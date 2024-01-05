Skip To Content
    20 Target Home Products That’ll Banish Clutter In The New Year

    If you thought you were going to make it through the day without reading a poem about my favorite plastic storage bins, you'd be wrong.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A four-tier black metal shoe rack so pretty (and sturdy!) for your cluttered closet, getting you one step closer to the Clueless closet of your dreams! Wherever you stick it, it promises to turn your shoe pile into a shoe ✨experience✨.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Hi, yes, this lives in my house. This has lived in my house since early 2020 so I can tell you that not only is it lovely to look at, but it holds up to the daily use of a parter who chucks his shoes onto it like he's auditioning for the shot put olympic team and also a toddler who thinks everything below the doorhandles is a plaything for his amusement. The shelf space is plenty wide so even bulky hiking shoes can go on any of the tiers without having to cram them, and the natural wood top has held up ~beautifully~ despite only having been wiped down, like, once ever.

    Promising review: "Fits my shoes perfectly! Needed something to get the shoes in my closet off the floor and this fits 13 shoes wonderfully. All booties too! I was worried the shelves wouldn’t be high enough but I was wrong. It was easy to put together too. Took 15 minutes and I had my baby strapped in the front pack too! Worth it." —SCmama

    Price: $38.40 (originally $48)

    2. A pack of storage trays that you WILL use somewhere because, my gosh, why are there so many small things everywhere all at once?

    Target

    My pro tip is to always have some of these empty and ready to go in my house, because I've used them for everything from holding Taylor Swift friendship bracelet beads to my preschooler's prized acorn collection.

    Promising review: "My daughter came from Georgia and showed me these gems. I bought a lot of them to redo my kitchen drawers after a remodel. The white ones fit perfectly in any drawer. I just went back and bought more yesterday. They wash up beautifully and look great." —Grandma

    Price: $2 for a two-pack (available in three colors)

    3. A black storage crate so efficient, you're going to want it in duplicate, triplicate, and quadruplet sets because it's affordable and every closet in your home needs a designated catch-all.

    two black storage crates stacked in an office
    Target

    It's me again! I'm the one who keeps one of these in every closet in my house! They've been lovingly labeled the "catch-all crates" because we use them for everything from storing items that need to go to the donation center to holding our ever-growing collection of old T-shirts and dish towels that get demoted to cleaning rags. 

    Bonus points that you can line them with a bag if you need a portable trash can for weeding the garden or that post-holiday fridge clean out you've been meaning to do!

    Promising review: "These are really nice and sturdy. We are using them in the garage for storing kids outdoor toys and accessories. Great size and really neat look!" —sz

    Price: $7.25

    4. A set of extra large Command hooks that can hold up to 10 pounds of weight without leaving holes in your wall, which means you can say goodbye to wondering where you should hang your hat (or your delightfully extensive and totally necessary, thank you very much tote bag collection) at the end of the day.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    While Command does have smaller hooks that I also highly recommend for things like hats, keys, and tote bags in the singular, these bulky buddies are even more versatile and not just because they hold more weight. The hook is higher, so if you're like me and have one too many tote bags that all bring you joy and therefore all must stay, the taller hook means more stack-ability and less chance of your bags ending up on the floor. Remember: Even if there's a lot of something, it's NOT clutter if it's loved and stored properly.

    Promising review: "I’m using these hooks to hold up curtain rods in different rooms, as well as holding heavy winter coats and bags in my entryway, and these do the job perfectly!" —Diane

    Price: $8.79 for a two-pack

    5. A detachable scoop organizer for kids bathtub toys so everyone else in the household won't be stepping (and slipping) on rubber ducks. Leave that nonsense in 2023 where it belongs.

    the gray netted bathtub organizer with felt water toys in tub
    Target

    Personally, this thing helps my household stay decluttered by both keeping foam letters and pull string scuba divers off the bathtub floor but also by helping us tell our kid that if it can't fit in the scooper, it's not coming in the tub. (Especially useful since he seems to think RC dump trucks need to change their delivery route to bath time.) We've had this going on two years and it seriously looks brand new and doesn't smell like the bathroom of a waterpark. Bless.

    Promising review: "So convenient and easy to install! Quick bath cleanup and the netting functionality is perfect for letting toys air dry." —Dbsteffen

    Price: $13.39

    6. A lidded bamboo jewelry box that lets you see the shiny baubles you got in your stocking at a glance and promises to give your earrings a safe home so you're not crawling on the floor looking for a lost one. Again.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    I love this thing. It's the perfect size for my jewelry collection and cute enough to leave out on my dresser. I bought it when I realized that my jewelry had unnecessarily sprawled out to three different organizers and I was spending more time hunting down a specific necklace. It also forced me to pick my highlights and declutter the rest, which frankly, is a boundary I needed in my life. (RIP to that one ring that kept turning my finger green.)

    Promising review: "This is the perfect jewelry box if you don’t have a lot of jewelry. I like that I can see into the box without opening it and it is definitely made of quality materials." —REN

    Price: $17.60 (originally $22)

    7. A clear plastic storage bin WITH AN EXTRA TALL LID so you aren't having to unpack and repack a bin just because something sticks out at an odd angle above the rim.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    🚨I LITERALLY wrote a poem about these bins🚨 When I tell you I'm slowly giving away my old storage bins and replacing them all with these bad boys, I am not kidding you. They are stackable, the plastic is the kind that feels indestructible (trust me, I've had some flimsy ones that crack after a couple of years), and the lid is so forgiving it makes you feel like you're using all available space.

    An Ode To Hefty Hi-Rise Bins

    Oh, Hefty Hi-Rise bins with your lids so tall,

    I've tried every predecessor,

    But to you they all fall.

    I just want to clean,

    Don't wanna measure.

    I guess I'll say what I mean: You made cleaning out that closet I avoided for two years because it stressed me out (because it's full of, like, weirdly shaped Halloween decor and half-broken toys I'm afraid to throw away because then my kid will cry) a pleasure.

    But seriously. You can thank me later.

    Price: $7.99

    8. A bamboo drying rack that will declutter your counter and will feel right at home in your kitchen whether you're going for cottagecore, or light academia, or plant parent vibes. (And it's a WORKHORSE that will hold all the mugs of tea and girl dinner dishes you've consumed while cleaning your house from top to bottom.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    It's me again: Your friendly neighborhood organizing expert. I used to have a flat plastic dish drying rack that did the trick, but I found myself constantly needing to clean it because of standing water and dust. This one is perfection with the bamboo and two tiers, and while lots of people use it freestyle, I highly recommend a drying mat to go under it.

    Promising review: "We’ve been using this daily for almost a year and it hasn’t shown a single bit of wear! I was worried it would start getting grimy with all of the water. A stylish must-buy!" —Obvibasic

    Price: $20

    9. A shower caddy with the capacity to hold *all* of your "TikTok made me buy it" hair masks, clarifying shampoos, and silicone scalp scrubbers your heart desires. (So that stepping into your shower is relaxing instead of another thing you have to tidy.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Love this thinner-sized shower caddy. Stores various-sized bottles and keeps everything looking clean and neat. So glad I switched it out from my previous wider caddy." —Bcmy

    Price: $16 (available in three colors)

    10. A cute floral fabric bin to hide some clutter in plain sight and breakup big spaces. (Like I did in the cabinet of requirement which mostly consists of puzzles I swear I'm gonna do someday and board games.)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Sturdy bin. Great for cube shelf. Love all the available patterns and colors to match any room." —Ashley

    Price: $8 (originally $10; also available in 17 other colors)

    11. Some airtight food containers with the POP push-button lids for extra suction that will A) Make it easier to see what needs to go on the grocery list and clear up pantry space. And also, B) Make you feel like you're a fancy person on The Great British Bake Off who has a whole team of people just there to make your ingredients look amazing.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    We got these as a gift many moons ago and have only added to our collection since. They're easy to clean, come in plenty of sizes, and will keep anything fresh. (We even used the smallest one for baby formula and could toss it in the diaper bag on the go!)

    Price: $15.19+ (originally $18.99+; available individually or in a set of five)

    12. An organizer for food storage baggies so that you can kiss those overly large cardboard boxes (and digging around in the half-empty ones like a raccoon in a trash can) goodbye.

    the food storage bag organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "Convenient to store the zip bags all in one place, looks sleek and modern." —Fran

    Price: $25.49 (originally $29.99)

    13. A two-tier fruit basket that you *can* use for fruit, but you can also use it to stuff EVERYTHING that's been living on your kitchen island into one place so you have room for a cutting board amidst the mayhem.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    In my defense, there's usually at least *one* fruit-related something in here. (Yes, fruit snacks count, imo.)

    Promising review: "This basket holds a ton of produce and looks clean and organized on the counter. It's higher quality than I expected for the reasonable price!" —clou

    Price: $25

    14. A three-tier metal utility cart whose wheels were made for rollin' and whose shelves were made for organizin'. (And that's just what they'll do.)

    The cart
    Target

    I've seen these most often used for kitchens and craft rooms, but my family uses ours as a way to store our snow cone machine and all the syrups that keep us alive in Texas summers. Highly recommend no matter your climate! 

    Promising review: "This is a great cart! I got this because I ran out of space on my bookshelf, and I know I’ll be buying more books with my book club. I’ve only filled half of the top shelf so far, and it held 13 books. So I’m guessing this entire cart will hold 72-78 books total, if you really wanted it to. It’s about three feet tall and looks great next to my armchair. It was very easy to build (took me less than 30 minutes to do alone). I highly recommend this cart!" —JR1616

    Price: $32 (originally $40; comes in three different colors) 

    15. A soda organizer to help you fit as many sparkling waters in your fridge as possible to help with that New Year's resolution to stay hydrated.

    the soda organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "This is great, it’s very subtly sloped on the inside so that the cans are always at the front and it’s made of a nice clear sturdy plastic." —jess28

    Price: $14

    16. A wooden pencil holder that also holds your phone because we like it when our organizing systems pull double duty on our counters and half duty in our wallets.

    the pencil and phone holder
    Target

    Promising review: "I actually liked this so much I bought one for my mom. I love that there is space underneath to fit the charging cord to go underneath. It is hard for the other person on the phone to hear you when the phone is vertical and is better heard horizontal. I use for videos and during gaming." —SpicyMama 

    Price: $9.20

    17. A portable filing box so you can finally have a home for all those pieces of paper floating around your house. You also get to feel really grown up when someone asks you for information and you can breezily say, "I've got it right here," AND IT'S ACTUALLY TRUE.

    the filing box
    Target

    Promising review: "I like that these file boxes are lightweight but sturdy. I’m downsizing and got rid of two heavy two-drawer file cabinets. These file boxes are much easier for me to handle." —LindaLuC

    Price: $13.69

    18. A rectangular wire mesh basket with cute natural wood handles that will hold anything and everything, but I use it for SNACKS and corralling all the protein bars I'm convinced will fix my life.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "Love these baskets! So many different ways to use them and seem very durable. I'm using some in my bathroom and some as creating a gift basket. Love the handles, quality, material. Very happy with my purchase." —KC

    Price: $10 (available in two sizes and two colors)

    19. A two-tier slide out organizer that will make you feel like you have yourself and your bathroom counter together because it even has a spot for your washcloths.

    the slide out organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for under the bathroom sink storage. It holds a lot of spare things — toothbrushes, toothpaste, sunscreen, razors, etc. Using it as a drawer definitely makes it easier to reach stuff further back." —Jett

    Price: $20 (available in three colors) 

    20. A makeup turntable organizer so you can keep all your beauty utensils in one place so that you can follow along with the latest make-up tutorial you've been dying to try without frantically hunting for the eyeshadow brush, not the powder blush.

    the turntable organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "I have one of these in both of my kids' rooms. It's perfect for baby lotions, creams, balms, etc. And it's perfect for grooming odds and ends as they get older. I especially love that it's proportioned just right that the tall items don't topple over when you move it. Snug, but just enough room." —tea145

    Price: $15

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.