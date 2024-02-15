If Your Home Is Always Messy, These 20 Target Products Can Help Minimize Clutter

Hi, yes, this lives in my house. This has lived in my house since early 2020 so I can tell you that not only is it lovely to look at, but it holds up to the daily use of a parter who chucks his shoes onto it like he's auditioning for the shot put olympic team and also a toddler who thinks everything below the doorhandles is a plaything for his amusement. The shelf space is plenty wide so even bulky hiking shoes can go on any of the tiers without having to cram them, and the natural wood top has held up ~beautifully~ despite only having been wiped down, like, once ever.



Promising review: "Fits my shoes perfectly! Needed something to get the shoes in my closet off the floor and this fits 13 shoes wonderfully. All booties too! I was worried the shelves wouldn’t be high enough but I was wrong. It was easy to put together too. Took 15 minutes and I had my baby strapped in the front pack too! Worth it." —SCmama

Price: $48