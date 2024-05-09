BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Easy Home Updates From Wayfair That’ll Trick Your Brain Into Thinking You Completely Redecorated

    Otherwise known as "things you can buy when listening to TTPD on repeat."

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A distressed accent mirror for that final OOTD check before you head out the door, but make it ✨magic forest fairy vibes✨.

    The mirror on the wall over a dresser
    Kat/Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s beautiful! My mom is having a Lord of the Rings party, and I bought the mirror for her. She loves it." —Zoe

    Price: $263.99 (originally $324.97)

    2. And a whimsical cat tree because your feline friends called and they also want in on those magic forest vibes.

    Flower-shaped cat tree with two platforms and a cubby
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with this cat tree. It’s exactly as pictured, colors and all. Very excited to see my cat enjoy it. I also love that this tree is a cute addition to my apartment. I’ve never liked the standard looking cat trees, so this was a bonus!" —Ashley

    Price: $61.99 (originally $69.99)

    3. A Chenault bath rug soft enough to be pup-approved but absorbent enough to keep you from slipping when getting out of your morning shower.

    Kelly/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Extremely soft and comfortable to stand on. And they do not slip around which is excellent for safety reasons. I have the 17x47 in front of the vanity & the 20x32 in front of the changing room bench. They are so comfortable that my dogs will come to the cold basement bathroom and curl up on them." — Kelly

    Price: $9.31+ (originally $13.99+; available in four sizes and nine colors)

    4. An embroidered throw pillow to brighten up your fav chair and provide you some back support when you inevitably end up slouching while scrolling your FYP.

    Decorative pillow with textured diamond pattern on a window seat
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolute LOVE these! Great quality, perfect boho chic vibe and generous sizing." —Lona

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $90+; available in three styles)

    5. A shoe storage cabinet giving you another flat surface to show off trinkets while also tidying up the shoe graveyard near your front door.

    Drawer-style shoe organizer with various sneakers displayed for easy selection and storage
    Stephanie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love my new cabinet! It was fairly easy to put together. Somewhat difficult to get the inside shelves screwed in by myself, but was doable. Perfect addition to get the shoes off the floor all over house and my 7-year-old even enjoys putting her shoes away."Sara

    Price: $89.99 (originally $213.50; available in four colors)

    6. A two-drawer file cabinet on wheels because being a responsible adult who keeps track of paperwork sucks, but it sucks *less* if you can roll everything out in your handy-dandy (cute) filing cabinet.

    Bedside table with lamp and plant beside a bed, featuring minimalist design ideal for home decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it! It looks just like the photo on the website. The cabinet is sturdy and looks nice. It perfectly holds my printer (which is huge) on the top shelf, and a few office Knick-knacks on the shelf below. The file drawer holds 25 hanging file folders, maybe a few more." —Renee

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $94.99+, available in brown and beige)

    7. A stunning upholstered headboard — it's not listed in the product description, but I'm pretty sure this thing is guaranteed to make you dream about your latest romantasy book and promises to give your whole room some oomph.

    Patterned bed headboard with a forest and animal design in a bedroom setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very happy with this and it looks great!" —Anonymous

    Price: $329.99 (originally $349; available in sizes twin–queen)

    8. A quirky but classy giraffe lamp even your poshest friends can't call weird because the color scheme is immaculate.

    Gold giraffe lamp base with a navy lampshade on a wooden table.
    Sylvie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fell in love with these lamps when I saw them on the website. Very eclectic and I love the pop it gives my decor. The gold is absolutely beautiful." —Tamera

    Price: $84.99 (originally $143.99)

    9. A set of two adjustable wall sconces because if you haven't heard, big overhead lights are out and small, warm lights scattered throughout the room are in.

    Wall-mounted brass lamp with a wicker shade in a room with wallpaper
    Kristin/Wayfair

    Price: $134.99+ (available in three fixture finishes and two shade colors)

    10. A trio of framed canvas prints that are A) adorable and B) Kelly Clarkson approved because they're from her Wayfair home line. I trust Kelly Clarkson with my fav songs and now also my wall decor.

    Framed botanical prints above a wooden cabinet with assorted potted plants displayed on it
    Monica/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very happy with our purchase. We needed to fill a large space over the couch. I wanted something that went with our surroundings. The size, color and theme of the prints for the price was just perfect." —Janet

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $114.99+; available in four sizes and five frame colors)

    11. And this velvet office chair also from Clarkson's home line where you can sit and think about how much we as a society owe her for suggesting that Taylor Swift re-record her masters. (Thank you, Kelly.)

    A pink tufted office chair with gold accents beside a desk
    Amy/Wayfair

    BRB: Just gonna spin around in this chair and remind myself that Taylor sends Kelly flowers for every re-release. 

    Promising review: "I ordered this in turquoise and it's delicious! Very comfortable and so pretty. It has just the right amount of firmness. The rounded back gives some great support and makes it feel cozy while sitting in it." —Marj 

    Price: $149.99+ (available in 14 colors)

    12. A fake eucalyptus plant because you faux sure don't need another real plant to look after, but greenery brightens up any room!

    Artificial green plant in a white textured pot, displayed on a stack of books on a wooden table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are the cutest little plants for adding a touch of decoration to any room." —Debbie

    Price: $22.99 (originally $34.99)

    13. A down alternative mattress topper to lengthen the life of your mattress by making you 10 times more comfortable for way less than the price of a whole new sleeping setup.

    White mattress topper on bed
    Jackie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This mattress topper is incredible! I suffer from numerous back and hip issues which made me always wake up stiff and in pain. Since I added this topper, I have not had any pain! I usually sleep on my left side and I can tell that my hips are supported way better. I’m also not tossing and turning nearly as much. This product is well worth it!" —Heather

    Price: $47+ (originally $67.14+; available in sizes twin–California king)

    14. A set of four rattan boxes for corralling your art projects, extra desk supplies, or the cute popcorn buckets you keep buying at the theater.

    Three wicker storage baskets in ascending sizes with various items, such as yarn and envelopes, neatly arranged inside them
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful basket set! Great sizes & quality. Fantastic for desk area or any areas to organize." —Anonymous 

    Price: $47 (originally $110.50)

    15. A flying pig figurine so you can manifest all those things everyone promised would happen when swine took flight. "When Pigs Fly" is now!

    Metallic flying pig sculpture on a wall shelf
    Stacy/Wayfair

    Promising review: "'When pigs fly...' This is a great reminder that some things just aren't meant to be, but that doesn't mean they're not cute to think about! Just like this little piggy. He's beautiful and has just the right rustic touch for my decor." —Anonymous

    Price: $28.99 

    16. A mailbox that can hold your mail or all your Lady Whistledown papers when Bridgerton comes back this summer.

    Vintage-style mailbox adorned with floral and bird design, labeled &quot;POST&quot; on top
    Wayfair

    Price: $38.99 

    17. An air purifier reviewers have bought in multiples they love it so much! With spring busting down our doors, do yourself the favor of the ultimate refresh and say goodbye to gross pollen and dander flying around your house. (Looking at you, cottonwood trees.)

    The air purifier
    Fransis/Wayfair

    Psst. Extra adulting points if you go ahead and buy yourself a replacement filter while you're at it. 

    Promising review: "This product is fantastic. It really pulls a lot of dust out of the air. On auto-mode, it spins up to clean the air right when you think it is needed (vacuuming, moving things, etc). The filters are easy to change and clean. We will probably buy another for our basement." —John

    Price: $159.99 (originally $249.99)

    18. A bookshelf so you can finally have a place to display all those books that BookTok made you buy instead of keeping them in stacks on your nightstand.

    A bookshelf with a mix of books and decorative items, next to a standing globe
    Laura/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this mid century modern bookshelf. I’ve gotten tons of compliments. It looks sturdy and original and draws the eye. Was easy to assemble. Took a friend and I approx 1 hour. Was easy with an extra set of hands but this piece could be assembled by a single individual. And with furniture moving coasters it was easy to slip into place." —Jessica

    Price: $176.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in two colors)

    19. And two handmade reading sculptures to go on it!

    Metal bookends shaped like figures sitting on stacks of books by a window
    Krista/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought as a gift liked them so well that I bought myself a set. They are a perfect size for accent pieces. No regrets for my purchase! The gift was VERY well received." —R.

    Price: $54.99 (originally $65.99)

    20. A rolling laundry hamper that wants to help you with your chores and be the best accessory for your next broadway-scale production of "It's a Hard Knock Life."

    Gray Seville Classics laundry hamper on wheels
    Pamela/Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE this laundry basket! I wanted something on wheels under the laundry shoot, and this works perfectly! This thing is sturdy, the wheels work smoothly, and it holds a lot of laundry." —Kelsi

    Price: $59.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    21. A retro light-up coffee sign reminiscent of Luke's Diner vibes that wants to bear witness to your next Gilmore Girls rewatch.

    Vintage coffee shop sign with neon-style lights against a brick wall, ideal for home decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it, it just adds a little personality to my place and I needed a little color around my stove area and counter." —Christopher

    Price: $47.99 (originally $51.99)

    22. A storage bench which will help you take a load off your feet and your clutter by hiding storage bins beneath!

    The bench with two wicker baskets underneath and a pillow and blanket atop it
    Ashley/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This bench is the perfect size for my entry. We have friends who always take off their shoes at the door. This allows them to store their shoes. Baskets are sturdy. It was fully assembled and it was well made." —Lynne

    Price: $169.99+ (originally $178.99; available in six colors)

    23. Some room-darkening curtains for blocking out the light as sunrises start getting earlier and earlier so you can catch some more ZZZs.

    Floral patterned curtains framing a glass door leading to a balcony
    Kate/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are gorgeous!!!!! Nice and heavy and very rich looking. The printing doesn’t LOOK like printing (ie not blurry) and the colors are fantastic and bold!!" —Elizabeth

    Price: $37.99+ per panel (originally $46.99+; available in three sizes and five colors)

    24. And a cute woven cotton moon hanging to brighten your room back up again. (This one's great for any ACOTAR girlies who wish their house looked more like the Night Court.)

    Dreamcatcher and plant in a rustic wall frame beside a window for a cozy home decor vibe
    Wayfair

    (Fairy lights not included, but you can snag some here!)

    Promising review: "Beautiful dream catcher/macramé item perfect for my meditation studio." —Marie

    Price: $28.99 (originally $30.99)

    25. A bath caddy because self-care is all the more caring when it comes with a delightfully aesthetic accessory for your soaks.

    Wooden bath tray over a white tub, with a towel, in a bathroom. Perfect for a relaxing bath experience
    Kristyn/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this bath caddy! Getting in the tub with a book, candle and a glass of wine is one of my favorite past times. Love how this looks just sitting on the tub even when not in use too. I leave a candle there and a little jar of bath salts, soap, etc and it's just a nice touch to the overall aesthetic of the area." —Jordan

    Price: $27.99 (originally $39.95)

    26. A double-bordered table cloth for transforming your perfectly good table that just needs a little lemony "oomph" to feel new again.

    Dining table with a fruit-themed tablecloth and set with dishes and oranges in a bright room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This linen table cloth is so elegant and rich in design. The table cloth is a rich cobalt blue and golden rod yellow and crisp white. The lemon pattern is an inviting design that welcomes you into the room. Like a old world dining area setting. Also there are napkins to match. Great addition to make your table setting even more beautiful." —Linda

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $22.99+; available in four sizes)

    27. An orthopedic pet bed humans are raving about because it's dumb cute and comes with their pups' (and cats!) stamps of approval.

    Anonymous/Wayfair, Rio/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it and my cats love it! They live on this thing and it looks super cute in my house. I've had it for almost two years now and it has survived well from all the scratching." —Melissa

    Price: $95.99+ (available in two colors)

    28. A rainbow privacy window decal that keeps out prying eyes and adds sparkle magic to your space. Make your home one step closer to [insert your name here]'s Dream House and put these EVERYWHERE.

    Window with privacy film casting a rainbow-like effect in a room
    Alyson/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this! I needed privacy as this giant window is in my bedroom but I didn’t want to add curtains. It’s so satisfying to look at! It was easy to install and I love that there is no adhesive!" —Alyson 

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $32.99+; available in three sizes)

    29. A soft throw blanket to snuggle up in as a reward for a job well done in revamping your home.

    A cozy room with a plush sofa adorned with a faux fur throw and soft pillows, next to a wooden side table with a tulip vase
    Farrah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was looking for a purple throw blanket for my king sized bed, but did not want a cheap product. This provides cuddly warmth without being too bulky. This blanket is sherpa on one side and plush tie-dye on the other. Purples can be hard to match, but the tie-dye look made it easy! The color is true to the photo. Best of all, it is pet approved – my dog loves it!" —Mary

    Price: $39.99+ (available in six sizes and 20 colors)

    30. And a floor lamp so you can see all your handiwork in a ~new light~.

    The lamp over a cozy reading nook.
    Julia/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I'm loving the standing lamp! Its beautiful arched design adds a cozy and warm ambiance to our living room. It's become a focal point of the space, bringing both style and functionality. Couldn't be happier with this addition to our home!" —Doreen

    Price: $88.99+ (originally $150, available in two sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.