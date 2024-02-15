If Your Home Is Always Messy, These 20 Target Products Can Help Minimize Clutter

1. A four-tier black metal shoe rack so pretty (and sturdy!) for your cluttered closet, getting you one step closer to the Clueless closet of your dreams! Wherever you stick it, it promises to turn your shoe pile into a shoe ✨experience✨.
Hi, yes, this lives in my house. This has lived in my house since early 2020 so I can tell you that not only is it lovely to look at, but it holds up to the daily use of a parter who chucks his shoes onto it like he's auditioning for the shot put olympic team and also a toddler who thinks everything below the doorhandles is a plaything for his amusement. The shelf space is plenty wide so even bulky hiking shoes can go on any of the tiers without having to cram them, and the natural wood top has held up ~beautifully~ despite only having been wiped down, like, once ever.
Promising review: "Fits my shoes perfectly! Needed something to get the shoes in my closet off the floor and this fits 13 shoes wonderfully. All booties too! I was worried the shelves wouldn’t be high enough but I was wrong. It was easy to put together too. Took 15 minutes and I had my baby strapped in the front pack too! Worth it." —SCmama
Price: $48
2. A set of extra large Command hooks that can hold up to 10 pounds of weight without leaving holes in your wall, which means you can say goodbye to wondering where you should hang your hat (or your delightfully extensive and totally necessary, thank you very much tote bag collection) at the end of the day.
3. A detachable scoop organizer for kids bathtub toys so everyone else in the household won't be stepping (and slipping) on rubber ducks.
4. A lidded bamboo jewelry box that lets you see all your shiny baubles at a glance and promises to give your earrings a safe home so you're not crawling on the floor looking for a lost one. Again.
5. A bamboo drying rack that will declutter your counter and will feel right at home in your kitchen whether you're going for cottagecore, or light academia, or plant parent vibes. (And it's a WORKHORSE that will hold all the mugs of tea and girl dinner dishes you've consumed while cleaning your house from top to bottom.)
6. A shower caddy with the capacity to hold *all* of your "TikTok made me buy it" hair masks, clarifying shampoos, and silicone scalp scrubbers your heart desires. (So that stepping into your shower is relaxing instead of another thing you have to tidy.)
7. A cute floral fabric bin to hide some clutter in plain sight and breakup big spaces. (Like I did in the cabinet of requirement which mostly consists of puzzles I swear I'm gonna do someday and board games.)
8. Some airtight food containers with the POP push-button lids for extra suction that will A) Make it easier to see what needs to go on the grocery list and clear up pantry space. And also, B) Make you feel like you're a fancy person on The Great British Bake Off who has a whole team of people just there to make your ingredients look amazing.
9. A two-tier fruit basket that you *can* use for fruit, but you can also use it to stuff EVERYTHING that's been living on your kitchen island into one place so you have room for a cutting board amidst the mayhem.
10. A soda organizer to help you fit as many sparkling waters in your fridge as possible. We're going to be organized AND hydrated, y'all.
11. A wooden pencil holder that also holds your phone because we like it when our organizing systems pull double duty on our counters and half duty in our wallets.
12. A rectangular wire mesh basket with cute natural wood handles that will hold anything and everything, but I use it for SNACKS and corralling all the protein bars I'm convinced will fix my life.
13. A makeup turntable organizer so you can keep all your beauty utensils in one place so that you can follow along with the latest make-up tutorial you've been dying to try without frantically hunting for the eyeshadow brush, not the powder blush.
Promising review: "I have one of these in both of my kids' rooms. It's perfect for baby lotions, creams, balms, etc. And it's perfect for grooming odds and ends as they get older. I especially love that it's proportioned just right that the tall items don't topple over when you move it. Snug, but just enough room." —tea145
Price: $15
14. A two-tier slide out organizer that will make you feel like you have yourself and your bathroom counter together because it even has a spot for your washcloths.
15. A wire basket that wants to help you out by keeping your food storage boxes super handy. No more digging for sandwich bags or saran wrap. This is your new lunch-making best buddy.
16. A water bottle rack that promises to support your need for multiple emotional support water bottles. No judgement, just organization, just the way we like it.
17. A multipurpose paper towel holder that is here to support all of those cleaning bursts you're going to be doing once your home is beautifully clutter-free.
18. A tiered spice rack that frees up space in the cabinet and makes it easier to find what you're looking for. Less time looking for spices means more time looking for yummy recipes.
19. A mop and broom rack that feels like a hug for your cleaning gear and for your closet space. If you're like me and have previously just shoved mops and brooms into a corner and hoped for the best... take it from me. This makes the prospect of mopping so much better when you know you're not going to be attacked by a falling broom, too.
20. A countertop organizer for the clutter that has no home: Cotton pads, paperclips, most-used makeup items... whatever floats your boat! Remember, if it's clutter, it becomes instantly *not* clutter if you put it in a cute enough container. (Bonus points that this would look super cute next to the lidded bamboo jewelry box!)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.