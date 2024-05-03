BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

    Fun little upgrades for every room in your house.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A machine washable quilted cotton cooling mattress topper you won't even be able to say five times fast before this thing has you off to optimal sleeping condition dreamland.

      View in list

    • A Zevo flying insect trap because you know what can make your space feel brand new overnight? NO MORE ANNOYING BUGS. I've had one of these in my kitchen for years because fruit flies are the bane of my existence. Super non-gross to change out the sticky pad, and the little buggers are drawn in by the light rather than me having to worry about spraying pesticides.

      View in list

    • An electric kettle you can display proudly on your counter that labels you as a sophisticated person who absolutely would never consider sticking their mug in the microwave. Nope. Not you. Lady Whistledown can put away her gossip pen for now.

      View in list

    Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most useful and loved home products on the list this week:

    1. A knitted inspirational potato because everyone knows that after boiled, mashed, and stuck in a stew, a potato's best form is as inspirational speaker. BRB. Sending this to all my burned out friends so we can start our own potato gang.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Can I just say that I *love* that this little guy is trending? It's giving ~hope for humanity~ in the best way.

    Promising reviews: "I saw this little potato at a restaurant counter and loved the quote so much I bought one for me and my two best friends. Such a cute and motivating carbohydrate." —Ess Vee

    "Purchased for my wife for giggles. I figured it would be just another widget that was fun to open and would disappear over time. It's currently sitting in a prominent spot in our living room. Well constructed. I slammed it on the table to give it a flat butt to sit on, which it withstood with a smile." —M. S. Schultz

    Price: $6.99

    2. A bento-style lunchbox for kiddos with a built in space for the ice pack to keep the food well and truly cold. Shoutout to all my fellow 90s babies who remember the limp cheese sandwiches when the ice pack would slide to the far reaches of your lunchbox. Today's kids don't know how well they have it.

    The bento lunchbox open with a roll, pretzels, boiled egg, tomatoes, carrots, and celery sticks.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We use this lunchbox to pack my kindergartners lunch every day. It keeps the food fresh and cold with the built in ice pack. It's very durable and it doesn't make the food taste like plastic. The different compartments help us giver her a variety of things to eat for lunch each day. I also love that it's environmentally friendly because we don't have to use plastic baggies every day! We will be buying more of these in the future!" —Kelsey

    Price: $29.99 (available in 10 colors)

    3. A machine washable quilted cotton cooling mattress topper you won't even be able to say five times fast before this thing has you off to optimal sleeping condition dreamland.

    Cat lying on the mattress topper.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everything about this mattress pad is superb, and I'm so hard to please when it comes to things for the bed. THIS is the best mattress pad I've ever owned. I've had so many. The material is wonderful, I would sleep on this without sheets. It's so well made and fits perfect. No smells, no snags, no imperfections, no kidding. Just a really comfortable, really great value." —Summer

    Price: $31.92+ (available in 10 sizes and seven colors)

    4. A handy 3-speed fan humans and pups would recommend. Reviewers love the hefty amounts of air without having to lug around a hefty base. If you're already sweating just setting up your fan... you might need a new one.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I use this fan all the time. I take it to hotels with me when I travel, I take it on cruises, and on vacations. It’s still solid, and doesn’t rattle like some cheap fans. If you’re a fan sleeper this is a good fan for you!" —Alan Tamplin

    "If you are looking for a good portable fan, you found it! I bought 3 for my bedroom and my girls. It's small and really keeps the air moving. You can put it on the counter or a small table in your room. Doesn't take up any room at all. Now that it's getting hotter in my state, I want to buy one for my kitchen for those cooking nights. Happy customer!" —Cindi

    Price: $16.50+ (available in two sizes)

    5. An electric kettle you can display proudly on your counter that labels you as a sophisticated person who absolutely would never consider sticking their mug in the microwave. Nope. Not you. Lady Whistledown can put away her gossip pen for now.

    The kettle next to a mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works very well. Very good product for the cost. Comes to boil quickly and has automatic shut off. Perfect to make a quick cup of tea or ramen noodles." —Dottie Sawyer

    Price: $12.99+ (available in two styles and five colors)

    6. A set of 24 airtight storage containers ~with labels~ because spring cleaning is scientifically proven to be a hundred times more bearable if you get to write the word "farafalle" at least once.

    Organized pantry shelves with labeled containers for various pasta and grains
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These containers are amazing! They keep everything fresh and protect foods like cereal and chips from being crushed in your pantry. They fit together nicely and actually take up a lot less space than all of the boxes and bags. I haven’t used the labels yet but they are supposed to be reusable which is great when you refill the container with a different food! I love these! I am going to order another set today!!" —Mandy

    Price: $31.99+ (available in black and gray)

    7. Some hard bristled cleaning brushes to reach those impossibly grimy corners you've been ignoring since *checks watch* last spring? April showers won't bring May mildew with these highly reviewed brushes at your side!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "If you have a stand up shower with sliding glass doors then these are going to be your best friend. I could never figure out how to clean the tight spaces where the doors were secured so i ordered these to try and they fit perfectly and cleaned it so well!!! These are a MUST have!" —Lauren

    "For someone who is obsessed with cleaning—don't judge—I was a bit skeptical of this tool. It lived up to the expectation and surpassed it! Perfect for getting into all those nooks and crannies. I will be buying another set." —Stacey D.

    Price: $9.99 (available in black or gray handles)

    8. A Shark vacuum powerful enough to get all the ick out of your space for a fraction of the price of some of those competitors. Call me old fashioned, but I love a clearly visible dustbin so I can 👀 at all the sweet, sweet dust I'm busting as I clean. Very motivating.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vac is awesome. The suction power is great for both carpet and bare floors. The 'lift-away' mechanisms are color coded which makes it easy to find/use. The bin has two secure locking mechanisms, so you don't have to wonder if it is in place correctly. It switches from carpet to bare floor easily. When you are using it on the bare floor, the dog hair gets sucked up and not blown around like some other vacs. The swivel makes it nice to move around furniture. It is well made, easy to use and it does a great job!" —Archie M.

    Price: $149.99+ (available in four colors)

    9. And a two-pack of air purifiers that'll clean the air for you while you clean the floors! Reviewers swear these help cut back on those pesky allergens that have us all blowing our noses and wiping our teary eyes right about now.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "All I can say is this thing is a BEAST!! Been running on high for about two hours! I can totally tell a difference in the air I'm breathing! Pretty quiet. Sounds like a small fan! Totally livable white noise. Would be great for sleeping, although mine is in my living room. I have a small place, but I can't believe the difference this thing is making! Will pay for filters when the time comes! Worth every penny! Would buy again!" —JenN

    Price: $299

    10. A cool mist humidifier you and your houseplant babies will love because it helps keep everyone happy and hydrated. (Your succulent called: They approve this purchase.)

    A humidifier operating next to a lamp and indoor plants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to admit this one is our favorites! I have bought numerous vaporizers/humidifiers for our family and this one is definitely THE keeper! It is compact, but is fantastic at putting moisture in the bedroom through the night (and longer) to ease congestion. In the winter I keep it running to add moisture to the dry air. Another huge plus is it is extremely simple to clean, unlike many others!" —James

    Price: $29.97+ (available in two sizes)

    11. An immersion blender because cabinet and drawer space is more precious than the one-ring in this housing market and why get a huge food processor when you can simply have something that resembles a magic wand instead?

    Person using a handheld immersion blender to mix ingredients in a glass bowl on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t want the bulk of a food processor taking up space on my shelves, so I tried this and love it. It is simple to use and simple to clean up it, chopped up red peppers and carrots into tiny pieces for soup, and then the immersion blender smoothed it all up after it was cooked. Would buy again in an instant." —KrisH

    Price: $21.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors)

    12. Or a KitchenAid food chopper that is a *bit* bigger, but so cute and functional that you'll absolutely make some space next to the salt and pepper shakers to accommodate it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this little processor! It's ideal for the two of us and easy to clean. I don't do a lot of reviews but this just may be my best purchase all year. It's so handy." —Shirley Campbell

    Price: $44.50+ (available in nine colors)

    13. A set of four hotel-quality towels to take self-care past the "next level" and straight to the penthouse of at-home luxury. If you're like me and say, "These are fine," about something you use every single day... this is your sign to join me in ordering some new towels. Because we deserve it.

    Five plush red towels neatly rolled and stacked on a wall-mounted shelf in a bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Soft and absorbent, not too thick for easy drying. Look beautiful on the towel bar, but get the job done. Dimensions are generous. I’m very pleased!" —Yellowroseoftexas

    Price: $33.99 for a set of eight towels (available in 14 colors and various other sets)

    14. A Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker reviewers swear is the best iteration of the Keurig yet! This should basically count as earning money because it'll severely decrease your outside coffee expenses by sheer convenience alone.

    Keurig machine dispensing coffee into a mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this Keurig K-Express nearly a year ago and it has worked flawlessly. Very Quiet. I no longer wake up my wife every morning. I have used both K-Cups and a K-Cup Replacement that allows me to use my own ground coffee, and have never had a bad experience. The Strong setting works well also. I would suggest this coffee maker to anyone." —R Linnebur

    Price: $69.99 (available in three colors)

    15. A Zevo flying insect trap because you know what can make your space feel brand new overnight? NO MORE ANNOYING BUGS. I've had one of these in my kitchen for years because fruit flies are the bane of my existence. Super non-gross to change out the sticky pad, and the little buggers are drawn in by the light rather than me having to worry about spraying pesticides.

    Person holding the insect trap full of gnats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok, so I have never written a review before cause I've never felt this much passion an relief from something I've bought before. But this guy arrived this morning and has been putting WORK in. 😭 I have gnats because of my plants but my late night scrolling keeps them buzzing in my face for the light from my phone. So it's been on for about 8 or 9 hours and look how many it has. 😭😭 MY ROOM CAN FEEL LIKE HOME AGAIN, I'm about to order 50 extra sticky traps for the summer cause its a miracle worker. 😭" —Fely 

    Price: $19.97+ (available in six multi-packs)

    16. A reversible quilted furniture protector you can just toss in the washing machine after any major spills or pet stains. Comes in lots of colors to blend into whatever furniture situation you have, or give your room an instant (and clean!) makeover by choosing a new hue to spruce up the place.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was quite impressed with how soft and comfortable these couch protectors were, along with being high quality for an affordable price. Love how easy it is to install as it also comes with rubber bars that really sticks the protector into the crevasses of the couch so it doesn’t move around. The sizes are perfect for our oversized sofa and seat. Machine washer friendly and my couches feel adequately protected. Definitely recommend for pet parents!" —Jasmin Prieto

    Price: $21.59+ (available in nine sizes and 24 colors)

    17. Some comfy, breathable sheets to make the too-hot summer months more bearable.

    Bed with the sheets folded back
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the queen size four-piece sheet set and have been extremely pleased with my purchase. The sheets are incredibly soft and comfortable, making for a luxurious night's sleep. The fitted sheet has deep pockets, ensuring a secure fit on my mattress without slipping off. Additionally, the sheets wash well and maintain their softness after several washes. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, providing great value for the price. Overall, I highly recommend the queen size four-piece sheet set for anyone looking for high-quality, comfortable sheets at an affordable price." —Permelia Thomas

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 45 colors)

    18. A set of two flip-top plastic carafes if you're like me and like the appeal of the super organized and bougie fridge look but don't love the idea of having to restock constantly. These will make you feel 2000s rom-com main character energy without the hassle.

    Two labeled carafes with drinks, one marked &#x27;Mango&#x27; and the other &#x27;Watermelon&#x27;, inside a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "There are the perfect size for canned juice. And they fit perfectly in my fridge door. I bought them for a brunch(mimosas) and they worked perfectly. You do have to hand wash the bottles but the lids are dishwasher safe." —Jessica 

    "These were great for our holiday. Get togethers because they are easy for elderly people and children to pick up, Because they have a narrow neck. I thought they might be hard to clean but they were not. I really love these." —Jk

    Price: $11.99

    19. A hummingbird feeder for those of us who have made "Come look at this bird!" at least half of our personalities.

    Hummingbird feeding from a red feeder with a coastal view in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've got a pair feeders with metal bases. Dang things are all tarnished and rusty inside and out after only two seasons. So I got one of these. Love this thing. Seems very well made. Good fitment between all pieces. Base is fully plastic, so no opportunity for rust or corrosion. Cleans easy. I like the glass bottle as well. There's a reason this is the number one seller on Amazon. It's a great feeder." —J. Mansoo

    Price: $10.98

    20. A Kitsch satin pillowcase because you've been meaning to buy one forever since you heard about how great it is for your skin and hair, but never got around to it. This is your time to rise, shine, and have great pillowcase hair!

    Person sleeping comfortably on a bed with a leopard print pillowcase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m SUCH a fan of Kitsch products. But this pillow case is perfection!!!!! It’s like sleeping on a silk cloud. I love the zipper feature. Keeps my hair smooth, and feels cool to the touch!" —K.C. Richards

    Price: $18.99+ (available in two sizes, 34 colors, and also in packs of two)

    21. A pizza cutter wheel that besides having a blade cover, being more compact than traditional pizza cutters, and very easily taken apart for a full cleaning... it's just so darn cute! 10/10 will be making "vroom vroom" noises as I run it over my Digiorno.

    The pizza cutter beside a well-cut pizza
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Disclaimer: Using this pizza cutter may result in extreme pizza slicing efficiency, causing your friends to beg you to host pizza parties every week. Embrace the power (and responsibility) that comes with being the pizza master." —Devin

    Price: $9.99+ (available in three colors)

    22. A BPA-free silicone mini muffin pan because part of adulthood is realizing you are your own muffin man and these pans make it so much easier to live on Drury Lane.

    Hand placing chocolate chips on cookie dough balls in a red baking tray
    amazon.com

    Pro Tip from reviewers: The flimsy nature is A+ for getting goodies out of the tray, but can also cause spillage. Place this on top of a cookie sheet for extra stability while putting in and out of the oven!

    Promising review: "I was looking for a way to make egg cups without making a giant mess. This is perfect. You don't even have to spray it with oil ahead of time. The baked eggs slide out easily and it also cleans very easily. By nature its not super stable. Id recommend placing on a cookie sheet before adding whatever you're baking." —EAndre 

    Price: $9.98+ (available in six sizes)

    23. A folding nonslip step stool for those of us who are ~vertically challenged~ and want to have access to more than just the bottom 5 feet of our living spaces.

    Person using step stool to reach upper kitchen cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great little step stool. Works great for me and my kiddo. Helps her reach the sink and me to reach the higher cabinets. I love how it folds up and stashes away in a corner until needed so it's not in the way." —Victoria

    Price: $14.99+ (available in six sizes and 16 colors)

    24. A set of pots and pans to get you back on track with all your "we have out to eat food at home" cooking goals you made at the top of the year. (I believe in you.)

    Various new cookware items including pots and pans displayed on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these pans. Not only are they so aesthetically pleasing but they also do a great job of cooking and distributing heat. They fit perfectly in my drawer because the handles are removable which makes them very easy to stack. Also, I've found that the size of the pots & pans are perfect for what I need. There's just enough big ones that hold a whole meal and the smaller size ones are great when cooking for two. Last thing, I love that it comes with lids for the pots and pans because then I can use them as Tupperware." —Sloane 

    Price: $69.99+ (available in six styles and two colors)

    25. A pack of matching frames your soon-to-be gallery wall will thank you for putting in the cart.

    Collage of scenic landscape photos on a wall in matching frames
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used these to frame some of my children's artwork they did at school to have above my TV in the living room. I am so happy! The little hanging things work amazing! It was easy to put the art in the frames, and the back holds the frames very securely. And I love that the front is plastic instead of glass so I don't have to worry about anything shattering." —Sarah McLeroy 

    Price: $16.99+ (available in 17 sizes and eight colors)

    26. And a two-tier pull out organizer so you can stop accidentally purchasing duplicates and triplicates of your skincare stock because you didn't see them in the jumble beneath your bathroom sink.

    Transparent organizer with various skincare products and a patterned makeup bag on a vanity
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing bathroom organizer. Really makes under the sink feel and look more organized. The shelves are really easy to install with non slip inserts for the corners. It also comes with dividers to organize even more. They are easy to pull in and out and allows you to see what you have, the shelves are sturdy and have no problem sliding in and out. There’s enough space on the bottom and top shelf to put taller items! Great product!" —Jeff Slade

    Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.