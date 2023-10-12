BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    26 Perfumes And Colognes That Reviewers Say They Wear Every Day

    Alexa, play "Perfume" by NCT DoJaeJung.

    Becca Glasser-Baker
    by Becca Glasser-Baker

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bottle of the very viral and delicious Ariana Grande Cloud perfume that'll keep you feeling like the superstar herself. Sweet but not overwhelmingly sweet with over 20,000 5-star ratings, this is for sure a winner.

    reviewer holding blue cloud-shaped Ariana Grande perfume bottle
    amazon.com

    I got this perfume when it first launched, and I fell in love. I love how sweet it is but not in an overwhelming way, and the packaging is so freaking cute. It smelled as good as it looked, and I loved it. 

    Promising review: "This is my favorite everyday perfume! It is sweet but not too sweet; I get SO many compliments throughout the day from my coworkers, and even random people at the store that say I smell amazing. I spray it once in the morning, and it lasts all day. Highly recommend." —journee

    Get it from Amazon for $63.50

    2. A bottle of White Diamonds perfume because diamonds are a girl's best friend, obviously (LOL). Sensuous and glamorous, if you dream of smelling like old Hollywood, you're going to love this perfume.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of a sleek bottle of yellow perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the scent of this perfume and use it every day. I get many compliments. It is light enough for daytime wear and very long-lasting. This was the best price that I could find so I ordered two! I receive many samples of luxury perfumes, yet I prefer White Diamonds over them all." —Educated Consumer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three sizes). 

    3. A seductive smelling cologne that'll have you receiving all the compliments when you're wearing this. With notes of cardamom, toffee accord, and amber wood, this warm scent would be great for a first date.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get loads of compliments damn near every day." —Jacole

    Get it from Amazon for $98+ (available in two sizes). 

    4. A bottle of Versace Bright Crystal because sometimes you just need a fruity floral scent in your life. Not only does this smell like yuzu, pomegranate, magnolia, and red wood, it also looks as pretty as it smells.

    A pink and crystal perfume in a reviewer&#x27;s hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this fragrance; it smells amazing. This is my signature smell and have been wearing it for years. I use other perfumes but always come back to this one. It has a light floral scent that isn't overpowering, just smells good. I wear this perfume every day, and every day, I get compliments on how good I smell. People tell me that even after I leave they can still smell me...but in a good way...LOL!! :)"  —Elaine

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in four sizes). 

    5. A spicy and woodsy cologne that'll leave you actually excited to get ready — whether that's for work or a night out. It has calming lavender, spicy cardamom, and sandalwood to leave you smelling great every single day.

    model holding a brown bottle of the cologne
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My go-to cologne. Wear it every day. Get compliments every day as well. No need to change." —Jason

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three sizes). 

    6. An easy and breezy scent from Clinique called "Happy" because it will 100% put you in a good mood. This perfume is a mix of floral and fruit notes.

    A reviewer holding the clear bottle of perfume with orange words
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took me a while to find a perfume to wear every day. I absolutely found it with HAPPY. This has a light fresh breeze scent. It's not a slap you in the face scent — you know what I am talking about, LOL. Great scent that lasts the entire day." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $32.90+ (available in three sizes). 

    7. A bottle of Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume that'll be great for minimalist and clean scent lovers alike. Its only note Cetalox will leave you smelling fresh in the best way.

    A reviewer holding a small bottle of perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get SO MANY compliments when I wear this perfume (which is every day). Customers that I visit once a week tell me they know I'm there before they see me, by the scent, and they can still smell it days after I've left. I buy the biggest bottle and use it every day. Spritz it five+ times, and it still lasts me over five months. The scent is hard to describe. Fragrance family is woody and earthy, which I never thought I would like. It only has one note: Cetalox. I never thought I would ever spend this much money on perfume, but this is definitely my scent for life." —Kristy

    Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in three sizes). 

    8. A bottle of Calvin Klein "Obsession" because you want everyone to be obsessed with how you smell. An eau de toilette that primarily focuses on channeling passion with notes of lavender and sandalwood to keep all eyes on you.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bottle of yellow perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My beloved uncle passed away last month, and he always wore Obsession. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, my children were unable to be present at his funeral. My son was having a very rough time dealing with his grief, so I bought this for him. His eyes sparkled with tears when he opened the box and smelled the cologne. He visited me yesterday evening, and he had been wearing his Obsession. He told me that he had put it on at 6 a.m. He was visiting at 7 p.m., and I was able to still smell the cologne on him! He told me he wears it every day!" —Gr8ful Nurse

    "The bottle I received is the real thing. I wear it every day and have for many, many years. I love this scent that has some spice that does not affect my asthma." —Michael Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $45+ (available in four sizes). 

    9. A Vera Wang perfume that smells like a cottagecore romance. It is a light floral scent that mostly smells like iris, lilies, with a touch of sandalwood, aka it is exactly what a cozy cabin in the middle of the woods during spring would smell like.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of a light orange bottle of perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very nice quality perfume! The scent is classy! It's not overpowering but stays on for over 12 hours. It has a floral, woodsy smell! My new everyday perfume! I sleep alone, and often, I will spray a bit on just prior to going to sleep. I love waking up and still be able to smell the night before's perfume! I do it for me! Makes me feel good! You should try it!" —Lydia an Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.37+ (available in three sizes). 

    10. A bottle of classic Daisy by Marc Jacobs because you've been meaning to restock on this bright and playful bb.

    reviewer holding daisy-shaped bottle of the Marc Jacobs perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh...this Marc Jacobs is the best fragrance I have ever smelled! I fell in love with it and wear it every day. I get many compliments on it. Excellent product!" —annsweet

    Get it from Amazon for $55.49 (available in six other sizes). 

    11. A bottle of the Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '62 fragrance mist that'll make you smell like the vacation you've been dreaming of. It's a blend of almond, vanilla, and salted caramel, making it the perfect fit for any beach trips on your calendar.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of yellow perfume
    amazon.com

    This basically smells like a vacation in the bottle. I love how sweet and light this scent is.

    Promising review: "I tend to react to most scents, and therefore, never used to wear perfume. However, my friend recently gave me a sample bottle of this, and I fell in love. When it ran out, I decided to shell out for a full bottle and have been using it every day. This scent is absolutely heavenly to me…it smells warm and comforting, tropical without being floral, and delicious without that overbearing 'baked good' smell. It conjures up an image of a sunny beach and is just so soothing to me. I’m also really impressed with how long the scent lingers — if I put it on my clothes, the scent stays until I wash them. Sometimes, there is a downside to this, though, as it only requires a spray or two (too much and you’ll overpower any room you go into!)." —Kristina

    Get it from Amazon for $24

    12. A bottle of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue because if you were a kid in the '00s, you get it. Floral and fruity, this scent is so fresh, it'll leave you wanting to take a bite of out of a juicy orange.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of a white perfume bottle and the blue packaging it came in
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my signature scent. I’ve been wearing this scent every day since its launch in 2001!!! It’s a great year-round fragrance; I especially love it in the summer, because it’s a 'clean' scent. I always get compliments when I wear it." —Debra M.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven sizes). 

    13. A Cremo cologne that is inspired by distillers' spices, smoked bourbon, and oak because this smells like a film noir in the best way. When wearing this, don't forget to sit at the end of the bar looking mysterious.

    A bottle of Bourbon and Oak perfume in a reviewer&#x27;s hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent! I use Cremo shaving creams and love them. So, I thought I'd try this cologne. It's really a wonderful, masculine scent! Great for every day/office or evenings out! Scent is true to its description of oak and bourbon, with a very nice citrus undertone. My wife loves it!" —Paul W. Norman

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    14. A perfume with stunning floral packaging because your perfume deserves to look as good as it smells. Fruity and juicy, this scent is basically summer fruit in a bottle.

    reviewer holding red floral-shaped perfume bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yoooooo this is life. All day this is all I smell on me. I use it every darn day, and I get compliments on it. IMA need another bottle here soon, LOL." —samanthia

    Get it from Amazon for $23.54+ (available in two scents). 

    15. A tobacco and vanilla cologne that'll have you feeling like you stepped back in time. The scent is sweet yet woodsy, which reminds me of vintage hotel bars that have the scent of tobacco infused into them.

    A bottle of cologne in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised. The scent is amazing. Wish it lasted a bit longer, but regardless, I will be purchasing another bottle once mine runs out. It's a great everyday cologne!" —Andrew

    Get it from Amazon for $77.40 (originally $86). 

    16. A fresh and aquatic cologne that smells like a summer vacation in a bottle. The scent is woodsy, fruity, and romantic, so just know when you wear this, everyone will fall in love with you. Fun fact: This scent has over 74,000 5-star ratings, so it's safe to say reviewers are loving it, and you might, too.

    blue bottle of Nautica Voyage cologne
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I believe this product deserve all the stars. I use it every day before work. I bought it only for that purpose. I have other colognes, a lot more expensive, but this product deserves the place between them. The price is amazing, and so is the smell. Everybody has their one criteria in choosing beauty products. but I can tell you that for me, this one works." —Duke

    Get it from Amazon for $24.08+ (available in two sizes). 

    17. A Jimmy Choo perfume to keep you sparkling all day and all night long. Notes of florals, velvet peach, and vanilla will make you feel like you belong in the world of Gossip Girl.

    A yellow and white bottle of perfume on a reviewer&#x27;s shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my birthday, and I love it so much I wear it every day. I put it on the other day, and my little one told me I smelled like a 'princess.' What better compliment can you get????" —CJ Markgraf

    Get it from Amazon for $75+ (available in three sizes). 

    18. A Juicy Couture perfume that would be amazing for your next date night. Pair this fruity and floral fragrance with your favorite dress, and you're ready to dine al fresco in Italy or you know, just your city.

    bottle of the Viva La Juicy perfume with pink bow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this perfume! I wear it every day, three squirts a day, and it lasts me about a year. This is the only smell I use. It's got a super cute bottle, and the bottle is also very durable. I have dropped it quite a few times on the tile floor, and it has never broken on me. The little gold decoration has broken off after a super long time, but it's because I keep it on its side in my bathroom drawer." —Leslie Sorensen

    Get it from Amazon for $106+ (also available in sets). 

    19. A Replica fragrance so good, it'll take you straight to a jazz club in Brooklyn because you'd rather be there right now. Made to invoke the feeling of open tobacco boxes, liquor, and old leather, this warm and sweet perfume would smell incredible on you and me. BRB, adding this to my cart.

    A bottle of perfume on a piano
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I fancy myself to be a tomboy-chic, grown-up emo kid, and this perfume perfectly matches my vibes. I use it every day and have been through countless bottles. I never get tired of this scent and find things to make me fall in love with it constantly. The scent lasts a very long time and changes throughout the day. Cannot recommend enough for the right person!" —elysemelon

    Get it from Sephora for $35+ (available in three sizes). 

    20. An island-inspired cologne for you to bring on a beachy trip or use while daydreaming of your next vacay. Some reviewers say this citrus-like fragrance reminds them of summertime.

    A blue bottle of perfume in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is my third bottle of Tommy Bahama St. Barts, so obviously, I like it. I like the scent when it's first sprayed on — not sure how to describe the scent other than crisp? The cologne lasts a while, unlike others that seem to fade away in an hour. Over time, the scent does change a bit, responding to my body chemistry, maybe? But it's a great cologne from start to finish. Also, I'm not a heavy user of cologne; I put on a quick spray most every day but don't drench myself in it, so a bottle lasts a while for me, and even after one to two years (!), the cologne scent doesn't change or go bad." —Dave M

    "I'm a college student and wanted to try a different cologne. It's the first time I've tried this scent and fell in love with it. The fresh smell is nice, and I have been getting a lot of compliments. If you like light fresh scent, then I recommend this. Also, it lasts for a long time." —Cheddar C. 

    Get it from Amazon for $72

    21. A glamorous scent from Elizabeth Arden to channel your inner starlet. Sophisticated with hints of florals, honey, and sandalwood; you might catch yourself reaching for this every single day like countless reviewers.

    A photo of red perfume surrounded by red and white roses
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Always one of my favorites, and I use almost every day. Have been using this for at least 10 years and still get nice compliments from others."—M. Law 

    Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in three sizes). 

    22. An elegant and refined scent for those who prefer to smell a bit more ~fancy~. Ocean-inspired, this fragrance will have you blasting your vacation playlist on repeat despite you WFH every day this fall.

    A reviewer holding a perfume
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this every single day, two to three times a day, for the last two years. This is my main scent, and I absolutely love it. Doesn’t matter who it is, I always get told I smell really nice; just absolutely love this cologne, and I will continue to purchase this. … A+ and my wife thanks you also, haha."—Jmoney$

    Get it from Amazon $29.98+ (available in two sizes). 

    23. A Live by Jennifer Lopez perfume to brighten up your beauty routine (and fragrance collection!). You might just unexpectedly adore its amazing scent *and* colorful bottle; plus, it has 9K+ 5-star ratings.

    colorful bottle of the Live By Jennifer Lopez perfume on counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a bright, fresh, [and] happy fragrance! This was a blind buy for me based on the notes, but it has become my go-to everyday perfume. It is fruity but also clean-smelling; on me, the caramel is not apparent. Weirdly enough, I feel like this smells a bit like the berry Teen Spirit deodorant I wore in middle school, but I love it regardless." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $22.85+ (available in two sizes). 

    24. A romantic fragrance from Ralph Lauren that has notes of rose, jasmine, pink peppercorn, and berries. Even if you're single like me, this might just inspire you to fall in love again, even if it's with a fictional character.

    A model holding perfume
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have used this for years, and I always get compliments. Doesn't matter where I am going, I use it every morning. Tried other products, and nothing compares to this. Not heavy, lasts through the day. I never get tired of it and never tired of hearing how nice I smell. :)" —Decorator Diva

    Get it from Amazon $63 (available in three sizes). 

    25. A container of Philosophy's "Amazing Grace" fragrance because it brings back so many good memories. There's nothing like a clean floral scent for those who prefer a more minimalist approach to perfume.

    A set of Amazing Grace perfumes in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get compliments all the time on how good I smell. This perfume just works with my body chemistry, and I also LOVE how clean and fresh it smells. I'm thrilled that I found it on Amazon... I use it EVERY day!!" —S. Franklin

    Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in 13 styles).

    26. A bottle of Tocca's Florence perfume that'll transport you to Europe. To me, this smells just like a European garden in full bloom, and there's nothing I would rather smell like.

    amazon.com

    I do not have the perfume version of this, but I do own the hand cream, and I am not a floral scent girly, and I really like this scent. To me, it smells like a garden with a hint of fruitiness (which seems to be pear) or like freshly cut florals. Whenever I use the lotion, I feel like I should be strolling through an Italian-style garden in a flowy dress.

    Promising review: "Purchased Tocca Florence through Amazon several weeks ago, and I love it. I tried the scent in an Anthropologie store but bought online with a gift certificate I had. I wear it every day and love the fresh gardenia scent that is grounded by an earthiness." —Coco

    Get it from Amazon for $46.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.