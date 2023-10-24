Paid Post

This Cool New Beast-Creation Toy Lets Your Kids Fend Off Enemies And Save The World

Get the Beast Lab Beast Creator to make this your kids' best holiday season yet.

The world is in danger, and there’s only one way to save it — by unleashing a Beast!

Kids get to begin their Beast-creating experiment by adding ingredients.

Kid pours ingredients into toy chamber
As each step of the process proceeds, the intensity increases.

Kid adds ingredient into toy chamber
They then get to turn up the dial to release the real "Bio Mist."

Toy chamber produces bio mist
And finally, they can drain the chamber to reveal the Beast and get them ready for battle.

Mayhem Megashark lights up
With over 80 lights, sounds, and reactions, experimenting again and again and again never gets boring.

Toy chamber, bio mist, ingredients, and beast
There are four different Beast Lab Beast Creators, including:

The Shark Beast Creator, which can unleash a Havoc Hammerhead or Mayhem Megashark.

Havoc Hammerhead and Mayhem Megashark
Get it from Walmart for $69.

The Stealth Cat Beast Creator, which can unleash a Toxic Tiger or Primal Panther.

Toxic Tiger and Primal Panther
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

The Dino Beast Creator, which can unleash a Terror T-Rex or Raging Raptor.

Terror T-Rex and Raging Raptor
Get it from Walmart for $69.

And finally, the Reptile Beast Creator, which can release a glow-in-the-dark Chaos Cobra or Carnage Croc.

Chaos Cobra and Carnage Croc
Get it from Target for $69.99.

Each Beast can scare away enemies with their Power Strike Attack, Pandemonium Weapon, Ferocious "Battle Roar," and light-up Power Crystal Core!

Mayhem Megashark
Beasts that come from the Reptile Beast Creator can also activate their exclusive projectile-launching pandemonium weapons.

Get the lil' hero in your life ready to unleash their Beast and save the world. Purchase one of the coolest toys of the season before it sells out!