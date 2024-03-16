26 Target Items That Will Bring A Bit Of Color Into Your Home

1. Some potted artificial lavender reviewers are shocked only set them back five bucks. And to make it a ~whole vibe~ get this crowd-pleaser lavender shores candle to burn, too.
2. A Logitech Bluetooth wireless mechanical keyboard with extremely satisfactory clicky-clicky sounds and also the cutest colors to brighten up your desk space. I use this with my laptop on a stand and it helps my posture when I spend long hours at my desk.
3. A textured throw pillow for a quick refresh of that chair you've sat in all winter playing cozy Switch games.
4. A nice blue vase in anticipation of all the flowers you're gonna get this spring so you can Feel Really Official when you have a vase at the ready.
5. A floral fabric bin to hide some clutter in plain sight and break up big spaces. (Like I did in the cabinet of requirements which mostly consists of puzzles I swear I'm gonna do someday and board games.)
6. A set of floral hand towels that will make you feel like Anne of Green Gables anytime you go to wash your hands.
7. A welcome mat to replace the old one that is more "dirt" than "mat" at this point. (Putting this one in my cart because it's me, hi, I'm the problem; it's me.)
8. A plush floral throw blanket perfect for a Daisy Jones and the Six rewatch with its colorful retro vibes.
9. A printed accent rug begging to come keep your feet warm and jazz up your space with basically zero percent effort.
10. A gorgeous printed quilt I adore year round but looks ~especially~ lovely as winter starts to roll on out.
12. A floral table runner that'll liven up where you eat with the flick of a wrist. Anything that has a tassel on it adds ten points to your interior decorating skills, and this thing has four!
14. Some delightfully funky plastic tumblers so you and your drinks can feel glam without worrying about shattered glass or floor dents from your too-heavy water bottle. (Oops.)
17. An elegant shower curtain that won't clash with your current decor but promises to give your bathroom a whole new look.
18. A macrame light filtering velvet curtain to keep that pesky sun out when it starts rising earlier and earlier.
19. And some funky peel-and-stick animal wallpaper reviewers promise is a winner even for wallpaper novices.
21. A lil' rainbow lamp – don't let the kids' label fool you... it'll fit right in with your new colorful home.
22. A laundry basket because we might as well make laundry as fun as possible by getting a colored basket to help us with the job.
23. And some wired over-ear headphones to jam out to the new Kacey Musgraves album when your works-only-half-the-time bluetooth favs give out.
24. A wood and silicone mini kitchen set in cheerful colors that will inspire you to try that new cookie recipe that keeps popping up in your feed.
25. And a new enamel Dutch oven to go with them in colors that practically scream, "GOODBYE WINTER!"
26. And finally, a vintage-looking Igloo cooler but with modern perks like a stainless steel bottle opener on the outside and a color that screams, "I don't care what the groundhog said, warmer weather is coming!"
