have one yet, get these!!!! No complaints at all, they're versatile and always useful. Great for every occasion. So far no problem with leaks or loose tops, they always work just as intended. A must-have for your kitchen!" —Jenise Negron

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $28.09 (also available in three other styles).

    16. A wire pan holder to bring order to your chaotic cabinet.

    metal rack with room for two pans, a cutting board, and a cupcake pan
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $11.87 (available in in two styles).

    17. An over-the-cabinet-door holder so you can fit even more cooking sheets, cutting boards, and other flat kitchen items in your kitchen.

    a basket for cutting board hooked onto the inside of a cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for under-the-sink storage where I keep a lot of cutting boards. They were continually falling over and I couldn't find the exact one I wanted. This added much needed storage by attaching to the cabinet door." —S. Isselhardt

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97.

    18. An over-the-door holder for your iron and ironing board, because where the heck else are you gonna keep those bulky things?

    hook for iron and board
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $10.

    19. A hanging lamp that won't take up any floor space, plus they just look really fancy.

    many glass pendant lights hanging
    West Elm

    West Elm lets you build your own! Grab a pendant hardwired canopy or a plug-in canopy, then pick out shade that comes in five colors, two shapes, and three sizes.

    Get it from West Elm for $27.99+ (available in four sizes, three finishes, five shapes and five shades).

    20. A magnetic strip so you can ditch the knife block entirely.

    thin metal strip with various knives and metal tools stuck to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a tiny house so this was a great space saver for the kitchen. I have it on the side of my fridge. PLEASE read instructions before going in to this. It clearly warns about the strength of the magnet when peeling the backside panel off with the attached plastic tabs. I of course didn’t read and cut through my ring finger and thumb when it slammed back from the force of the magnet. My error completely. But, it is the best magnet for my five most used knives. With room to spare. I got the 16 inch. I love it!" —Veronica Salas

    Get it from Amazon for $15.49 (available in six styles).

    21. A laundry folding board capable of retail-level folds, meaning you can fit even more stuff in your drawers.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a bit of a t-shirt collection and this tool is a must have! I had been folding by hand but could never get a consistent uniform look but problem solved. This shirt folder is easy to use and maximizes the space on my shelf. It works great on long sleeve shirts as well. The plastic is durable and not flimsy to use. Even came with a nice storage bag. Highly recommend this item. My only regret is not getting one sooner." —Lois

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    22. A mini, 3.5 quart KitchenAid stand mixer that takes up less room on your counter, but works just as hard to churn out all those delicious sweet treats.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mini kitchenaid compared to the full size
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93-year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40-plus years." —peaceful1

    Get it from Amazon for $349.59 (available in seven colors).

    23. A folding two-level desk, which can be conveniently stowed away when you're not working (or playing The Sims 4).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in a studio apt and work at home sometimes, I needed a desk that could fold up behind couch. It was bigger than expected but still fit perfectly. It is easy to move and is very nice and adds a classy, smart feel to a room. Would recommend for someone with small space who needs to fold up for room." —Faith Miletello

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in four colors).

    24. A magnetic stove shelf you can just pop right on...and bam! Now you have a place for your most-used seasonings.

    The shelf on top of the back of a stove range holding oil, salt and pepper shakers, other spices, and a mortar and pestle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors and three sizes from 24" to 30").

    25. A set of Shoe Slotz that lets you stack shoes on top of each other, meaning you can DOUBLE your storage space. In the words of Kelly, let's get some shoes.

    A before/after of shelves showing the shoes stacked on each other using the Shoe Slots, so the pairs take up half as much space
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors." —Veronica, just an average reader, you know?

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.95 (also available in multipacks).

    26. A set of under-shelf baskets to help instantly turn one shelf into two. Add 'em in your cabinets, fridge, or wherever else needs more space.

    Amazon

    Just slide it on your shelf — that's how easy these are to "install."

    Promising review: "These are excellent quality, sturdy and well made. I appreciate that when slid in place, the front of the basket lines up flush with the edge of the shelf (some lesser brands protrude a bit beyond the shelf, making it impossible to close the cupboard properly). Look no further — these are the best deal you'll find." —peggydf

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $32.49 (also available in black and in larger sets).

    27. macrame fruit hammock so all your produce has a cool place to hang out that's not the usual space-hogging bowl.

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    Knapp's Knots / Etsy / Via Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    28. A garment rack in case you're in serious need of more closet space.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like this clothing rack. I’m using it for clothes that I wear most often so they are easier to get to than digging through my closet of clothes I wear less often. It was easy to put together and directions were clear but I did need a second person to help me. I probably could have done it on my own but it was easier to have someone else hold up the pieces while I screwed in the hardware. It’s pretty sturdy on its own. I wouldn’t put anything super heavy on the top overhead shelf, but I have folded up clothes on the top shelf, like 20 sweaters/dresses/shirts hanging currently and two pairs of shoes on the bottom, and I don’t feel it rock when I pull clothes off. Seems durable as well; the metal bar the clothes hang on is thick and holds my heavy wooden hangers fine." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in nine styles and three colors).

    29. An under-sink rack perfect for those pedestal sinks that don't have any sort of storage underneath them.

    reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet storage rack with bath products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the VERY accessory that I've been searching for to go under my bathroom basin. It fits perfectly under there and hides the drain pipe from view and adds extra shelving for things that are needed in the bathroom. Adds to the appearance of the bathroom, but at the same time conceals what I wanted to conceal from view." —Sue Vertrees

    Get it from Amazon for $29.49.

