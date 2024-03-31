37 Hype-Worthy Products That Are Practical *And* Won't Break The Bank

1. A fish humidifier tank cleaner, because not only is it super cute, but it also ~swims~ around the tank keeping it clean for up to 30 days. Fun Fact: it can also be used in vaporizers and steamers!
2. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" to really clean in between your teeth, in your gum-line, and everywhere else grossness lives. These toothbrushes use multi-layered bristles, which can make your mouth look and feel so much cleaner.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
3. A weekly pill organizer so you don't lose track of your meds and vitamins. We're kind of obsessed with how it looks like a giant pill. BTW, it's spill proof, so you don't need to worry about a thing.
This comes with a cylindrical travel case and a seven-day organizer!
Promising review: "Super cute pill holder! I just keep it in my drawer the majority of the time so I don't generally keep the outer shell on it. However, when you do use the outer shell it is completely leakproof for traveling, in your purse, etc. which has been an issue for me in the past. Lots of space for my vitamins!!!" —Jennn
4. A Korean skincare exfoliating mitten that'll get rid of all that dead skin. Watch as your skin sheds and your body is transformed, just like a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. As gross as it is, it's equally just as satisfying.
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because when was the last time you cleaned it? The lemon scent will *definitely* be an improvement to what it smelled like before. Pee-YEW!
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
6. A Clean Ball sure to change your life because once you try it, there's no going back! Throw this in your go-to bag and watch as it collects all that dirt, crumbs, and dust. It's reusable, too! Simply clean it with warm water and it'll look like new.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse, this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
7. A jar of famous Pink Stuff that'll clean basically every single item you own — floor tiles, countertops, shoes, soap scum, you name it. In addition to being able to use it on everything under the sun, it doesn't leave any scratches behind either.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
8. A set of double-sided shower hooks to make changing your curtains and liner easier. It also has these tiny roller balls that'll allow everything to move a bit easier without worrying about damaging your curtain.
Promising review: "I hated changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not anymore! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
9. A super useful chip clip so you can *finally* toss out those other clips that don't really work. These waterproof clips will create an air-tight seal on the products, so it tastes as good as when you first opened the snack.
Check out this TikTok to see how it works!
Promising review: "I bought this small package for my niece just to see if she liked them. She did. I already had purchased a large bag for myself. They are the best! They do keep things fresh for much longer than before, and there is no worry about little bugs getting in. They’re simple to use and can be used over and over — indefinitely." —C. Harvey
10. A pack of detergent cup holders that'll make laundry day so much easier. All you need to do is attach them to the detergent jugs, place the caps on the surface, and let it flow. You'll never need to worry about detergent getting all over your floor again!
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business that was started by Julie Reinhold, who created this drip catcher as a way to stop her economy-sized detergents (which she loved) from dripping all over her laundry room.
Promising review: "I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" —Luke & Christina
11. A shampoo scalp massager because let's face it, your scalp could use the extra TLC. This will exfoliate and deep cleanse your scalp, leveling up your shower and haircare routine to the max.
Promising review: "This has been the BEST $8 I’ve ever spent! I suffer from psoriasis on my scalp I’ve dealt with FOR YEARS. I get the worst flare-ups and the dandruff is just incredibly painful and embarrassing. I tried just about everything. I read some of the reviews and saw some other people had used it for the same thing. I literally just massaged my entire scalp while shampooing. I have a lot of hair so I had to flip my head over and do sections but I was able to get everything off my scalp. I didn’t have ANY dandruff. It really did help get all the buildup out and remove any irritation I had on my scalp. If you have psoriasis, try it!" —Michelle
