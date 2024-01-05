29 Things That Will Magically Give Your Home More Space

2. A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets. Or between your laundry machine and the wall. Or in the garage next to your car. Wherever you have a tiny sliver of unused space.
4. An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up soo much desk space.
5. An over-the-toilet storage unit so you can finally have enough space to fit all those half-full bottles of shampoo.
6. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers can be cold ones.
8. A car seat storage bag so everything you need is in one place instead of rolling around under the seats. Your passengers will finally have leg room AND a cold drink, because this thing has an insulated cooler pocket.
9. An end table with a secret compartment sure to free up some much needed coffee table space for your impressive Instagram dog book collection.
10. A genius T-shirt roll holder that'll keep all your shirts tidy, easily accessible, and out of your drawers (meaning more space for other stuff).
11. A hanging set of rainbow folders to give you some filing cabinet space and give your cubicle a pop of color.
12. A shower shelf for the corner of your bathroom or shower, because every nook and cranny needs to be utilized in small spaces.
13. An adjustable hanging rod that hangs onto the one in your closet so you can double your closet space.
15. Rainbow nesting storage containers that will make a hue-ge difference in your cabinet space. No more free-floating containers and mysterious lids!
17. An over-the-cabinet-door holder so you can fit even more cooking sheets, cutting boards, and other flat kitchen items in your kitchen.
18. An over-the-door holder for your iron and ironing board, because where the heck else are you gonna keep those bulky things?
21. A laundry folding board capable of retail-level folds, meaning you can fit even more stuff in your drawers.
22. A mini, 3.5 quart KitchenAid stand mixer that takes up less room on your counter, but works just as hard to churn out all those delicious sweet treats.
23. A folding two-level desk, which can be conveniently stowed away when you're not working (or playing The Sims 4).
24. A magnetic stove shelf you can just pop right on...and bam! Now you have a place for your most-used seasonings.
25. A set of Shoe Slotz that lets you stack shoes on top of each other, meaning you can DOUBLE your storage space. In the words of Kelly, let's get some shoes.
26. A set of under-shelf baskets to help instantly turn one shelf into two. Add 'em in your cabinets, fridge, or wherever else needs more space.
27. A macrame fruit hammock so all your produce has a cool place to hang out that's not the usual space-hogging bowl.
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).