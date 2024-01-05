20 Target Home Products That’ll Banish Clutter In The New Year

1. A four-tier black metal shoe rack so pretty (and sturdy!) for your cluttered closet, getting you one step closer to the Clueless closet of your dreams! Wherever you stick it, it promises to turn your shoe pile into a shoe ✨experience✨.
2. A pack of storage trays that you WILL use somewhere because, my gosh, why are there so many small things everywhere all at once?
3. A black storage crate so efficient, you're going to want it in duplicate, triplicate, and quadruplet sets because it's affordable and every closet in your home needs a designated catch-all.
4. A set of extra large Command hooks that can hold up to 10 pounds of weight without leaving holes in your wall, which means you can say goodbye to wondering where you should hang your hat (or your delightfully extensive and totally necessary, thank you very much tote bag collection) at the end of the day.
5. A detachable scoop organizer for kids bathtub toys so everyone else in the household won't be stepping (and slipping) on rubber ducks. Leave that nonsense in 2023 where it belongs.
6. A lidded bamboo jewelry box that lets you see the shiny baubles you got in your stocking at a glance and promises to give your earrings a safe home so you're not crawling on the floor looking for a lost one. Again.
7. A clear plastic storage bin WITH AN EXTRA TALL LID so you aren't having to unpack and repack a bin just because something sticks out at an odd angle above the rim.
8. A bamboo drying rack that will declutter your counter and will feel right at home in your kitchen whether you're going for cottagecore, or light academia, or plant parent vibes. (And it's a WORKHORSE that will hold all the mugs of tea and girl dinner dishes you've consumed while cleaning your house from top to bottom.)
9. A shower caddy with the capacity to hold *all* of your "TikTok made me buy it" hair masks, clarifying shampoos, and silicone scalp scrubbers your heart desires. (So that stepping into your shower is relaxing instead of another thing you have to tidy.)
10. A cute floral fabric bin to hide some clutter in plain sight and breakup big spaces. (Like I did in the cabinet of requirement which mostly consists of puzzles I swear I'm gonna do someday and board games.)
11. Some airtight food containers with the POP push-button lids for extra suction that will A) Make it easier to see what needs to go on the grocery list and clear up pantry space. And also, B) Make you feel like you're a fancy person on The Great British Bake Off who has a whole team of people just there to make your ingredients look amazing.
12. An organizer for food storage baggies so that you can kiss those overly large cardboard boxes (and digging around in the half-empty ones like a raccoon in a trash can) goodbye.
13. A two-tier fruit basket that you *can* use for fruit, but you can also use it to stuff EVERYTHING that's been living on your kitchen island into one place so you have room for a cutting board amidst the mayhem.
14. A three-tier metal utility cart whose wheels were made for rollin' and whose shelves were made for organizin'. (And that's just what they'll do.)
15. A soda organizer to help you fit as many sparkling waters in your fridge as possible to help with that New Year's resolution to stay hydrated.
16. A wooden pencil holder that also holds your phone because we like it when our organizing systems pull double duty on our counters and half duty in our wallets.
17. A portable filing box so you can finally have a home for all those pieces of paper floating around your house. You also get to feel really grown up when someone asks you for information and you can breezily say, "I've got it right here," AND IT'S ACTUALLY TRUE.
18. A rectangular wire mesh basket with cute natural wood handles that will hold anything and everything, but I use it for SNACKS and corralling all the protein bars I'm convinced will fix my life.
19. A two-tier slide out organizer that will make you feel like you have yourself and your bathroom counter together because it even has a spot for your washcloths.
20. A makeup turntable organizer so you can keep all your beauty utensils in one place so that you can follow along with the latest make-up tutorial you've been dying to try without frantically hunting for the eyeshadow brush, not the powder blush.
