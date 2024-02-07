Skip To Content
    25 Home Items From Nordstrom That Are Truly Worth Spending Money On

    Y'know, for some people, it's custom to buy yourself a bunch of stuff in February in the name of self-love. (It's me.)

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An outdoor home pizza oven Bluey fans know is guaranteed to make you neighbor (and parent) of the year.

    the pizza oven with a cheese pizza
    Nordstrom

    Price: $349

    2. A mini Always pan from Our Place that is so cute it basically doubles as a decorative piece for your stove top. Reviewers love that it's the perfect size for smaller servings, too.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Wow. I've been so pleasantly surprised by this pan. I’ve historically used LeCreuset, All-Clad, and Food52 (GreenPan) cookware but I’m switching all my nonstick to Our Place. I use this pan, its larger version, and the small pot ALL THE TIME. One cookware design feature I feel is severely underutilized is the rivet-free interior. It is a game changer not having to work around or clean around rivets on the inside of the cookware. This is largely one piece of material and it’s great. The nonstick is the best I’ve had on any pan set I’ve used. Everything just glides. I historically have been someone who liked “classic” colors for my cookware but I’ve been converted to loving the splash of color with these pots/pans. They’re so cute. They are oven-safe and the included wooden utensil and lid are such great touches. They are deeper than your typical pan which makes them even more versatile. I can’t recommend these enough. I've found my forever cookware brand." —themeeshell

    Price: $120 (available in six colors)

    3. An electric kettle because it won't take up all the room on your counter but will make you feel fancy.

    the kettle
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Great style and fast working — what's not to love! First reason for buying was the design — very sharp look, simple base, the one we got is in white and works perfectly with our decor. Use is super simple, basically, decide what temp you want it to reach and if you want it to hold or turn off after reaching the temperature. Push to button and in a fast few minutes, water is ready for coffee, tea, even a lazy cup of ramen or instant oats. This isn't a giant kettle, that is actually what we replaced, so I'd define it as the right size for hot water for two/few versus a house party." —JDinHNL

    Price: $195

    4. A self-watering indoor garden if you want to feel like a garden witch even if you live in an apartment on the hundredth floor or in a basement room with no natural light. It has its own LED light source, water reservoir, and plant collars and it comes with basil starters to get you going!

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Being raised in a farming family, I know how much fun growing, harvesting, enjoying fresh herbs, vegetables, fruit, and flowers are. When I had my own homes with yards I always had a victory garden growing my favorite things. I now live in a patio-style home and my pot-grown herbs and veggies have suffered. The Click & Grow is great and I'm now able to grow my own herbs which I love to cook with and put in sandwiches and salads!"CrrtLvr

    Price: $99.95 (available in two colors)

    5. A Vitruvi diffuser to make your home smell lovely and help you unwind after a long day. Pretty sure if you walk past this with a glass of cucumber water, you can tell people you have an in-home spa and no one can argue with you.

    model sitting on a bed next to the white diffuser on a nightstand
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love this diffuser! The porcelain casing is very luxe; it would look at home in a spa, on a desk, or bedside. It diffuses into a nice thin stream that you can see (unlike some other models that aren't strong enough.) I love it, and their oils are great too." —Breezy33

    Price: $123 (available in two colors)

    6. A Crosley record player that will have you humming "Girl, Put Your Records On" and gives you the perfect excuse to start collecting all your fave artists' newest albums ~on vinyl~. (Which is just a cool thing to say, let's be real.)

    the black record player
    Nordstrom

    Price: $179.95

    7. A rapid cold brew coffee maker because is there anything better than waking up on a muggy, gloomy day to freshly brewed cold coffee? (Like, hot coffee has its place, but SO DOES COLD, Y'ALL.) Bonus points that making your java at home means one less stop on your way to work and more money in your wallet. Win-win.

    the cold brew coffee maker
    Nordstrom

    Price: $149.99 

    8. A hypoallergenic silk pillowcase — it might not fix your life, but it will fix your skin, hair, and pillowcase allergy issues. You know what? Never mind. This *will* fix your life.

    a light blue pillow on a bed
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Have purchased two, one in Plum and another in Bronze. Had the Plum for six months to check out the quality. No issues, hand wash, and hang dry. Has made a huge difference in my hair, much less breakage, not as oily. Wonderful for my skin, which is rosacea-prone and feels so much better than cotton. Highly recommend a silk pillowcase over a silk bonnet, as it benefits both hair and skin." —Sarah

    Price: $79.95+ (available in three sizes and nine colors)

    9. A Le Creuset Dutch oven you can use for baking, cooking, simmer pots, or for just adding a touch of homey brightness to your stove top.

    a dutch oven on a table
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Le Creuset cookware is a workhorse in the kitchen with so many uses. Cleans beautifully and so versatile. Love this color too!" —Charlotte

    Price: $375 (available in seven colors)

    10. An Igloo Tagalong cooler that wants to adventure with you to sports practices, picnics, the beach, or just to your backyard to hang out with some cool drinks. It's the perfect size for snacks and beverages and it's darn cute while doing its job. (I've got an Igloo cooler circa the '90s that is still holding up, but she might just be getting the boot for this cutie.)

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "SO cute! Way bigger than I expected. You could very easily fit a six-pack with room to spare!" —Smsmsm222

    Price: $59.99 (available in three colors)

    11. An Ugg reversible throw pillow because we trust them with our shoes, so of course we trust them with our couch accessories. Girl math says that these are two pillows for the price of one, so you're basically ✨saving money✨ by adding them to your cart.

    a couch full of fuzzy pillows
    Nordstrom

    Price: $49 (available in three colors)

    12. A handheld steamer and iron since nobody has actual time for ironing boards and we love a gadget that can do double duty for all our clothes neatening needs.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I had seen this iron a number of times on Instagram and it exceeds expectations when put to use! It removes wrinkles in seconds - I use it on my pants every day! This device is perfect to travel with and so much better than dragging out my clunky ironing board." —diariesofaworkingwoman

    Price: $120 (available in five colors)

    13. A Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Scented Candle — everyone knows you can never have too many candles and the NEST brand is a cult favorite among candle enthusiasts.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Smells amazing and fills my big open space. Burns evenly. Pleasantly surprised. Will repurchase when it burns down." —Pinknurse

    Price: $48+ (available in two sizes)

    14. A Casper dog bed because your home is also your four-legged friend's home and they like to feel pampered and luxurious, too.

    model in bed with the dog bed and a dog below it
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I physically have to pick my dog up out of this bed to make her do anything other than nap. Three years old and now her favorite thing to do is sleep in the only dog bed she’s ever loved." —Anonymous

    Price: $139+ (available in three sizes and three colors)

    15. A Bluetooth speaker that feels both modern and vintage but no matter your vibe, you're going to look cooler than cool playing your way to this year's Spotify Wrapped on this speaker instead of directly from your phone.

    the tan bluetooth speaker
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Works great! The sound is great and looks nice and sleek." —Tlee44

    Price: $279.99

    16. A jewelry stand complete with a drawer that's here for you no matter how many baubles you buy. From rings to necklaces to that one lone earring you're still holding out hope you'll find the match to, this baby can handle them all.

    the white jewelry stand with gold accents
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This jewelry box 🗃️ is beautiful. 🤩 It is very easy to put together and goes great with a white bedroom set!" —Paulatj

    Price: $40 

    17. A digital photo frame for showing off all those photo editing skills you picked up from TikTok. Best of all, you can upload directly to the frame from their app, so no annoying cords and hunting down of dongles required!

    the digital photo frame
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift to my nephew and he loves it!" —Nana love

    Price: $149.99 (available in two colors)

    18. A smart fragrance diffuser because we're living in the future and we all deserve to control our scent outlets from our phones. You can set schedules so you're not wasting precious fragrance while you're out and about, but it will be on to greet you when you come back home.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I got this thing with high hopes and it didn’t disappoint! I have a smallish living room and it is more than capable of filling it with a pleasing scent. But the best feature has to be in app where it will stop when you leave the house and resume when you come back. It’s great to come home to your fave volcano candle smell! And the app is very straight forward. For large spaces I’d recommend two." —Shakattack

    Price: $93.99

    19. A pill box that will keep you organized and stylish all week long. Anything that is this cute and helps you remember to take your multivitamin is basically a healthcare write-off, IMO.

    the pink pill box
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This pill box is so cute and fits all of my vitamins and supplements perfectly. I love the black on white, it's very chic and minimalist. The outside is a soft matte finish, which makes it feel very high end." —MCostelloR

    Price: $20 (available in five colors)

    20. A USB table lamp with wireless charging if you want to feel like you're in a fancy hotel from the comfort of your own bed.

    the lamp with a phone on it
    Nordstrom

    Price: $89.99

    21. A six-piece bath towel set reviewers swear by and will make that one judgy extra-adulty adult in your life think you have your life together when they come over.

    the set of blue towels
    Nordstrom

    Promising reviews: "These are really absorbent and soft. I am definitely going to add more of these to my linen closet!" —Northwester

    "I was in need of black towels and this set was perfect. The towels are a great weight (not too heavy and not too light) and look great. Such a great value!" —Hollyspin

    Price: $85 (available in seven colors)

    22. A weighted body pod that will make you feel snuggly and safe without all the heat of a weighted blanket.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The size made me skeptical, but boy was I wrong. My big weighted blanket was too hot and the weight was too heavy to move from room to room. This is the perfect size and weight. I finally found something that can move around with me from the couch to bedroom or even when I travel."aly1756

    Price: $88

    23. An automatic sensor liquid soap pump and caddy because we do enough work in our day-to-day lives without adding "soap pumper" to the list, thank you very much. To quote Hamilton, "That's one less thing to worry about."

    the silver soap dispenser and caddy next to a sink
    Nordstrom

    Price: $79.99

    24. A set of four stoneware mugs from Le Creuset because nothing says "ultimate host" like inviting all your friends for after-dinner coffee in matching mugs.

    a set of four blue mugs
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I purchased this thinking it must be quality if it is Le Creuset. And it is! Beautiful gradation of purple/lavender, thick stoneware but not heavy to hold, keeps contents hot! Holds up well through microwave and dishwasher. Love it!" —Lorelei12

    Price: $80 (available in four colors)

    25. An aloe vera plush that will not require any kind of strict watering schedule but would love to binge your fave show on the couch with you and your new weighted body pod.

    the aloe vera plush
    Nordstrom

    I'm a BIG fan of Jellycat. They're well-made and literally everyone who comes into contact with them can't help but be charmed by their pleasantly derpy smiles. I don't have a green thumb, but that's not going to stop me from owning an army of Jellycat plant life. 

    Price: $65

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.