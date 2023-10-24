This Cool New Beast-Creation Toy Lets Your Kids Fend Off Enemies And Save The World

The world is in danger, and there’s only one way to save it — by unleashing a Beast!
Kids get to begin their Beast-creating experiment by adding ingredients.
As each step of the process proceeds, the intensity increases.
They then get to turn up the dial to release the real "Bio Mist."
And finally, they can drain the chamber to reveal the Beast and get them ready for battle.
With over 80 lights, sounds, and reactions, experimenting again and again and again never gets boring.
There are four different Beast Lab Beast Creators, including:
The Shark Beast Creator, which can unleash a Havoc Hammerhead or Mayhem Megashark.
The Stealth Cat Beast Creator, which can unleash a Toxic Tiger or Primal Panther.
The Dino Beast Creator, which can unleash a Terror T-Rex or Raging Raptor.
And finally, the Reptile Beast Creator, which can release a glow-in-the-dark Chaos Cobra or Carnage Croc.
Each Beast can scare away enemies with their Power Strike Attack, Pandemonium Weapon, Ferocious "Battle Roar," and light-up Power Crystal Core!
Get the lil' hero in your life ready to unleash their Beast and save the world. Purchase one of the coolest toys of the season before it sells out!