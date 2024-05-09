30 Easy Home Updates From Wayfair That’ll Trick Your Brain Into Thinking You Completely Redecorated

1. A distressed accent mirror for that final OOTD check before you head out the door, but make it ✨magic forest fairy vibes✨.
2. And a whimsical cat tree because your feline friends called and they also want in on those magic forest vibes.
3. A Chenault bath rug soft enough to be pup-approved but absorbent enough to keep you from slipping when getting out of your morning shower.
4. An embroidered throw pillow to brighten up your fav chair and provide you some back support when you inevitably end up slouching while scrolling your FYP.
5. A shoe storage cabinet giving you another flat surface to show off trinkets while also tidying up the shoe graveyard near your front door.
6. A two-drawer file cabinet on wheels because being a responsible adult who keeps track of paperwork sucks, but it sucks *less* if you can roll everything out in your handy-dandy (cute) filing cabinet.
7. A stunning upholstered headboard — it's not listed in the product description, but I'm pretty sure this thing is guaranteed to make you dream about your latest romantasy book and promises to give your whole room some oomph.
8. A quirky but classy giraffe lamp even your poshest friends can't call weird because the color scheme is immaculate.
9. A set of two adjustable wall sconces because if you haven't heard, big overhead lights are out and small, warm lights scattered throughout the room are in.
10. A trio of framed canvas prints that are A) adorable and B) Kelly Clarkson approved because they're from her Wayfair home line. I trust Kelly Clarkson with my fav songs and now also my wall decor.
11. And this velvet office chair also from Clarkson's home line where you can sit and think about how much we as a society owe her for suggesting that Taylor Swift re-record her masters. (Thank you, Kelly.)
12. A fake eucalyptus plant because you faux sure don't need another real plant to look after, but greenery brightens up any room!
13. A down alternative mattress topper to lengthen the life of your mattress by making you 10 times more comfortable for way less than the price of a whole new sleeping setup.
14. A set of four rattan boxes for corralling your art projects, extra desk supplies, or the cute popcorn buckets you keep buying at the theater.
15. A flying pig figurine so you can manifest all those things everyone promised would happen when swine took flight. "When Pigs Fly" is now!
16. A mailbox that can hold your mail or all your Lady Whistledown papers when Bridgerton comes back this summer.
17. An air purifier reviewers have bought in multiples they love it so much! With spring busting down our doors, do yourself the favor of the ultimate refresh and say goodbye to gross pollen and dander flying around your house. (Looking at you, cottonwood trees.)
18. A bookshelf so you can finally have a place to display all those books that BookTok made you buy instead of keeping them in stacks on your nightstand.
20. A rolling laundry hamper that wants to help you with your chores and be the best accessory for your next broadway-scale production of "It's a Hard Knock Life."
21. A retro light-up coffee sign reminiscent of Luke's Diner vibes that wants to bear witness to your next Gilmore Girls rewatch.
22. A storage bench which will help you take a load off your feet and your clutter by hiding storage bins beneath!
23. Some room-darkening curtains for blocking out the light as sunrises start getting earlier and earlier so you can catch some more ZZZs.
24. And a cute woven cotton moon hanging to brighten your room back up again. (This one's great for any ACOTAR girlies who wish their house looked more like the Night Court.)
25. A bath caddy because self-care is all the more caring when it comes with a delightfully aesthetic accessory for your soaks.
26. A double-bordered table cloth for transforming your perfectly good table that just needs a little lemony "oomph" to feel new again.
27. An orthopedic pet bed humans are raving about because it's dumb cute and comes with their pups' (and cats!) stamps of approval.
28. A rainbow privacy window decal that keeps out prying eyes and adds sparkle magic to your space. Make your home one step closer to [insert your name here]'s Dream House and put these EVERYWHERE.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.