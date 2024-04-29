31 Excellent Products That Honestly Each Deserve A Trophy

It's also packed with 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils so you don't have to worry if you fall asleep wearing it! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance free, vegan, and cruelty free.

Youthforia is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months. They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.

Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer

Get it from Youthforia or Amazon for $36.