If You Just Own Too Much *Stuff*, These 27 Home Decor Items Will Help

1. A water bottle organizer since getting rid of our emotional support bottles is not an option, but tidying them up most definitely is.
2. A cube organizing shelf because what's the point of having cute trinkets if you can't look at them all the time from the comfort of your bed/cozy chair/living room couch? (In other words, this cube shelf can go anywhere, so what's stopping you?)
3. An eight-piece desk drawer organizer set to house all your planner-perfect markers, stickers, and pens. (But mostly to make more room in your drawer for the washi tape you've been eyeing!)
4. A K-Cup carousel so you can make your mornings as easy on yourself as possible. This will help you peruse your K-Cup offerings even when you've only got one pre-caffeine brain cell online.
5. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet because more storage means more room for cute towels and your extensive bath bomb collection.
6. A mini shelf to fit over the back of your stove because you should never feel guilty for impulse buying spices and fun oils to try in the kitchen.
7. A stackable can organizer rack with three tiers because you never know when you're going to need that canned cranberry sauce, and this rack will help you out until you do.
8. A 14-piece airtight storage container set that will also look ~aesthetic~ when you're gathering ingredients for cooking/baking endeavors. These also help with decluttering because allllll those boxes of penne can finally come together in one place.
9. And a kitchen wrap organizer rack because there is nothing worse than hunting for the correct food storage wrap only to discover you've got, like, three boxes of aluminum foil. This is really saving your sanity *and* your wallet because you can see what you've got at a glance and save yourself from buying duplicates.
10. A set of aesthetic storage bins to get you motivated to store some of your clutter. "Organized" doesn't have to mean "boring." These cuties can hold everything from shoes to craft supplies, helping you tidy up and look chic.
11. A storage unit customers swear is worth a spot in your home because the drawers are deep. It's sturdy enough to hold your stuff, but also light enough that you can move it around when you inevitably wake up one morning and decide to totally overhaul a room. (No? Just me?)
12. A wall-mounted wine rack designed to hold your wine glasses and your bottles. The convenience of an alcohol cart without taking up precious floor space: Sign me up!
13. A mug holder so you and your guests can see all the options because everyone knows your mug design can make or break your day. Choose wisely. (And easily with this cute mug tree!)
14. A three-tier corner shelf to help you store your kitchen stuff or so you can set out all your ingredients and utensils before you start cooking like all the famous chef humans do.
15. A small two-tier sliding drawer storage unit because hodgepodge assortments of stuff are aesthetic if they're in cute little slide-out drawers. It's a rule.
16. A rolling cart perfect for basically every room in your house because nothing says "I'm adulting to my fullest capabilities" like an adorably organized cart.
17. A three-tier hanging fruit basket that will encourage you to sneak more of nature's candy into your diet and will keep your produce all in one place.
18. A self-adhesive mini shelf to display your knickknacks, keep your vitamins and frequent skincare products up off your counter, or showoff that you finally printed and framed that cute Valentine's Day photo. Since it's held up by Command Strips, you can easily move it around without leaving a series of holes in your wall!
19. A room divider because sometimes no matter how hard you try, there are just parts of your home that aren't as cute, and now you can hide them ~aesthetically~. Say goodbye to that cluttered craft corner without having to touch a single hot glue gun or bead. Just pop up the divider and voila! Your guests don't have to see that you're still not over your obsession of making Taylor Swift friendship bracelets.
20. A round storage ottoman so you can have a place to put up your feet and also store your fav cozy socks for cold-emergency access.
21. A ladder rack totally ready to hold your accessories and look cute in the background of your fit check posts.
22. A compost bin Mother Nature and all your houseplants fully endorse because why throw something away if you can turn it into yummy nutrients for your plant babies?
23. A wall hook rack for all your accessories including all the cowboy hats you'll be wearing during Beyonce's country era.
24. A mirrored jewelry/beauty cabinet reviewers swear will hold your entire jewelry collection. It also locks, so if you're like me and there are little curious hands at home, this prevents unauthorized earring perusal and (*gulp*) consumption.
25. A hair accessory organizer because claw clips are in and keeping them in a jumbled heap that makes it impossible to find the one that perfectly compliments your outfit is out.
26. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" your remote and TV snacks will thank you for getting because they don't like falling into the depths of your couch anymore than you like digging for them.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
27. A toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser that will make your morning routine feel 5-star hotel luxe and hold your beauty favs for ultra easy access.
Promising review: "I love this product. The holder keeps everything in place so there is no mess all over the counter top. The cups are great because they magnetically attach to the product and they WORK and stay in place. The toothbrush holder is awesome. No more touching other people's toothbrush trying to find yours. Best of all is the toothpaste holder. Simply place the toothpaste into the holder and push the lever a couple of times in order for the toothpaste to begin coming out." —Tracy Divers
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine styles, including larger sizes with more cups).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.