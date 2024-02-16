Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    It’s Baking And Roasting Season, So Here’s 25 Kitchen Items From Target To Help You Make All The Cozy Foods

    Because there is nothing better than your house smelling like herbs, spices, and baked goods.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cast iron Dutch oven that you can use for baking, roasting, and simmering. Mine has been subjected to MANY a simmer pot recipe, because nothing is cozier than bread baking in the oven and fruity-cinnamony-citrus concoctions brewing on the stovetop. (Bonus points: It comes with its own plastic scraper for cleaning!)

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Promising review: "I bought this pot in red at Target over 10 years ago, and it’s still turning out awesome meals. It’s made so well. I just can’t say enough. Every now and then, I think about getting a Le Cr…you know the brand, and I think, 'Why?' This pot is a fraction of the cost of those and performs perfectly!" —mommapaula

    Price: $99.99

    2. A gold-colored, sizeable nonstick cookie sheet that's going to hold all your Instagram-worthy recipes and look cute while doin' it.

    the gold pan with loves of bread on top
    Target

    Promising review: "I can finally bake a whole batch of cookies on ONE baking sheet!!! Great standard baking sheet — and the beautiful gold color is a plus!" —Erin

    Price: $12

    3. A nonstick roaster with a rack so you can follow along with everyone from Julia Child to Gordon Ramsay and make the ~perfect~ roast.

    the roaster with meat and vetetables
    Target

    Promising review: "Big roaster, fit my 10-pound ham with room to spare. Rack and roaster cleaned SO EASILY. Even with brown sugar and honey stuck to it." —Brit

    Price: $25.49

    4. A set of reusable silicone baking cups that are planet-friendly and just downright delightful to bake with. Anything that makes me feel closer to a little cottagecore fairy baking treats for all the woodland creatures is an auto-buy. I don't make the rules.

    Assorted baking tools and ingredients displayed on a countertop for shopping
    Target

    Promising review: "I personally love these! We are low-tox and these are perfect to cut down on trash and they make removing the baked goods a breeze. Plus, they are so simple to clean." — A.

    Price: $9

    5. A Ninja 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer because sometimes you want your food slow-cooked and simmering, and other times you are hungry yesterday and need a delicious home-cooked cozy meal ASAP.

    A model using the cooker with the included pressure lid
    Target

    It can pressure cook, air fry crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm. It comes with a crisping lid, a pressure cooking lid, a 5-quart nonstick cooking pot, a 4-quart nonstick cook and crisp plate, a stainless steel nesting broil rack, and a handy recipe guide.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this product. From thick meats to veggies to starches, the Ninja Foodie has not failed me yet. It really cuts normal cooking times by half. I hesitated to buy this for so long, but I'm so happy I did. Yes, it's worth it. It can do anything. Very easy to use and convenient when I don't want to use my stove. The box packaging was a bit worn out, but my product was flawless, so no complaints." —MSD

    Price: $119.99 (originally $169.99)

    6. A knife-block set because if you're trying to recreate scenes from Ratatouille, ain't nobody got time for dull blades and injuries. This block includes a sharpener to keep your blades chopping and your recipes as effortless as possible.

    The knife with a sharpening system on the side
    Target

    This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears, and a storage block with a built-in sharpener. 

    Promising review: "These are the sharpest knives I have ever owned! Love them! I don’t put them in the dishwasher at all (they oxidize like lots of metals), just hand wash. I’m buying a second set for another family member because I love them so much!" —Megan

    Price: $149.99

    7. A matching ceramic-coated aluminum cookware set so you can finally say goodbye to that one sad pan you've been meaning to replace and hello, gorgeous to yummy and aesthetic dishes.

    The cookware set in cream with glass lids and stainless steel hardware
    Target

    This set includes a stockpot with lid, a saucepan with lid, a sauté pan with lid, and a frypan. Everything's dishwasher safe. 

    Promising review: "I have been using these pans for over a month now, and I love them. They are truly nonstick and easy to clean. I bought the white for myself and the blue set as a gift for my daughter. Even at full price, they are well worth it, but I got them on sale for half off — so they were a steal! I have purchased much more expensive pans that were not as good as these. They are beautiful, large, and of great quality. Time will tell how they hold up, but even if I have to replace a piece eventually, I won’t feel bad doing so at this price point. Highly recommend!" —Janine

    Price: $100 (available in two colors)

    8. An OXO nonstick rolling pin that makes flattening out dough possible in one ✨smooth✨ move. (Adding this to my cart because if I have lumpy, uneven cinnamon rolls from my rolling pin catching on the dough one more time...)

    A model using the rolling pin
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE this rolling pin!! I have used wooden rolling pins my entire life but hesitated to buy this one. I got it home and saw it was dishwasher-safe, which is a HUGE plus because you can’t technically get the wooden ones wet; they warp and grow all kinds of gross stuff if not completely dry. This rolling pin is nicely weighted (less pushing for you) and REALLY means nonstick. I make bread, pies, and cookies, and I have yet to find a dough that sticks to this like dough to my wooden ones. Love that you can sanitize it easily, that it’s weighted, and that it’s nonstick! Literally no complaints! I cannot recommend this enough!" —Anonymous

    Price: $20.99

    9. A cookbook holder because some of us need to reread the recipe every time, or we're for sure going to leave something out. It also frees up room in your prep space and gives you a better chance of avoiding food splatters on the pages!

    The holder with an open cookbook on it
    Target

    Psst — you could also use this to hold and display your fave cozy BookTok book when you're not actively reading it. I'm not telling you what to do with your life, but yes, you should definitely do that

    Promising review: "Once you have one of these, you feel like you can't live without it. It's perfect for cookbooks, an iPad, or a phone, and looks beautiful even without anything in it! Has held up very well with no dings, scratches, or chips." —Maddie

    Price: $19.99

    10. A pair of reversible acacia wood cutting boards that are easy to clean, easy on the eyes, and easy to imagine yourself arranging all sorts of little treats upon to present to guests. It's giving rustic chic, but also it's giving I'll-make-your-frozen-cookie-dough-cookies-look-amazing. We love a multitasker.

    Various kitchenware including a measuring cup, juicer, and cutting boards displayed with citrus fruits on a countertop
    Target

    Promising review: "I was so excited to get these cutting boards. I like that they have the rivets to stop juices from making a mess. The boards feel good to cut on and are nice and lightweight. For the price, this is a great value!" —Tiffany

    Price: $20 for two

    11. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that wants to become your next hyper fixation. Cast iron can basically become a hobby. There are so many different ways to season it, cook in it, and care for it. If you're going to be a grandparent eventually or "that one weird aunt who made fire food," this is the kind of skillet you could pass on to future generations. (And enjoy for literally your entire life.)

    the skillet with a cobbler
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I have avoided cast iron skillets for years, but recently, I got into making Dutch babies, and cast iron is a must. This one comes already seasoned, and it doesn't take a lot to keep it in shape." —Jolinegkg

    "Love this frypan. I’ve been wanting it for a long time. It will last forever and is something I can pass on to my daughter. Shipping was excellent as it came sooner than I expected." —Shopping on line

    Price: $24.90

    12. A KitchenAid mixer because baking and cooking are difficult enough without breaking your wrist trying to stir thick filling or dough. I have one and use it for everything and my wrists and I highly endorse it.

    the mixer in a light blue
    Target

    Promising review: "After a thorough search, I found this is one of the best KitchenAid mixers I’ve ever used. Target has a great deal on it. I will be making bread and cakes at home. (:" —Sania

    Price: $379.99 (originally $449.99, available in seven colors)

    13. A stoneware bowl for when you've made a delicious soup and want somewhere charming to put it.

    Target

    Promising review: "These bowls are sure to catch a compliment! The unique stoneware shape brings a natural feeling to your family gatherings, be it everyday or special event!" —Jo L

    Price: $4.99 per bowl

    14. A nylon ladle so you can look official when taste-testing your newest creation. (And, like, spare your shirt from all the dribbles you would surely get if you tried to use a regular kitchen spoon. Ask me how I know.)

    the ladle next to a pot of soup
    Target

    Promising review: "I have never had an official ladle spoon before of my own. I have used ones before that were stainless steel, but I didn’t like them. This one is so much easier to use and doesn’t burn your mouth when you try to taste-test your soups! I am in love with my ladle!" —Blutoof

    Price: $3

    15. A Thermos WITH A FOLDABLE SECRET SPOON so you can benefit from your excellent meal prep all week no matter if you're at home in your Hobbit Hole or on your way to Mordor.

    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve tried more than a handful of food jars, including other high-quality brand ones, but this one tops them all. My soups are still piping hot when I drink them for a later lunch. I pack them up early in the morning before work, and by my lunch, sometimes almost at 2 p.m., it is still pretty hot. I also love that the top serves as a little cup that I can enjoy smaller portions of my soup to cool off." —Twlee808

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors)

    16. A pack of precut parchment paper that will fit your sheet pans and make your life so much easier. (I've fought with the little jagged-tooth boxes for too long. Precut all the way, baby.)

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE these! I can’t find them anywhere but Target, so I buy them here all the time. They are the perfect size for a baking sheet and soooo much easier than using a roll that needs to be cut down and always curls up. I highly recommend these!" —SJL

    "Love to rip these in half and use them in the air fryer for easy clean up!" —KS

    Price: $4.89

    17. A set of three stackable cooling racks so you can make a literal tower of cookies and no one — including pesky physics — can dare stop you.

    cookies on the baking racks
    Target

    Promising review: "Had these for years. Use them for Christmas and birthday baking as three tiers and throughout the year for all kinds of baking." —ditzy

    Price: $11.99 (originally $11.99)

    18. A bottle of Platinum Dawn Dish Soap because, listen, I have tried them all. As a person who hates nothing more than spending hours cleaning up after working in the kitchen, trust me — THIS soap will actually save you scrubbing time. It's not just for oily ducks, people; these are the big guns, and you're gonna want them for that weird layer of casserole that is glued to the bottom of your pan.

    the dish soap
    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    Some reviewers don't like the strong smell, but as someone who swears by this and uses it at least three times a week, I can say it doesn't bother me in the slightest. I don't use this as a daily wash, but this is totally what I pull out for tough, stuck baking, roasting, and cooking mini disasters. 

    Promising review: "It's the only one I use...the best!!!" —Sensible and made well 

    Price: $4.79+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A Zojirushi rice cooker for when you spend all day roasting protein and want a side without the stress or hassle. (Does anyone else constantly burn even the instant rice? No? Just me?)

    The rice cooker with a digital panel
    Target

    It has a 3-cup capacity.

    Promising review: "This makes the softest, fluffiest rice EVER! It had a high quality and easy-to-clean design. I never thought the price was worth it but I saved up and took the plunge. I will never live another day of my life without one of these rice cookers in my home." —Luke

    Price: $169.99

    20. A set of insulated stainless-steel mixing bowls because the number one rule of cozy cooking is that you can never have too many bowls. How else will you have the space to try seventeen different fillings for your pastry puffs?

    The bowls in three different sizes and colors
    Target

    This set includes a 1.5-quart bowl, a 3-quart bowl, and a 5-quart bowl.

    Promising review: "I love these. Use them for everything! And they have held up forever now. I also bought them as a gift for a bridal shower, and anyone who loves to be in the kitchen will love these." —MS

    Price: $59.99

    21. A food processor that wants to be besties with your new knife-block set because these two are a dream team. Cut your veggies in rough halves or quarters, dump them in the food processor, and ~voilà~ — a match made in heaven that just cut your prep time in half.

    The food processor on a kitchen counter
    Target

    This processor has a 7-cup capacity.

    Promising review: "This was exactly what I was looking for…easy to use and easy to clean." —Tinab

    Price: $84.99 (originally $99.99)

    22. A 10-piece set of Rubbermaid containers that DO. NOT. STAIN. I've had these for literal years and they've held red-sauced foods many times and look like the day I bought them. If you're going to be making the kind of cold-weather foods that stick to your bones, make sure they don't stick to your storage containers.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    Did I mention they stack ~beautifully~?

    Promising review: "My husband purchased the first set several years ago. They don’t stain or peel like the Flex & Seal containers. Also love how they stack well on top of each other, saving space in the refrigerator when storing leftovers. Plan to purchase more in the near future." —MrsF1997

    Price: $24.99

    23. A 10-speed blender that wants to be your #1 soup sous chef. (And maybe help you with your protein shakes in the morning, too, because she's kind like that.)

    Target

    Promising review: "I have wanted a Vitamix blender for as long as I can remember. I just made my first soup!💙" —Cee

    Price: $299.95 (originally $349.95, available in two colors)

    24. A heart-shaped trivet to protect your table and display your "hearty" meals and snacks. 💖

    Target

    Promising review: "The Valentine's Day Wooden Heart Trivet is a nice piece for many uses besides a trivet. Note: It's not truly white, but has a smooth finish and whitewashed color. I am using it on my bathroom vanity." —Stephanie

    Price: $5

    25. A set of three Nordic Ware cookie stamps because sometimes your baked goods just need a touch of pizzazz.

    the cookie stamps with stamped dough
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how sturdy these cookie stamps are. They make for great cookies. The wood accent is pretty cute and it matches with the silver stamp well. My babies love helping out with stamping and I couldn’t ask for better bonding time." —MommieMich90

    Price: $29.99 for a set of three

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.