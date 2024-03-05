26 Effective Products That Will Introduce You To A Clutter-Free Life

1. An stackable shelf to help you utilize more space in your cabinets.
You can also use it in your bathroom, bedroom closet, or office.
Get it from Amazon for $17.87 (available in two styles and seven colors).
2. A set of Shoe Slotz that lets you stack shoes on top of each other, meaning you can DOUBLE your storage space. In the words of Kelly, let's get some shoes.
It works with men's, women's, and kid's shoes — heels and flats!
Promising review: "I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors." —Veronica, just an average reader, you know?
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in multi-packs).
3. A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets. Or between your laundry machine and the wall. Or in the garage next to your car. Wherever you have a tiny sliver of unused space.
Promising review: "Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." —Kathy G. Guevara
Get it from Amazon for $39.26.
4. A car seat storage bag so everything you need is in one place instead of rolling around under the seats. Your passengers will finally have leg room AND a cold drink, because this thing has an insulated cooler pocket.
It has a cooler, two side pockets, a front pocket, and a place for tissues.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I'm going on a long road trip later this month and wanted to have a reliable organizer within reach. This is definitely worth the price and very easy to install. Would recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
5. An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up soo much desk space.
Get it from Amazon for $5.96 (available in 13 colors).
6. A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things.
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.
Promising review: 'These are great! They come with Command Strips and I installed mine side ways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space." —Etsy Reviewer
Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors).
7. An under-cabinet drawer that'll bring order to whatever cabinet you've been avoiding lately.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it on Amazon for $26.87 (also available in bronze).
8. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).
9. A pair of Command broom holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet and bopping you on the head.
They can hold up to four pounds!
Promising review: "Super simple to put up, works great, and makes organization a snap! Really happy with how well this simple project turned out!!" —Mat Snyder
Get them from Amazon for $14.03.
10. A expandable, cabinet-lining, two-tier shelf that will make every bottle you own visible and easily accessible.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? This is the best invention ever. Very easy to assemble and fit my cabinet easily. Buy this, you won't regret it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in two styles).
11. A tea bag organizer to bring order (and space) to your packed cabinets.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half for jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A magnetic stove shelf you can just pop right on...and bam! Now you have a place for your most-used seasonings.
Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors and three sizes from 24" to 30").
13. A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge so all your beers can be cold ones.
Promising review: "I bought this as a little gift for my husband. I thought it was kinda cool and he would enjoy. He loves it and shows everyone that comes over. They install very easily, and the bottles stick well. The magnetic is so strong it draws the bottle up when you get close, but it's still easy enough to pull the bottle off when needed. I would recommend these to anyone. They are a bit expensive but well worth the money. Great gift idea!" —Christine
Get a set of two strips (six magnets) from Amazon for $29.99.
14. An over-the-cabinet-door holder so you can fit even more cooking sheets, cutting boards, and other flat kitchen items in your kitchen.
Promising review: "I love this product. I live in an apartment and this saves me so much space. I use it for my cutting boards and also to hang any kitchen multi-cleaner sprays in the front of it as well so that there is no clutter of bottles." —Raushan Simmons
Get it from Amazon for $16.87.
15. An over-the-door holder for your iron and ironing board, because where the heck else are you gonna keep those bulky things?
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.