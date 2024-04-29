31 Excellent Products That Honestly Each Deserve A Trophy

1. A roll of peel and stick fake marble to jazz up all your dull surfaces.
Promising review: "Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price. I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." —zhen
Get a single roll from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in eight colors).
2. A set of french fry clips (or chip clips, if you're British) that come with a cute magnetic holder that sticks to your fridge.
Promising review: "These are very cute, and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 clips from Amazon for $14.90.
3. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to bathe your home in a kaleidoscope of colors.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in five styles).
4. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil that reacts to your pH level and creates a hue that's unique to you. And with a super light liquid formula packed with hydrating oils, reviewers report it gives you a dewy look that really stays put.
It's also packed with 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils so you don't have to worry if you fall asleep wearing it! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance free, vegan, and cruelty free.
Youthforia is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months. They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Youthforia or Amazon for $36.
5. An eyeliner with a wing-shaped stamp so you can just stamp on your cat's eye liner and go. No more erasing and retrying one million times!
You get two dual-sided pens: one each with the left and right wings. The other sides have straight eyeliner.
Promising review: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. But to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES...LET ALONE THE 2 MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There was no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line." —LadyMeow
Get a set from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in four styles).
6. A crown-shaped cushion to turn your office chair into a throne. New lyrics for Billie Eilish: "You should see me in a crown chair."
7. Garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining to look at.
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.
Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl
Get a pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in four pack sizes).
8. Dieux's deliciously buttery Instant Angel moisturizer for parched skin in desperate need of a hit of moisture. Despite being super rich, it's lightweight and non-greasy.
9. A budget-friendly waterproof eyebrow wax to give your brows a little love. Just swipe on the clear, organic formula to shape, then add your favorite eyebrow gel or pencil on top for color if needed.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures. Top picture is before I applied it. Middle picture is after application. Third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals that'll prevent both under- *and* over-watering, which I believe are the top two killers of plants.
Promising review: "I have deck rail flower boxes and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water every day. I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. A set of popular wickaway sweatbands to keep your sweat at bay, aka out of your face and eyes.
Promising review: "You get so many!! Super absorbent!!! Great quality even after several washes!! Light weight but not a cheap feeling by any means. Fabulous stretch & fit! Colors are great & have not faded. I would say that I would buy more, but you really do get so many! It will be awhile before I need more. If you don’t have these you need them for your workouts!" —HR
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four color sets).
12. An ice tray that fully seals, so you can turn that thing sideways and shove it in between your various mysterious bags of frozen somethings. No need to throw away that container of 3-year-old frozen beans to make room juuuust yet.
Promising review: "This really is the best ice tray I've ever had. The silicone flap on the top sort of grips onto the tray and keeps the water from splashing out of the ice compartments which makes it easy to walk with and throw in the freezer, and it freezes perfectly even if it's not level. The shape of the ice compartments makes it easy to push them out. Very good quality." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (also available in a ice stick tray).
13. A shoe stretcher so you can avoid the horrible breaking-in period and go straight to enjoying your new loafers, no bandages needed.
Promising review: "I’m an adult with a tiny foot. Shoes sized 3–5 will fit in length generally, but are often too narrow. This device has made comfort possible without distorting the shape of my shoes. This also makes it possible to get to the broken-in stage quicker." —