25 Luxe Skincare Products On Amazon That Work So Well, You'll Think It's Witchcraft

1. A Laneige lip mask with over 20,000 5-star reviews for a reason — it'll take care of super chapped skin and feels like a splurge-worthy gloss. Apply to your lips before bed and when you wake up in the morning, they'll be super soft and hydrated, just like magic.✨
2. A very fancy face serum to boost your already incredible skin. If you're looking for some serious hydrating and plumping action, this product is def worth adding to your routine. As someone who has used this skincare essential, it does actually make a difference, I promise.
3. A tube of a celebrity-beloved moisturizer to replace a bunch of skincare products in your routine. I love a multi-use moment, and this works as a face cream, makeup primer, and face mask. We both know your skin could use a little extra love this season. Although the price point isn't as high as others on this list, the experience of using this feels like a luxury.
4. A lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen that ~actually~ blends into your skin effortlessly; trust me on this one! This product looks and feels so good; it might actually inspire you to wear sunscreen every single day (it certainly inspired me and now I'm an SPF stan.)
5. A bottle of the famous Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil because your skin deserves to shine as bright as the sun. Think of this product as cold-pressed juice for your complexion and let your skin drink this up.
6. An exfoliating cleanser that self-foams to give you a spa day-at-home kind of vibe. Not only will it cleanse your skin, but it will also help remove oil and dead skin cells, which you probably need after a long day out and about.
7. A serum with hyaluronic acid in it to rehydrate your skin after a long day. With over 21,000 5-star reviews, this fast-absorbing, lightweight gel-like serum can help plump and moisturize your skin.
8. A lightweight moisturizer that'll feel as light as a cloud on your face. One of the main ingredients in this is hyaluronic acid, but it has not one, not two, but three molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid in it. This trio will help keep your face looking and feeling hydrated.
9. A depuffing and brightening eye gel to help revive your tired eyes. Look, maybe staying up until 3 a.m. reading isn't the best idea for your skin, but with this, no one would know. The applicator for this is a steel rollerball, so everything is massaged into your skin, including vitamin C, caffeine, vitamin B5, and more.
10. A vitamin C and antioxidant-rich serum that'll help re-texturize and brighten your complexion. Key ingredients in this serum, in addition to vitamin C, include collagen, sodium hyaluronate, and lavender oil, all of which will help your skin look super luminous and glowy.
11. A Jojoba face oil to give your skin a post-facial glow without actually having to get a facial. If you're like me and practice your Vogue "get ready with me" on the daily, this would be a great addition to your self-care routine because it does a little bit of everything for your skin, it hydrates, absorbs oil, and it just feels so freaking fancy.
12. A Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum, so you can help minimize the appearance of acne scars you've had for a while. It works well on dark spots and sun spots too, while also brightening your skin.
13. A Colorscience SPF 50 formula to wear instead of foundation. If you don't like heavy face makeup but still prefer a bit of coverage, this tinted skincare essential is going to be your new best friend.
14. An eye tightener so you look like you had a full night's sleep even though you were awake all night watching a true crime documentary ~again.~ Magic isn't real, but this certainly comes close; it uses temporary skin tighteners and a trio of peptides to give your eyes a firm and smooth look.
15. A skincare starter kit for those who need help setting up a regimen. It comes with a gel cleanser, serum, and hydrating cream that'll help brighten and smooth your face. It's glowy skin season, and there's no one I trust more for glowy skin than the Queen of Glow herself, J.Lo.
16. A luxe hydrating mist to help refresh your skin in the middle of a hot day. It's rose-scented and you can spritz on this formula if your cheeks, chin, and forehead feel a little dry.
17. An illuminating serum with SPF 30 that will give you that glow from with-in-look to fool people into thinking your skin is really that good. Just watch as the compliments come rolling in, and when people ask you what you use, you can simply say, "magic-in-a-bottle."
18. A Dermalogica hydrating toner because your complexion may need it as we head into the colder months. If you want your skin to look as even as your bangs do after a salon trip, this gem can help you out. It can also help optimize absorption, which makes it a wonderful item to use before your favorite serum.
19. A set of under-eye gels that use caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen to help you get rid of those under-eye circles caused by rewatching White Lotus for the tenth time. Throw these on as part of your routine the day of the big event because no one will know you didn't sleep the night before.
20. A dual-action acne spot treatment to help take care of zits that you just can't seem to get rid of. Using benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating LHA, this product can help get into clogged pores and help clear blackheads and whiteheads; and it works fast; some results can be seen in as quickly as three days. You can thank me later for how freaking good your skin will look.
21. A jar of the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF 30 because you've already heard amazing things about it. This investment will have your skin thanking you because it's truly a workhorse that helps with combatting sun exposure, hydrating thirsty skin, and improving elasticity.
22. A nourishing face oil that'll help you master the "clean" look. It's lightweight, nongreasy, and will easily absorb into your skin, what else could you want with a face oil?
23. Or a botanical-based oil to help boost skin hydration. This product uses omega fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E to help soften and brighten your complexion.
24. A resurfacing cleanser that'll make your skin as clear as a front-facing camera. 😜 Removing your skin's dirt, impurities, and pollutants all while exfoliating your face? Sign me up!
25. A package of resurfacing facial pads because it has all the things millennials need in it, except for the avocado toast and enough money to buy a house. Lol. To use, all you need to do is rub the texture-sided pads all over your face and watch as dark spots, pores, and uneven skin texture fade away. Besides doing all that witchcraft, these also help lift away dead skin cells and exfoliate your skin.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.