25 Home Items From Nordstrom That Are Truly Worth Spending Money On

1. An outdoor home pizza oven Bluey fans know is guaranteed to make you neighbor (and parent) of the year.
2. A mini Always pan from Our Place that is so cute it basically doubles as a decorative piece for your stove top. Reviewers love that it's the perfect size for smaller servings, too.
3. An electric kettle because it won't take up all the room on your counter but will make you feel fancy.
4. A self-watering indoor garden if you want to feel like a garden witch even if you live in an apartment on the hundredth floor or in a basement room with no natural light. It has its own LED light source, water reservoir, and plant collars and it comes with basil starters to get you going!
5. A Vitruvi diffuser to make your home smell lovely and help you unwind after a long day. Pretty sure if you walk past this with a glass of cucumber water, you can tell people you have an in-home spa and no one can argue with you.
6. A Crosley record player that will have you humming "Girl, Put Your Records On" and gives you the perfect excuse to start collecting all your fave artists' newest albums ~on vinyl~. (Which is just a cool thing to say, let's be real.)
7. A rapid cold brew coffee maker because is there anything better than waking up on a muggy, gloomy day to freshly brewed cold coffee? (Like, hot coffee has its place, but SO DOES COLD, Y'ALL.) Bonus points that making your java at home means one less stop on your way to work and more money in your wallet. Win-win.
8. A hypoallergenic silk pillowcase — it might not fix your life, but it will fix your skin, hair, and pillowcase allergy issues. You know what? Never mind. This *will* fix your life.
9. A Le Creuset Dutch oven you can use for baking, cooking, simmer pots, or for just adding a touch of homey brightness to your stove top.
10. An Igloo Tagalong cooler that wants to adventure with you to sports practices, picnics, the beach, or just to your backyard to hang out with some cool drinks. It's the perfect size for snacks and beverages and it's darn cute while doing its job. (I've got an Igloo cooler circa the '90s that is still holding up, but she might just be getting the boot for this cutie.)
11. An Ugg reversible throw pillow because we trust them with our shoes, so of course we trust them with our couch accessories. Girl math says that these are two pillows for the price of one, so you're basically ✨saving money✨ by adding them to your cart.
12. A handheld steamer and iron since nobody has actual time for ironing boards and we love a gadget that can do double duty for all our clothes neatening needs.
13. A Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Scented Candle — everyone knows you can never have too many candles and the NEST brand is a cult favorite among candle enthusiasts.
14. A Casper dog bed because your home is also your four-legged friend's home and they like to feel pampered and luxurious, too.
15. A Bluetooth speaker that feels both modern and vintage but no matter your vibe, you're going to look cooler than cool playing your way to this year's Spotify Wrapped on this speaker instead of directly from your phone.
16. A jewelry stand complete with a drawer that's here for you no matter how many baubles you buy. From rings to necklaces to that one lone earring you're still holding out hope you'll find the match to, this baby can handle them all.
17. A digital photo frame for showing off all those photo editing skills you picked up from TikTok. Best of all, you can upload directly to the frame from their app, so no annoying cords and hunting down of dongles required!
18. A smart fragrance diffuser because we're living in the future and we all deserve to control our scent outlets from our phones. You can set schedules so you're not wasting precious fragrance while you're out and about, but it will be on to greet you when you come back home.
19. A pill box that will keep you organized and stylish all week long. Anything that is this cute and helps you remember to take your multivitamin is basically a healthcare write-off, IMO.
20. A USB table lamp with wireless charging if you want to feel like you're in a fancy hotel from the comfort of your own bed.
21. A six-piece bath towel set reviewers swear by and will make that one judgy extra-adulty adult in your life think you have your life together when they come over.
22. A weighted body pod that will make you feel snuggly and safe without all the heat of a weighted blanket.
23. An automatic sensor liquid soap pump and caddy because we do enough work in our day-to-day lives without adding "soap pumper" to the list, thank you very much. To quote Hamilton, "That's one less thing to worry about."
24. A set of four stoneware mugs from Le Creuset because nothing says "ultimate host" like inviting all your friends for after-dinner coffee in matching mugs.
25. An aloe vera plush that will not require any kind of strict watering schedule but would love to binge your fave show on the couch with you and your new weighted body pod.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.