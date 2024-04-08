BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Things From Target To Help You Revive And Refresh Your Home

    So long, drab interior.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Some potted artificial lavender reviewers are shocked only set them back five bucks. And to make it a ~whole vibe~ get this crowd-pleaser lavender shores candle to burn, too.

    The white potted artificial lavender on a coffee table
    Target

    Promising review: "I normally don’t buy fake lavender plants because they always look incredibly fake, but this one doesn’t. I’m pleasantly surprised by how cute and realistic this is for the price." —Julie

    Price: $5 

    2. A Logitech Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard with extremely satisfactory clicky-clicky sounds and also the cutest colors to brighten up your desk space. I use this with my laptop on a stand and it helps my posture when I spend long hours at my desk.

    Target, Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    I've had this exact keyboard (and mouse) for two years and have nothing but great things to say about them! Bonus points that you can find so. many. cute. desk mats to go with it!

    Promising review: "Wow! This Logitech POP KEYS Wireless Keyboard from the Studio Series, sis an absolute game changer! First of all…IT IS PINK!!! My favorite color! It connects easily to my iPhone via Bluetooth technology, which makes my life so much easier. I run my business from my phone, so this allows me to be more efficient. Interchangeable emojis make this such a fun keyboard. You need to get one, you will LOVE it!!" —Operadiva1

    Price: $99.99 (available in two colors)

    3. A textured throw pillow for a quick refresh of that chair you've sat in all winter playing cozy Switch games.

    Cozy living room setting with the mint textured lumbar pillow
    Target

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    4. A nice green vase (or three!) in anticipation of all the flowers you're gonna get this spring so you can Feel Really Official when you have a vase at the ready.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love the tent color to this, goes perfect against a white wall- It is tall and thick so will not be an issue for my little to push over. I love the look and how well flowers go in it!!!" —krista

    Price: $19.99+ (available in three sizes)

    5. A floral fabric bin to hide some clutter in plain sight and break up big spaces. (Like I did in the cabinet of requirements which mostly consists of puzzles I swear I'm gonna do someday and board games.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Sturdy bin. Great for cube shelf. Love all the available patterns and colors to match any room." —Ashley

    Price: $10 (available in 18 colors)

    6. A floral hand towel that will make you feel as whimsical as Anne of Green Gables anytime you go to wash your hands.

    Folded floral towels on a counter
    Target

    Promising review: "I've had these towels for a while now, and can confirm that they stand the test of time. They're thick and absorbent, and the pattern/colors stay vivid over time." —Lyss

    Price: $10 (also available in a bath towel size)

    7. A welcome mat to replace the old one that is more "dirt" than "mat" at this point. (Putting this one in my cart because it's me, hi, I'm the problem; it's me.)

    Floral welcome mat in front of a door
    Target

    Promising review: "Flowers are varied colors, and perfect on a door mat to brighten up the front porch." —Mary

    Price: $31.99

    8. A plush floral throw blanket perfect for a Daisy Jones and the Six rewatch with its colorful retro vibes.

    A cozy living room scene with a grey sofa adorned with patterned throw and striped cushion, a round coffee table with a cup and magazine
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect little throw to add just a touch of spring. Love it!" —Nonna

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    9. A printed accent rug begging to come keep your feet warm and jazz up your space with basically zero percent effort.

    Target

    Promising review: "I have both sizes of the rug in the kitchen/entry way. The colors are perfect and pattern is gorgeous. It's easy to clean and the grip on the bottom makes it so it doesn't slide. I highly recommend." —Rebecca

    Price: $30+ (available in two sizes)

    10. And some pretty printed sheets to mix your bedding up even further!

    Floral patterned bedding set folded on a textured surface
    Target

    Promising review: "It was love at first sight with these sheets. The print is beautiful. The sheets are very comfortable and wash well. They are softer with each wash. My absolute favorite sheets at the moment." —PK

    Price: $30+ (available in sizes twin–king)

    11. A floral table runner that'll liven up where you eat with the flick of a wrist. Anything that has a tassel on it adds ten points to your interior decorating skills, and this thing has four!

    Target

    Promising review: "This table runner is absolutely beautiful! It is the perfect way to add a touch of style to any tablescape, whether it is casual or formal. The fabric is high-quality and the colors are rich and vibrant. I love that it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. I would highly recommend this table runner to anyone looking for a stylish and versatile piece for their home." —Target reviewer

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    12. An air fryer in case you're late to the air frying party and want to join with ~pizzazz~.

    Person pouring batter into air fryer tray
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing quality for how small it is. I needed a small fryer because I have limited space and this one is perfect. Surprisingly the basket is big for my needs holds a lot of food. I use it for mostly frozen food and it heats up really fast. Easy to clean as the bottom rack is removable! Very happy with this!" —Runpittsburgh

    Price: $24.99

    13. Some delightfully funky plastic tumblers so you and your drinks can feel glam without worrying about shattered glass or floor dents from your too-heavy water bottle. (Oops.)

    Two plastic tumblers on a wooden surface, one full with a drink and a slice of orange, the other empty, beside a cut orange
    Target

    Promising reviews: "My all-time favorite plastic cups. Looks and feels like glass but lighter. I bought the blue but the pink and clear are cute also!" —Debb

    "The durability because of the material isn't overshadowed by bright colors it's nice and modern and looks great on the table even though they're being tossed around by kids all day. 🤣" —Thismomreviews

    Price: $3 each (available in four colors)

    14. A springy striped cotton apron to save your clothes and floors from baking debris.

    Target

    Promising review: "I recently acquired a cotton striped apron, and it has quickly become an essential part of my kitchen routine. The high-quality cotton material not only feels comfortable but also provides excellent protection against spills and splatters. The timeless striped pattern adds a classic touch, making it not only functional but also stylish. Overall, a reliable and fashionable choice for anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen." —Tay

    Price: $15 (available in two colors)

    15. A blush pouf because this is Target's world and we're just livin' in it.

    Pouf ottoman in a cozy room setting for a homey ambiance
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this! Very sturdy. Color is true to what is advertised. A bit bigger than I thought it would be. Would buy again. Can fit many different decor styles." —Britt

    Price: $100 (also available in two other colors)

    16. An elegant shower curtain that won't clash with your current decor but promises to give your bathroom a whole new look.

    A trendy bathroom with a textured shower curtain
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the design, exactly as it appears online. Good fabric, nice quality and pops in my bathroom." —Mkay

    Price: $20 

    17. A macrame light filtering velvet curtain to keep that pesky sun out when it starts rising earlier and earlier.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love love love these curtains. Color is true to the pictures. The fringe is a gorgeous detail. These do a great job at blocking sunlight out and are not thin by any means. I wouldn’t say they are black out curtains though. It’s soft, velvety and high quality material." —Valeria

    Price: $33 per panel (available in two colors)

    18. And some funky peel-and-stick animal wallpaper reviewers promise is a winner even for wallpaper novices.

    Target

    Promising review: "Super easy to apply, I did it by myself and this is my first time using wallpaper! Looks amazing, so many compliments! I needed JUST over 2 rolls (so now I basically have an entire extra roll) to do my bathroom. Which is a very small downstairs guest bathroom. It looks amazing." —Jazmin

    Price: $25.50 per roll (originally $34)

    19. A quirky mushroom stool to prove that you're a fun 'lil guy. 🥁

    The rust red mushroom stool in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "I got the cream version of this stool and it far exceeded my expectations. It is large enough to use as a stool for guests on game night, a footstool that I can use to cross my legs on, and to add a nice decor to a space. It is easy to clean with a handheld vacuum and has stayed a nice cream color. The base is a dense firm material while the top is very squishy and nice to sit on." —Bri

    Price: $100 (available in two colors)

    20. A lil' rainbow lamp — don't let the kids' label fool you... it'll fit right in with your new colorful home.

    The lamp on a bedside table
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful lamp and really great quality. I love the different light settings!" —Taylorrose1953

    Price: $40 (lightbulb not included)

    21. A laundry basket because we might as well make laundry as fun as possible by getting a colored basket to help us with the job.

    Laundry basket with towels, suitable for home organization
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the BEST, plastic basket I have bought in years. The handle placement is perfect, and it is very sturdy. Spent lots of money for other to be weak and handles break while lifting full basket. Nice and wide enough to stack two folded piles side by side. Will get more!" —NurseP

    Price: $12

    22. Some wired over-ear headphones to jam out to the new Kacey Musgraves album when your works-only-half-the-time Bluetooth favs give out.

    Colorful braided earphones with transparent casing on a white background
    Target

    Price: $14.99

    23. A wood and silicone mini kitchen set in cheerful colors that will inspire you to try that new cookie recipe that keeps popping up in your feed.

    Wooden-handled kitchen utensils including a whisk, spatula, basting brush, and tongs
    Target

    Promising review: "I'll admit, I chose to get this set because it was so cute, but I'm pleasantly surprised by how often I use it! I enjoy baking, and the brush, spatulas, and whisk are perfect for smaller baking projects. They feel very sturdy (I've used these to make cakes, so I can't say how they hold up to denser mixes such as cookie dough) and are easy to clean! The tongs only open up to a certain width, so I haven't found much use for that one yet, but the other items in the set are great." —tiffany

    Price: $12

    24. And a new enamel Dutch oven to go with them in colors that practically scream, "GOODBYE WINTER!"

    Freshly baked bread in an orange Dutch oven
    Target

    Promising review: "My first Dutch oven and I’m so happy with it! Perfect for massive amounts of chili and making many sourdough loaves. Would definitely buy again or even a second one if the need ever arises! It looks beautiful, cleans well, and gets the job done!" —Follen 

    Price: $70 (available in four colors)

    25. And finally, a vintage-looking Igloo cooler but with modern perks like a stainless steel bottle opener on the outside and a color that says, "I don't care what the groundhog says, warmer weather is a mindest."

    A person using the cooler&#x27;s bottle opener in a backyard setting
    Target

    Price: $239.99

