26 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most useful and loved home products on the list this week:
1. A knitted inspirational potato because everyone knows that after boiled, mashed, and stuck in a stew, a potato's best form is as inspirational speaker. BRB. Sending this to all my burned out friends so we can start our own potato gang.
2. A bento-style lunchbox for kiddos with a built in space for the ice pack to keep the food well and truly cold. Shoutout to all my fellow 90s babies who remember the limp cheese sandwiches when the ice pack would slide to the far reaches of your lunchbox. Today's kids don't know how well they have it.
3. A machine washable quilted cotton cooling mattress topper you won't even be able to say five times fast before this thing has you off to optimal sleeping condition dreamland.
4. A handy 3-speed fan humans and pups would recommend. Reviewers love the hefty amounts of air without having to lug around a hefty base. If you're already sweating just setting up your fan... you might need a new one.
5. An electric kettle you can display proudly on your counter that labels you as a sophisticated person who absolutely would never consider sticking their mug in the microwave. Nope. Not you. Lady Whistledown can put away her gossip pen for now.
6. A set of 24 airtight storage containers ~with labels~ because spring cleaning is scientifically proven to be a hundred times more bearable if you get to write the word "farafalle" at least once.
7. Some hard bristled cleaning brushes to reach those impossibly grimy corners you've been ignoring since *checks watch* last spring? April showers won't bring May mildew with these highly reviewed brushes at your side!
8. A Shark vacuum powerful enough to get all the ick out of your space for a fraction of the price of some of those competitors. Call me old fashioned, but I love a clearly visible dustbin so I can 👀 at all the sweet, sweet dust I'm busting as I clean. Very motivating.
9. And a two-pack of air purifiers that'll clean the air for you while you clean the floors! Reviewers swear these help cut back on those pesky allergens that have us all blowing our noses and wiping our teary eyes right about now.
10. A cool mist humidifier you and your houseplant babies will love because it helps keep everyone happy and hydrated. (Your succulent called: They approve this purchase.)
11. An immersion blender because cabinet and drawer space is more precious than the one-ring in this housing market and why get a huge food processor when you can simply have something that resembles a magic wand instead?
12. Or a KitchenAid food chopper that is a *bit* bigger, but so cute and functional that you'll absolutely make some space next to the salt and pepper shakers to accommodate it!
13. A set of four hotel-quality towels to take self-care past the "next level" and straight to the penthouse of at-home luxury. If you're like me and say, "These are fine," about something you use every single day... this is your sign to join me in ordering some new towels. Because we deserve it.
14. A Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker reviewers swear is the best iteration of the Keurig yet! This should basically count as earning money because it'll severely decrease your outside coffee expenses by sheer convenience alone.
15. A Zevo flying insect trap because you know what can make your space feel brand new overnight? NO MORE ANNOYING BUGS. I've had one of these in my kitchen for years because fruit flies are the bane of my existence. Super non-gross to change out the sticky pad, and the little buggers are drawn in by the light rather than me having to worry about spraying pesticides.
16. A reversible quilted furniture protector you can just toss in the washing machine after any major spills or pet stains. Comes in lots of colors to blend into whatever furniture situation you have, or give your room an instant (and clean!) makeover by choosing a new hue to spruce up the place.
18. A set of two flip-top plastic carafes if you're like me and like the appeal of the super organized and bougie fridge look but don't love the idea of having to restock constantly. These will make you feel 2000s rom-com main character energy without the hassle.
19. A hummingbird feeder for those of us who have made "Come look at this bird!" at least half of our personalities.
20. A Kitsch satin pillowcase because you've been meaning to buy one forever since you heard about how great it is for your skin and hair, but never got around to it. This is your time to rise, shine, and have great pillowcase hair!
21. A pizza cutter wheel that besides having a blade cover, being more compact than traditional pizza cutters, and very easily taken apart for a full cleaning... it's just so darn cute! 10/10 will be making "vroom vroom" noises as I run it over my Digiorno.
22. A BPA-free silicone mini muffin pan because part of adulthood is realizing you are your own muffin man and these pans make it so much easier to live on Drury Lane.
23. A folding nonslip step stool for those of us who are ~vertically challenged~ and want to have access to more than just the bottom 5 feet of our living spaces.
24. A set of pots and pans to get you back on track with all your "we have out to eat food at home" cooking goals you made at the top of the year. (I believe in you.)
26. And a two-tier pull out organizer so you can stop accidentally purchasing duplicates and triplicates of your skincare stock because you didn't see them in the jumble beneath your bathroom sink.
