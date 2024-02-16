It’s Baking And Roasting Season, So Here’s 25 Kitchen Items From Target To Help You Make All The Cozy Foods

1. A cast iron Dutch oven that you can use for baking, roasting, and simmering. Mine has been subjected to MANY a simmer pot recipe, because nothing is cozier than bread baking in the oven and fruity-cinnamony-citrus concoctions brewing on the stovetop. (Bonus points: It comes with its own plastic scraper for cleaning!)
2. A gold-colored, sizeable nonstick cookie sheet that's going to hold all your Instagram-worthy recipes and look cute while doin' it.
3. A nonstick roaster with a rack so you can follow along with everyone from Julia Child to Gordon Ramsay and make the ~perfect~ roast.
4. A set of reusable silicone baking cups that are planet-friendly and just downright delightful to bake with. Anything that makes me feel closer to a little cottagecore fairy baking treats for all the woodland creatures is an auto-buy. I don't make the rules.
5. A Ninja 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer because sometimes you want your food slow-cooked and simmering, and other times you are hungry yesterday and need a delicious home-cooked cozy meal ASAP.
6. A knife-block set because if you're trying to recreate scenes from Ratatouille, ain't nobody got time for dull blades and injuries. This block includes a sharpener to keep your blades chopping and your recipes as effortless as possible.
7. A matching ceramic-coated aluminum cookware set so you can finally say goodbye to that one sad pan you've been meaning to replace and hello, gorgeous to yummy and aesthetic dishes.
8. An OXO nonstick rolling pin that makes flattening out dough possible in one ✨smooth✨ move. (Adding this to my cart because if I have lumpy, uneven cinnamon rolls from my rolling pin catching on the dough one more time...)
9. A cookbook holder because some of us need to reread the recipe every time, or we're for sure going to leave something out. It also frees up room in your prep space and gives you a better chance of avoiding food splatters on the pages!
10. A pair of reversible acacia wood cutting boards that are easy to clean, easy on the eyes, and easy to imagine yourself arranging all sorts of little treats upon to present to guests. It's giving rustic chic, but also it's giving I'll-make-your-frozen-cookie-dough-cookies-look-amazing. We love a multitasker.
11. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that wants to become your next hyper fixation. Cast iron can basically become a hobby. There are so many different ways to season it, cook in it, and care for it. If you're going to be a grandparent eventually or "that one weird aunt who made fire food," this is the kind of skillet you could pass on to future generations. (And enjoy for literally your entire life.)
12. A KitchenAid mixer because baking and cooking are difficult enough without breaking your wrist trying to stir thick filling or dough. I have one and use it for everything and my wrists and I highly endorse it.
14. A nylon ladle so you can look official when taste-testing your newest creation. (And, like, spare your shirt from all the dribbles you would surely get if you tried to use a regular kitchen spoon. Ask me how I know.)
15. A Thermos WITH A FOLDABLE SECRET SPOON so you can benefit from your excellent meal prep all week no matter if you're at home in your Hobbit Hole or on your way to Mordor.
16. A pack of precut parchment paper that will fit your sheet pans and make your life so much easier. (I've fought with the little jagged-tooth boxes for too long. Precut all the way, baby.)
17. A set of three stackable cooling racks so you can make a literal tower of cookies and no one — including pesky physics — can dare stop you.
18. A bottle of Platinum Dawn Dish Soap because, listen, I have tried them all. As a person who hates nothing more than spending hours cleaning up after working in the kitchen, trust me — THIS soap will actually save you scrubbing time. It's not just for oily ducks, people; these are the big guns, and you're gonna want them for that weird layer of casserole that is glued to the bottom of your pan.
19. A Zojirushi rice cooker for when you spend all day roasting protein and want a side without the stress or hassle. (Does anyone else constantly burn even the instant rice? No? Just me?)
20. A set of insulated stainless-steel mixing bowls because the number one rule of cozy cooking is that you can never have too many bowls. How else will you have the space to try seventeen different fillings for your pastry puffs?
21. A food processor that wants to be besties with your new knife-block set because these two are a dream team. Cut your veggies in rough halves or quarters, dump them in the food processor, and ~voilà~ — a match made in heaven that just cut your prep time in half.
22. A 10-piece set of Rubbermaid containers that DO. NOT. STAIN. I've had these for literal years and they've held red-sauced foods many times and look like the day I bought them. If you're going to be making the kind of cold-weather foods that stick to your bones, make sure they don't stick to your storage containers.
23. A 10-speed blender that wants to be your #1 soup sous chef. (And maybe help you with your protein shakes in the morning, too, because she's kind like that.)
25. A set of three Nordic Ware cookie stamps because sometimes your baked goods just need a touch of pizzazz.
