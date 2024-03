4.

Some moisturizing hand soap , because your hands have skin, too, and nobody wants cracked knuckles, thank you very much. Hand soap is arguably, like, the most skin care your hands see on a daily basis? The aloe vera and olive oil in the Meyer's not only smell great, but theyleave your hands feeling like dried, overused kitchen sponges. I have a bottle of this at every sink in my house. No joke.