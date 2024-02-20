Skip To Content
If You Just Own Too Much *Stuff*, These 27 Home Decor Items Will Help

I really prefer to clean up rather than to clean out, tbh.

by
Ashley Schumacher
by Ashley Schumacher

BuzzFeed Contributor

,
Becca Glasser-Baker
by Becca Glasser-Baker

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A water bottle organizer since getting rid of our emotional support bottles is not an option, but tidying them up most definitely is.

A water bottle organizer full of colorful bottles
amazon.com

Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I've been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.17+ (available in four styles). 

2. A cube organizing shelf because what's the point of having cute trinkets if you can't look at them all the time from the comfort of your bed/cozy chair/living room couch? (In other words, this cube shelf can go anywhere, so what's stopping you?)

A reviewer&#x27;s bedroom with cubby shelves and green light
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this shelf! It fit perfectly in the small area I had available, and the cubes gave me the ability to store and organize an unbelievable amount of stuff! I got bins for eight of the cubes and left four open and it looks great! I genuinely have nothing bad to say about it! (It was slightly complicated to put together but my husband was able to do it in a couple of minutes in a space so small he had to build it up vertically and still it only took a cpl minutes!)" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $40.74+ (available in eight styles and nine colors). 

3. An eight-piece desk drawer organizer set to house all your planner-perfect markers, stickers, and pens. (But mostly to make more room in your drawer for the washi tape you've been eyeing!)

A model&#x27;s desk full of school supplies
Walmart

The set comes with eight assorted pieces in three different sizes.

Promising review: "Love the versatility. My son has an older desk that has non-standard size drawers. I tried lots of other desk inserts and nothing else fit. I was really glad to find these because you can custom fit them to any size drawer and create your own layout. There are so many different bins that you can use them in several drawers and for different purposes. Because you can arrange them in any format, you can custom fit them to fit any space. Definitely recommend them. They can be used again and again for any space and purpose." —Shelly

Get it from Walmart for $6.33

4. A K-Cup carousel so you can make your mornings as easy on yourself as possible. This will help you peruse your K-Cup offerings even when you've only got one pre-caffeine brain cell online.

A black k-cup organizer filled with various colored pods
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have seen several versions through out the years and all were much wider and took up a lot of counter space due to their width. This one is very small and takes up very little space but fits a large amount of K-cups in it. Spins very easily and smoothly and requires enough force that it just doesn't spin when touching it or removing the one you want." —Justin

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).

5. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet because more storage means more room for cute towels and your extensive bath bomb collection.

A white over the toilet organizer
Wayfair

Promising review: "Love this cabinet and the detail on cabinet doors and handles as well as the MUCH-NEEDED spacious shelves since downsizing to a smaller space with no under-sink storage." —Tia

Get it from Wayfair for $155.99+ (originally $260.99; available in white or gray).

6. A mini shelf to fit over the back of your stove because you should never feel guilty for impulse buying spices and fun oils to try in the kitchen.

A stove shelf in a reviewer&#x27;s home with oil on it
amazon.com

Promising review: "Wish I'd gotten one of these along time ago. It fits perfect, stays in place and is easy to clean. Items fit nicely and I don't have to worry about them falling behind my oven. I totally recommend getting one of these." —DMurphy

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors; don't forget to clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%). 

7. A stackable can organizer rack with three tiers because you never know when you're going to need that canned cranberry sauce, and this rack will help you out until you do.

A white can organizer, full of colorful cans
amazon.com

Promising review: "I wasn't expecting to fall in love with a can organizer rack. In fact, I even thought I'd return it if it didn't meet my needs. Well, weeks later, it's one of my most favorite organizational pantry pieces, and everyone's getting one for Christmas. The setup was extremely easy. The back and sides fold open, and then you hang the racks on, fasten the row separators, and place the rubber end caps on the sharp pieces. No tools required at all. It holds 36 regular cans — four in each row. OR you can store the fat/large cans three to a row. It's extremely sturdy even when packed to the brim. I was really surprised at what a quality piece this is. Adding the rubber end caps and stoppers for the bottom was a nice touch. I love the fact that each row has its own adjustable 'lane.' This keeps the cans rolling forward nice and orderly (no bumping into each other) and can be adjusted any way you need to fit the cans you are storing. If you love to organize and have a good-size canned food surplus, then I highly recommend getting this one." —Brooke

Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in four styles).

8. A 14-piece airtight storage container set that will also look ~aesthetic~ when you're gathering ingredients for cooking/baking endeavors. These also help with decluttering because allllll those boxes of penne can finally come together in one place.

the organizers holding sugar and other dry goods in a pantry
amazon.com

This set contains two extra-large containers, four large containers, four medium containers, four small containers, a measuring spoon set, a chalkboard marker, and reusable chalkboard labels.

Promising review: "The ROLLS ROYCE of food storage! 💖💖💖I absolutely love these containers from!! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others, and the price is much more affordable. I really like the fact that the lid handles are made up of durable plastic. The assortment of sizes is a plus; they're easy to stack on one another and are rather durable. The locking mechanism works well to seal but is not difficult like others I've tried to open. The pen, chalkboard labels, and measuring spoon set are great additions to the set. Everything you might need for pantry organization has been provided. The sizes of the containers are also just perfect for my needs. I feel like these are really going to hold up well over time and serve as great staple pieces in my pantry. I would definitely make this purchase again and am already thinking about ordering more to make my pantry even more streamlined and organized!" —Manzi

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in seven styles). 

9. And a kitchen wrap organizer rack because there is nothing worse than hunting for the correct food storage wrap only to discover you've got, like, three boxes of aluminum foil. This is really saving your sanity *and* your wallet because you can see what you've got at a glance and save yourself from buying duplicates.

A bronze plastic wrap storage unit holding wrap in a cabinet
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have been a bit tortured for a long time by the clumsy disorganization of boxes of tinfoil, wax, and parchment papers, etc., in my kitchen cabinets. I took some time to research reviews looking for a simple, convenient, and affordable item that would allow me to organize and manage these items. I am very satisfied with this — it SOLVED my problem! The rack is a perfect size and very sturdy. I actually bought two as I have two homes, and I am very satisfied." —Leslie S

Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in bronze or white). 

10. A set of aesthetic storage bins to get you motivated to store some of your clutter. "Organized" doesn't have to mean "boring." These cuties can hold everything from shoes to craft supplies, helping you tidy up and look chic.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I am using in my laundry room to store items that used to clutter the top of my washer and dryer. What I particularly like about these bins is that the sides are easily lowered to see items that I need but when sides are pulled up to full height, all items are out of view. This was an unexpected bonus. I was considering purchasing bins with inflexible sides and would have had to pull down each bin to view items." —Ellen Anderson

Get them from Amazon for $22.94+ (available in 11 styles and 19 colors).

11. A storage unit customers swear is worth a spot in your home because the drawers are deep. It's sturdy enough to hold your stuff, but also light enough that you can move it around when you inevitably wake up one morning and decide to totally overhaul a room. (No? Just me?)

amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This easy to assemble storage organizer has been the perfect addition to my college apartment. It provides the perfect amount of extra storage I needed to keep my room clutter free." —Julia green

Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in 13 colors).

12. A wall-mounted wine rack designed to hold your wine glasses and your bottles. The convenience of an alcohol cart without taking up precious floor space: Sign me up!

A metal wine container that reads &quot;wine&quot; mounted on a wall with clear wine glasses and faux ivy
amazon.com

Promising review: "I ran across this accidentally, then realized it would be the perfect addition to my mini-bar wall. This rack is sturdy and well-made. I find no stray pieces of metal or bad paint spots. It's very easy to mount, and the mount included provides the strength to hold full bottles of wine and the stemware underneath. I added corks to the basket under the bottle, as I couldn't come up with anything else, but you really don't see them much. I wanted a splash of color just like others have mentioned in reviews, so I painted the 'WINE' letters with inexpensive acrylic paint and a coarse brush to achieve the effect I wanted. I highly recommend this rack!" —Terry Moore

Get it from Amazon for $22.46+ (available in two designs and two colors.)

13. A mug holder so you and your guests can see all the options because everyone knows your mug design can make or break your day. Choose wisely. (And easily with this cute mug tree!)

A wooden mug tree covered in colorful mugs
amazon.com

Promising review: "The branches screw in, making it more stable, and I have several large and heavy mugs on the tree at all times. It never totters even when the weight is distributed unevenly, and my slightly oversized mugs fit on it just fine. I am overall very satisfied with this purchase, especially for the price." —Rachel Kutch

Get it from Amazon for $15.85+ (available in three colors). 

14. A three-tier corner shelf to help you store your kitchen stuff or so you can set out all your ingredients and utensils before you start cooking like all the famous chef humans do.

A reviewer home with the shelf and cooking supplies in various colors and sizes
amazon.com

Promising review: "It's a little fiddly to put together, but once assembled it worked great for my purpose. Can be used as a straight two-tier shelf or rotated to any angle to use in corners or other awkward spaces. I especially like that it can be rotated in either direction. I tried it a couple of ways to find the best configuration for my 'beverage corner.' It's quite sturdy once assembled. I had to move it a few times while finishing some work in my kitchen and had no worries about picking it up with mugs and assorted other items on both shelves." —Annette T.

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven sizes). 

15. A small two-tier sliding drawer storage unit because hodgepodge assortments of stuff are aesthetic if they're in cute little slide-out drawers. It's a rule.

A silver storage united with colorful fruits and mugs inside
amazon.com

Psst. This comes as a pack of two for double the two-tier storage!

Promising review: "Exactly what I needed in the bottom of my pantry. It is smooth sliding, easy to assemble, and a nice sturdy piece to hold everything I need." —Jane

Get it from Amazon for $59.83 

16. A rolling cart perfect for basically every room in your house because nothing says "I'm adulting to my fullest capabilities" like an adorably organized cart.

A cart in a reviewer&#x27;s home full of various shapes and colors of beauty products
amazon.com

Promising review: "Originally bought this product because I was running out of space for my makeup and beauty products. I LOVE LOVE LOVE this! Read mixed reviews but for me it couldn’t be anymore perfect. A little small, but it is so cute. Has hooks on the side for towels, etc. If you’re looking for something to keep space, but something not too bulky this is for you! Definitely going to order another one. Perfect for a girl who needs makeup organization or even for a bathroom to organize cleaning supplies." —Nhi

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in black and white). 

17. A three-tier hanging fruit basket that will encourage you to sneak more of nature's candy into your diet and will keep your produce all in one place.

A three-tier black fruit basket with apples
amazon.com

Promising review: "I had a set of those really old woven wire collapsible baskets from my childhood that had cheap chains that were constantly pulling apart. After repairing them with twist ties for the hundredth time, I decided I was done with them. I wanted to find a set of hanging baskets that looked nice and held a lot. I liked that these ones are made from wire that wraps horizontally rather than vertically, and the wire is close enough together that I'm not worried about losing things through the side of the basket. The hanging chains are sturdy and aren't going to pull apart, which is a relief. These fit perfectly inside my pantry hanging from a rod, but the package also included ceiling hooks which I thought was a nice addition. We've been using them for a couple of months now, and they have been perfect. They hold stuff, they aren't in the way, no complaints." —Jeninmaine

Get it from Amazon for $20.97+ (available in black and chrome). 

18. A self-adhesive mini shelf to display your knickknacks, keep your vitamins and frequent skincare products up off your counter, or showoff that you finally printed and framed that cute Valentine's Day photo. Since it's held up by Command Strips, you can easily move it around without leaving a series of holes in your wall!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I didn't even know that the Command brand made shelves and not just hooks or tape. I bought this while at college to use as a medicine shelf, but I'm definitely considering ordering more for at home to display my figurines! This shelf is the perfect size for a few figures, depending on how big your figures are. The shelf is extremely durable and seems very high quality. I would highly recommend if you're looking for a removable shelf or just an easy one without the commitment of screws! (:" —4ubz

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two colors).

19. A room divider because sometimes no matter how hard you try, there are just parts of your home that aren't as cute, and now you can hide them ~aesthetically~. Say goodbye to that cluttered craft corner without having to touch a single hot glue gun or bead. Just pop up the divider and voila! Your guests don't have to see that you're still not over your obsession of making Taylor Swift friendship bracelets.

A black and white room divider in a reviewer&#x27;s home separating the living room from office
amazon.com

Promising review: "Since my spouse and I joined the work-from-home club, we needed great makeshift dividers to transform our bedroom to a home office. These dividers have helped us as we work from home during the day, doing our work assignments. These dividers have been easy to use (maneuverable) and sturdy enough to be the best dividers for a home office experience!" —Alonzo Black

Get it from Amazon for $46.67+ (available in two sizes and eight colors). 

20. A round storage ottoman so you can have a place to put up your feet and also store your fav cozy socks for cold-emergency access.

Target

Promising review: "Really cute, just the right size for someone to put their feet up and warm up by the fire. Storage too!" —Grammy

Get it from Target for $69.74+ (originally $92.99+; available in eight colors).

21. A ladder rack totally ready to hold your accessories and look cute in the background of your fit check posts.

A white ladder in a home with yellow and white scarves, tan pant and a white bag
Nordstrom

Get it from Nordstrom for $66

22. A compost bin Mother Nature and all your houseplants fully endorse because why throw something away if you can turn it into yummy nutrients for your plant babies?

A white compost bin that says &quot;compost&quot; in black a in a reviewer&#x27;s home with hand and dish soap next to it
amazon.com

Promising review: "When I received my compost container, I was pleasantly surprised with the product. It is very well made and exactly what I needed. It’s a great size to keep on the kitchen counter and it looks very nice with its professional clean look. The top is easy and smooth to lift up and the filter keeps it from smelling of anything at all. White enamel looks great in my kitchen and having it do its job while looking good on my kitchen counter is a positive all the way around." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two styles).

23. A wall hook rack for all your accessories including all the cowboy hats you'll be wearing during Beyonce's country era.

A mounted wall hook rack with accessories
Anthropologie

Get the rack from Anthropologie for $118

24. A mirrored jewelry/beauty cabinet reviewers swear will hold your entire jewelry collection. It also locks, so if you're like me and there are little curious hands at home, this prevents unauthorized earring perusal and (*gulp*) consumption.

An interior picture of a reviewer&#x27;s jewelry collection inside a jewelry cabinet
amazon.com

Promising review: "If you’re thinking about purchasing this but skeptical of little reviews...BUY IT! I was able to fit all of my jewelry and makeup items that aren’t in my makeup bag, plus extra travel bags in the drawer at the bottom. The wood is really pretty and fits my house style. It was fairly easy to assemble on my own. Overall I think it looks really good and suits my needs!" —Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three colors). 

25. A hair accessory organizer because claw clips are in and keeping them in a jumbled heap that makes it impossible to find the one that perfectly compliments your outfit is out.

Hair clips in a reviewer&#x27;s home
amazon.com

Promising review: "Needed to store my daughter’s hair clip collection. Quality material, it’s still flattening from being folded in the package. Definitely worth it!." —Alyssa Estrada

Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in three colors).

26. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" your remote and TV snacks will thank you for getting because they don't like falling into the depths of your couch anymore than you like digging for them. 

A blue pillow with five holes fitting a can, a drink, a remote control, and a phone
www.amazon.com

Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. 

Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.

Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.  

27. A toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser that will make your morning routine feel 5-star hotel luxe and hold your beauty favs for ultra easy access. 

small rectangular curved-edged white organizer mounted to a a wall holding supplies
reviewer pulling toothbrush out of the organizer and pushing it into the toothpaste dispensing slot
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this product. The holder keeps everything in place so there is no mess all over the counter top. The cups are great because they magnetically attach to the product and they WORK and stay in place. The toothbrush holder is awesome. No more touching other people's toothbrush trying to find yours. Best of all is the toothpaste holder. Simply place the toothpaste into the holder and push the lever a couple of times in order for the toothpaste to begin coming out." —Tracy Divers

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine styles, including larger sizes with more cups). 

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.