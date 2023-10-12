26 Perfumes And Colognes That Reviewers Say They Wear Every Day

1. A bottle of the very viral and delicious Ariana Grande Cloud perfume that'll keep you feeling like the superstar herself. Sweet but not overwhelmingly sweet with over 20,000 5-star ratings, this is for sure a winner.
2. A bottle of White Diamonds perfume because diamonds are a girl's best friend, obviously (LOL). Sensuous and glamorous, if you dream of smelling like old Hollywood, you're going to love this perfume.
3. A seductive smelling cologne that'll have you receiving all the compliments when you're wearing this. With notes of cardamom, toffee accord, and amber wood, this warm scent would be great for a first date.
4. A bottle of Versace Bright Crystal because sometimes you just need a fruity floral scent in your life. Not only does this smell like yuzu, pomegranate, magnolia, and red wood, it also looks as pretty as it smells.
5. A spicy and woodsy cologne that'll leave you actually excited to get ready — whether that's for work or a night out. It has calming lavender, spicy cardamom, and sandalwood to leave you smelling great every single day.
6. An easy and breezy scent from Clinique called "Happy" because it will 100% put you in a good mood. This perfume is a mix of floral and fruit notes.
7. A bottle of Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume that'll be great for minimalist and clean scent lovers alike. Its only note Cetalox will leave you smelling fresh in the best way.
8. A bottle of Calvin Klein "Obsession" because you want everyone to be obsessed with how you smell. An eau de toilette that primarily focuses on channeling passion with notes of lavender and sandalwood to keep all eyes on you.
9. A Vera Wang perfume that smells like a cottagecore romance. It is a light floral scent that mostly smells like iris, lilies, with a touch of sandalwood, aka it is exactly what a cozy cabin in the middle of the woods during spring would smell like.
10. A bottle of classic Daisy by Marc Jacobs because you've been meaning to restock on this bright and playful bb.
11. A bottle of the Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '62 fragrance mist that'll make you smell like the vacation you've been dreaming of. It's a blend of almond, vanilla, and salted caramel, making it the perfect fit for any beach trips on your calendar.
12. A bottle of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue because if you were a kid in the '00s, you get it. Floral and fruity, this scent is so fresh, it'll leave you wanting to take a bite of out of a juicy orange.
13. A Cremo cologne that is inspired by distillers' spices, smoked bourbon, and oak because this smells like a film noir in the best way. When wearing this, don't forget to sit at the end of the bar looking mysterious.
14. A perfume with stunning floral packaging because your perfume deserves to look as good as it smells. Fruity and juicy, this scent is basically summer fruit in a bottle.
15. A tobacco and vanilla cologne that'll have you feeling like you stepped back in time. The scent is sweet yet woodsy, which reminds me of vintage hotel bars that have the scent of tobacco infused into them.
16. A fresh and aquatic cologne that smells like a summer vacation in a bottle. The scent is woodsy, fruity, and romantic, so just know when you wear this, everyone will fall in love with you. Fun fact: This scent has over 74,000 5-star ratings, so it's safe to say reviewers are loving it, and you might, too.
17. A Jimmy Choo perfume to keep you sparkling all day and all night long. Notes of florals, velvet peach, and vanilla will make you feel like you belong in the world of Gossip Girl.
18. A Juicy Couture perfume that would be amazing for your next date night. Pair this fruity and floral fragrance with your favorite dress, and you're ready to dine al fresco in Italy or you know, just your city.
19. A Replica fragrance so good, it'll take you straight to a jazz club in Brooklyn because you'd rather be there right now. Made to invoke the feeling of open tobacco boxes, liquor, and old leather, this warm and sweet perfume would smell incredible on you and me. BRB, adding this to my cart.
20. An island-inspired cologne for you to bring on a beachy trip or use while daydreaming of your next vacay. Some reviewers say this citrus-like fragrance reminds them of summertime.
21. A glamorous scent from Elizabeth Arden to channel your inner starlet. Sophisticated with hints of florals, honey, and sandalwood; you might catch yourself reaching for this every single day like countless reviewers.
22. An elegant and refined scent for those who prefer to smell a bit more ~fancy~. Ocean-inspired, this fragrance will have you blasting your vacation playlist on repeat despite you WFH every day this fall.
23. A Live by Jennifer Lopez perfume to brighten up your beauty routine (and fragrance collection!). You might just unexpectedly adore its amazing scent *and* colorful bottle; plus, it has 9K+ 5-star ratings.
24. A romantic fragrance from Ralph Lauren that has notes of rose, jasmine, pink peppercorn, and berries. Even if you're single like me, this might just inspire you to fall in love again, even if it's with a fictional character.
25. A container of Philosophy's "Amazing Grace" fragrance because it brings back so many good memories. There's nothing like a clean floral scent for those who prefer a more minimalist approach to perfume.
26. A bottle of Tocca's Florence perfume that'll transport you to Europe. To me, this smells just like a European garden in full bloom, and there's nothing I would rather smell like.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.