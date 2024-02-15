Skip To Content
    If Your Home Is Always Messy, These 20 Target Products Can Help Minimize Clutter

    These will do until those helpful fairytale woodland creatures who love to clean to finally move in.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A four-tier black metal shoe rack so pretty (and sturdy!) for your cluttered closet, getting you one step closer to the Clueless closet of your dreams! Wherever you stick it, it promises to turn your shoe pile into a shoe ✨experience✨.

    the shoe rack filled with shoes and a scale
    the shoe rack
    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Hi, yes, this lives in my house. This has lived in my house since early 2020 so I can tell you that not only is it lovely to look at, but it holds up to the daily use of a parter who chucks his shoes onto it like he's auditioning for the shot put olympic team and also a toddler who thinks everything below the doorhandles is a plaything for his amusement. The shelf space is plenty wide so even bulky hiking shoes can go on any of the tiers without having to cram them, and the natural wood top has held up ~beautifully~ despite only having been wiped down, like, once ever.

    Promising review: "Fits my shoes perfectly! Needed something to get the shoes in my closet off the floor and this fits 13 shoes wonderfully. All booties too! I was worried the shelves wouldn’t be high enough but I was wrong. It was easy to put together too. Took 15 minutes and I had my baby strapped in the front pack too! Worth it." —SCmama

    Price: $48

    2. A set of extra large Command hooks that can hold up to 10 pounds of weight without leaving holes in your wall, which means you can say goodbye to wondering where you should hang your hat (or your delightfully extensive and totally necessary, thank you very much tote bag collection) at the end of the day.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    While Command does have smaller hooks that I also highly recommend for things like hats, keys, and tote bags in the singular, these bulky buddies are even more versatile and not just because they hold more weight. The hook is higher, so if you're like me and have one too many tote bags that all bring you joy and therefore all must stay, the taller hook means more stack-ability and less chance of your bags ending up on the floor. Remember: Even if there's a lot of something, it's NOT clutter if it's loved and stored properly.

    Promising review: "I’m using these hooks to hold up curtain rods in different rooms, as well as holding heavy winter coats and bags in my entryway, and these do the job perfectly!" —Diane

    Price: $8.79 for a two-pack

    3. A detachable scoop organizer for kids bathtub toys so everyone else in the household won't be stepping (and slipping) on rubber ducks.

    the gray netted bathtub organizer with felt water toys in tub
    Target

    Personally, this thing helps my household stay decluttered by both keeping foam letters and pull string scuba divers off the bathtub floor but also by helping us tell our kid that if it can't fit in the scooper, it's not coming in the tub. (Especially useful since he seems to think RC dump trucks need to change their delivery route to bath time.) We've had this going on two years and it seriously looks brand new and doesn't smell like the bathroom of a waterpark. Bless.

    Promising review: "So convenient and easy to install! Quick bath cleanup and the netting functionality is perfect for letting toys air dry." —Dbsteffen

    Price: $13.39

    4. A lidded bamboo jewelry box that lets you see all your shiny baubles at a glance and promises to give your earrings a safe home so you're not crawling on the floor looking for a lost one. Again.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    I love this thing. It's the perfect size for my jewelry collection and cute enough to leave out on my dresser. I bought it when I realized that my jewelry had unnecessarily sprawled out to three different organizers and I was spending more time hunting down a specific necklace. It also forced me to pick my highlights and declutter the rest, which frankly, is a boundary I needed in my life. (RIP to that one ring that kept turning my finger green.)

    Promising review: "This is the perfect jewelry box if you don’t have a lot of jewelry. I like that I can see into the box without opening it and it is definitely made of quality materials." —REN

    Price: $17.60 (originally $22)

    5. A bamboo drying rack that will declutter your counter and will feel right at home in your kitchen whether you're going for cottagecore, or light academia, or plant parent vibes. (And it's a WORKHORSE that will hold all the mugs of tea and girl dinner dishes you've consumed while cleaning your house from top to bottom.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    It's me again: Your friendly neighborhood organizing expert. I used to have a flat plastic dish drying rack that did the trick, but I found myself constantly needing to clean it because of standing water and dust. This one is perfection with the bamboo and two tiers, and while lots of people use it freestyle, I highly recommend a drying mat to go under it.

    Promising review: "We’ve been using this daily for almost a year and it hasn’t shown a single bit of wear! I was worried it would start getting grimy with all of the water. A stylish must-buy!" —Obvibasic

    Price: $20

    6. A shower caddy with the capacity to hold *all* of your "TikTok made me buy it" hair masks, clarifying shampoos, and silicone scalp scrubbers your heart desires. (So that stepping into your shower is relaxing instead of another thing you have to tidy.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Love this thinner-sized shower caddy. Stores various-sized bottles and keeps everything looking clean and neat. So glad I switched it out from my previous wider caddy." —Bcmy

    Price: $16 (available in three colors)

    7. A cute floral fabric bin to hide some clutter in plain sight and breakup big spaces. (Like I did in the cabinet of requirement which mostly consists of puzzles I swear I'm gonna do someday and board games.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Sturdy bin. Great for cube shelf. Love all the available patterns and colors to match any room." —Ashley

    Price: $10 (also available in 17 other colors)

    8. Some airtight food containers with the POP push-button lids for extra suction that will A) Make it easier to see what needs to go on the grocery list and clear up pantry space. And also, B) Make you feel like you're a fancy person on The Great British Bake Off who has a whole team of people just there to make your ingredients look amazing.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    We got these as a gift many moons ago and have only added to our collection since. They're easy to clean, come in plenty of sizes, and will keep anything fresh. (We even used the smallest one for baby formula and could toss it in the diaper bag on the go!)

    Price: $18.99+ (available individually or in a set of five)

    9. A two-tier fruit basket that you *can* use for fruit, but you can also use it to stuff EVERYTHING that's been living on your kitchen island into one place so you have room for a cutting board amidst the mayhem.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    In my defense, there's usually at least *one* fruit-related something in here. (Yes, fruit snacks count, imo.)

    Promising review: "This basket holds a ton of produce and looks clean and organized on the counter. It's higher quality than I expected for the reasonable price!" —clou

    Price: $25

    10. A soda organizer to help you fit as many sparkling waters in your fridge as possible. We're going to be organized AND hydrated, y'all.

    the soda organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "This is great, it’s very subtly sloped on the inside so that the cans are always at the front and it’s made of a nice clear sturdy plastic." —jess28

    Price: $14

    11. A wooden pencil holder that also holds your phone because we like it when our organizing systems pull double duty on our counters and half duty in our wallets.

    the pencil and phone holder
    Target

    Promising review: "I actually liked this so much I bought one for my mom. I love that there is space underneath to fit the charging cord to go underneath. It is hard for the other person on the phone to hear you when the phone is vertical and is better heard horizontal. I use for videos and during gaming." —SpicyMama 

    Price: $9.20

    12. A rectangular wire mesh basket with cute natural wood handles that will hold anything and everything, but I use it for SNACKS and corralling all the protein bars I'm convinced will fix my life.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Love these baskets! So many different ways to use them and seem very durable. I'm using some in my bathroom and some as creating a gift basket. Love the handles, quality, material. Very happy with my purchase." —KC

    Price: $10 (available in two sizes and two colors)

    13. A makeup turntable organizer so you can keep all your beauty utensils in one place so that you can follow along with the latest make-up tutorial you've been dying to try without frantically hunting for the eyeshadow brush, not the powder blush.

    the turntable organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "I have one of these in both of my kids' rooms. It's perfect for baby lotions, creams, balms, etc. And it's perfect for grooming odds and ends as they get older. I especially love that it's proportioned just right that the tall items don't topple over when you move it. Snug, but just enough room." —tea145

    Price: $15

    14. A two-tier slide out organizer that will make you feel like you have yourself and your bathroom counter together because it even has a spot for your washcloths.

    the slide out organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for under the bathroom sink storage. It holds a lot of spare things — toothbrushes, toothpaste, sunscreen, razors, etc. Using it as a drawer definitely makes it easier to reach stuff further back." —Jett

    Price: $20 (available in three colors) 

    15. A wire basket that wants to help you out by keeping your food storage boxes super handy. No more digging for sandwich bags or saran wrap. This is your new lunch-making best buddy.

    a wire rack holding wrap boxes hanging on the inside of a cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: "I got this to hang on the inside of my kitchen cupboard to store foil, snack baggies etc, works perfect. It's currently holding 3 boxes, might fit 4." —katyloves

    Price: $19.99

    16. A water bottle rack that promises to support your need for multiple emotional support water bottles. No judgement, just organization, just the way we like it.

    a three tier plastic water bottle rack
    Target

    Promising review: "So far so good; it does its job by keeping all my water bottles and blender cups organized." —Nessa12

    Price: $24.99

    17. A multipurpose paper towel holder that is here to support all of those cleaning bursts you're going to be doing once your home is beautifully clutter-free.

    a wall mounted paper towel roll with hooks
    Target

    Promising review: "Great product! Hung it on the back door of my pantry and it works well in that space!" —MJ

    Price: $27.99

    18. A tiered spice rack that frees up space in the cabinet and makes it easier to find what you're looking for. Less time looking for spices means more time looking for yummy recipes.

    a three-tiered spice rack in a cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that they are tiered and I can see my spices and holds them well!" —Mbll2772

    Price: $9.69

    19. A mop and broom rack that feels like a hug for your cleaning gear and for your closet space. If you're like me and have previously just shoved mops and brooms into a corner and hoped for the best... take it from me. This makes the prospect of mopping so much better when you know you're not going to be attacked by a falling broom, too.

    a mop and broom rack holding a variety of objects including a hand duster and a squeegee
    Target

    Promising review: "This broom holder fits perfectly in my small laundry room and holds everything I need to keep in there." —Breakfast Lover

    Price: $18.99 (originally $27.99)

    20. A countertop organizer for the clutter that has no home: Cotton pads, paperclips, most-used makeup items... whatever floats your boat! Remember, if it's clutter, it becomes instantly *not* clutter if you put it in a cute enough container. (Bonus points that this would look super cute next to the lidded bamboo jewelry box!)

    bamboo countertop organizer with two storage compartments
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this for my desk, my vanity, even in my craft room — versatile storage from a sustainable resource that looks gorgeous! Bought several other pieces in this collection, and all look and work just as well!" —MamaBunny

    Price: $20

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.